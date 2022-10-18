Applications for annual CDBG, ESG, HOME and HOPWA Federal Grant Programs now being accepted for Fiscal Year 2023-2024

Para leer este comunicado de prensa en español, oprima aqui

Applications are currently being accepted for the following annual U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

The CDBG program’s primary objective is to promote the development of viable urban communities by providing affordable housing, suitable living environments, and economic opportunities for persons of low- to moderate-income (LMI).

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)

The ESG program’s primary objective is to assist individuals and families regain housing stability after experiencing a housing or homelessness crisis.

HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME)

The HOME program’s primary objective is to create affordable housing opportunities for low-income households.

Housing Opportunities for Persons With HIV/AIDS (HOPWA)

The HOPWA program’s primary objective is to provide housing assistance and related supportive services to persons living with HIV/AIDS and their families.

Interested entities are invited to submit applications for activities that support local and national program requirements and align with the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan. The 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and an application resource guide can be found online at https://www.slc.gov/housingstability/capital-planning-grants/.

An optional training session will be held on October 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. via Webex virtual meetings. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Late applications will not be accepted.

For questions about Salt Lake City’s federal grant programs, contact Dillon Hase at dillon.hase@slcgov.com or 801-535-6402.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PROGRAM

Salt Lake City Corporation is committed to ensuring we are accessible to all members of the public to review and provide comments to publicly noticed information. This includes, but is not limited to, individuals with disabilities, all racial and ethnic populations, and non-English speaking individuals. To request Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations, contact Ashley Lichtle by email at ashley.lichtle@slcgov.com or by phone at 801-535-7697. Over the phone TTY relay services are available by dialing 7-1-1. For non-English speaking individuals, contact Roxana Orellana by email at roxana.orellana@slcgov.com, or by phone at 801.535.6381.