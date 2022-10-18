This November Bespoke Market community of creators are back for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience hosted at the Railway Museum of British Columbia. From November 11 through November 13, shoppers can explore, discover, and purchase from a highly curated selection of handcrafted, artisanal items such as jewelry, art, ceramics, slow fashion, hand-picked vintage clothing, wellness brands, and craft foods and beverages.

