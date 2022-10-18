ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Voter registration deadline nears for General Election

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11WPDa_0ids7KvM00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Pennsylvanians have less than a week to register to vote in time for the upcoming General Election.

The deadline to register is Oct. 24. The General Election will be held on Nov. 8.

“All eligible Pennsylvanians who are not yet registered to vote can sill register to make sure their voice is heard in the Nov. 8 general election, but they should act fast,” said Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman. “They can register to vote, check the status of their registration and apply for a mail ballot online at vote.pa.gov.”

Pa. mail-in ballot applications from third party cause confusion

To be eligible to vote in the Nov. 8 election, you must be a U.S. citizen for at least one month before the election, a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district for at least 30 days before the election, and at least 18 years old before Election Day.

Pennsylvania voters can vote by mail or vote in person by mail through Nov. 1, or they can vote in person on election day at the polls. The polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

On Nov. 8, Pennsylvania voters will elect a governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators and all 203 of its state House members.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Obama cuts ads for Fetterman in Pennsylvania Senate race

Former President Obama cut two ads for Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman (D) as the Democratic surrogate campaigns for candidates ahead of the November midterms.  The Fetterman campaign said on Friday that they were launching several ads voiced by the former president, including a 30-second ad running statewide on digital platforms and a 60-radio ad […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Gov. Wolf, President Biden visit Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh to emphasize importance of infrastructure funding

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf joined President Joe Biden in Pittsburgh on Thursday as the president highlighted the importance of investing in infrastructure. The president and Governor Wolf gathered at the Fern Hollow Bridge, which you may recall collapsed on the morning of Jan. 28. Biden highlighted the importance of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law on […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Pa. September unemployment rate matches lowest rate on record

(WJET/WFXP/YouErie.com) — Pennsylvania has hit a historic milestone. The state’s unemployment rate for September 2022 matches the lowest rate on record. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) reports Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth​ of a percentage point over the month to 4.1 percent in September, matching the lowest rate on record last […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

One-on-one with Republican Senate Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — In an exclusive one-on-one interview in Johnstown, Dr. Mehmet Oz shares what issues he believes will decide this Senate race and answers criticism he’s faced in recent ads. The polls between Dr. Oz and democratic candidate John Fetterman have tightened leading into the final weeks of this race. Oz says he […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Bernie Sanders to campaign in Pennsylvania

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect Sen. Sanders will be participating in election events in Pennsylvania. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is eyeing a potential run for president in 2024, has announced an eight-state campaign blitz across the country to rev up younger voters at a time when polls have turned sour for Democratic candidates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Ag. Secretary invites residents to 2023 Pa. Farm Show reception

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited residents to celebrate the state’s multi-billion dollar agriculture industry at the 107th PA Farm Show’s PA Preferred Reception. “This year’s Farm Show theme, Rooted in Progress, invites visitors to explore the breadth of Pennsylvania agriculture, our heritage, and the innovations driving us forward,” said Secretary Redding. “We […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Berwick man charged with threatening President Biden, congressman, judge

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Robert Maverick Vargo of Berwick has been indicted on charges of threatening President Biden, Congressman Bernie Thompson, and Judge Robert D. Mariani. U.S. Attorney Gerald M. Karam says that Vargo sent a letter to Representative Thompson, threatening to kill him, Biden, and Mariani […]
BERWICK, PA
YourErie

Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of medical research. “You should know these […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
YourErie

John Fetterman releases updated report on health following stroke

(WHTM) – Less than one week from his only scheduled Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate with Republican Mehmet Oz, Democrat John Fetterman has released a one page letter from his doctor providing an update on his health months after suffering a stroke. In the letter signed by Clifford Chen, MD., of UPMC, Fetterman is said to […]
YourErie

Pennsylvania soldier accounted for from Korean War

WASHINGTON (WHTM) — The Defense MIA/POW Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced on Thursday, Oct. 20 that a soldier who was killed during the Korean War was accounted for on Aug. 14, 2022. According to a release, 18-year-old U.S. Army Corporal David N. Defibaugh of Duncanville went missing in action after his unit was forced to retreat […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Auditor General DeFoor launches ‘Intern to Hire’ initiative for a pathway to employment

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new initiative was revealed on Wednesday that’s giving Pennsylvania college students the opportunity to find full-time employment after graduating. Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor unveiled ‘Intern to Hire,’ a new program to provide college students with paid internships leading to full-time employment with the Department of the Auditor General after graduation. “This […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

716, meet your new area code: 624

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The area code 716 has become synonymous with Western New York. But such widespread popularity has a drawback: We’re running out of 716 phone numbers. The New York State Public Service Commission last week approved the creation of a new area code set to debut as early as spring 2024. Wednesday, […]
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy