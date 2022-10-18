MADISON, Wis. — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker.The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died with her mother Alyssa Ortman in July, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday. The lawsuit names Bewley and three insurance companies as defendants.Bewley, who represents a state Senate district that covers the northwestern part of the state, pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance on July 22 and into the...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO