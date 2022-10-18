Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Did you know: Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers of ‘rear radar antennas’
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers that no matter where its troopers are, they know how fast you are driving. In a Facebook post, the agency joked that they can ‘see the future’ with their rear radar antennas. REMINDER: Rear radar antennas allow us...
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
fox9.com
Minnesota Uber and Lyft drivers ask for better pay, protection from crime
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Uber and Lyft drivers are asking lawmakers for help with better pay and protection against criminal assaults after facing issues with their respective companies. Several Minnesota drivers from the ride-sharing apps voiced their concern in a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol on...
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Wisconsin from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WCPO
Wisconsin bonfire explosion investigators: Underage drinkers won't be ticketed
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Wisconsin continue to investigate after 17 people were injured when a bonfire exploded early Saturday morning in the Town of Maple Grove. In a news release, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 to 40 people were at the gathering just outside Green Bay when it exploded.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Reminds Residents to Make Sure Auto Coverage Includes Deer Collisions
While deer-vehicle collisions occur year-round, crashes peak in October and November during the deer hunting and mating season. As the daylight hours get shorter, we also spend more time driving in the dark, increasing the chance of vehicle versus deer accidents. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there were 16,547 deer crashes, resulting in more than 523 injuries and 13 fatalities among Wisconsin motorists in 2021.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Schools Part of Nationwide "Swatting" Outbreak
(Bob Hague, WRN) The Milwaukee office of the FBI says schools across Wisconsin were part of a nationwide “swatting” outbreak Thursday morning. School districts across Wisconsin from Stevens Point to Portage, Merrill to Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Kenosha Green Bay, Oshkosh and Madison, all part of the nationwide swatting outbreak Thursday morning. Many schools went into active shooter protocols in response to the threats, none of which were deemed credible by the FBI and local law enforcement.
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
MADISON, Wis. — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker.The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died with her mother Alyssa Ortman in July, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday. The lawsuit names Bewley and three insurance companies as defendants.Bewley, who represents a state Senate district that covers the northwestern part of the state, pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance on July 22 and into the...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin sees more children in the hospital with RSV
Jordan Leavy-Carter's car was found in Beloit two days earlier, and he used to live in the city. More children hospitalized with RSV, which looks like common cold. If a child with cold symptoms shows decreased appetite or drinking, get them checked by a doctor. Why there were fewer political...
wuwm.com
DNR unveils map of PFAS contamination in Wisconsin, some communities grapple with tainted drinking water
Concerns about and cases of PFAS contamination seem to be increasing by the minute throughout the country. Against that backdrop, the Wisconsin DNR unveiled an interactive tool that lays out locations throughout the state that are impacted by the chemicals grouped under the umbrella term PFAS. At a briefing Tuesday,...
fox9.com
Rochester man who lit St. Paul fires during 2020 unrest sentenced to prison
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Rochester man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for setting fire to three buildings in St. Paul during unrest following the murder of George Floyd, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A judge sentenced Jose Angel Felan Jr., 36, to 78 months in...
wuwm.com
Two electric vehicles among 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' finalists for 2022
Two of the four finalists in this year's Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest, run by a state business group, are electric vehicles. They aren't cars you can find at a dealership. Instead, these EVS are made for two very different markets—the very serious world of fire-fighting, and what you might call the market of fun.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Pubic Service and WE Energies Warn Residents of Utility Scammers
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -Wisconsin Public Service and WE Energies are working with law enforcement throughout the state to remind customers to keep their guard up against scammers who may demand payment while threatening to turn off your service immediately. "Demanding immediate payment using prepaid cards or third party apps, like...
FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force investigation leads to multiple federal convictions
Six of eight people charged following an investigation by the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force have received federal prison sentences related to a major drug trafficking scheme that brought pounds of methamphetamine into the area, officials say. According to a news release issued Wednesday by the Marathon County...
CBS 58
Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man involved in robberies at Culver's across SE Wisconsin
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man in Southeast Wisconsin is hitting the Culver's drive-thru -- but not for a butter burger or some cheese curds. Police say he is suspected of robbing three separate Culver's locations across a three-week period. The man, who is described in a news release...
This Wisconsin Grocery Store ‘Frozen Pizza’ Section is Colossal! (Video)
Sometimes a good frozen pizza and some good tv watching is needed. Check out this colossal frozen pizza section at a Wisconsin grocery store, whoa!. I've always thought the frozen pizza/food section at Woodman's in Rockford was huge, this is the biggest I've EVER seen. Michael Bradley filmed the gigantic...
spectrumnews1.com
Amid potential shortage, Wisconsin grocers confident they'll have enough turkeys this season
MADISON, Wis. — As fears continue over bird flu and its impact on more than 47 million birds across the country, many families are already worried about turkey shortages. And at Madison’s Hilldale Metcalfe store, co-owner Tim Metcalfe took stock of inventory. “We’ve got our birds on the...
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Plummet
Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin plummeted over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc County saw a drop of 18 cents per gallon over the past 7 days and now averages $3.79. Sheboygan County saw the smallest decline, dipping 14 cents to $3.79, while Calumet County’s...
6 takeaways from the Wisconsin governor's debate between Tony Evers and Tim Michels
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin and his Republican challenger, Tim Michels, clashed in a debate Friday night over the swing state's election administration, as Michels vowed to sign into law a series of restrictive voting measures that the incumbent has vetoed.
fox9.com
St. Paul man pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearm
(FOX 9) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm that was used in a 2021 shootout. Court documents say Laquell Kilgore-Hodges, 25, was driving a rental car on the afternoon of Nov. 18, 2021, when a shootout began involving him, the passengers in his car, and people in another car.
