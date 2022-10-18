ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
Record fish caught in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Wisconsin from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wisconsin's Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Reminds Residents to Make Sure Auto Coverage Includes Deer Collisions

While deer-vehicle collisions occur year-round, crashes peak in October and November during the deer hunting and mating season. As the daylight hours get shorter, we also spend more time driving in the dark, increasing the chance of vehicle versus deer accidents. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there were 16,547 deer crashes, resulting in more than 523 injuries and 13 fatalities among Wisconsin motorists in 2021.
Wisconsin Schools Part of Nationwide "Swatting" Outbreak

(Bob Hague, WRN) The Milwaukee office of the FBI says schools across Wisconsin were part of a nationwide “swatting” outbreak Thursday morning. School districts across Wisconsin from Stevens Point to Portage, Merrill to Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Kenosha Green Bay, Oshkosh and Madison, all part of the nationwide swatting outbreak Thursday morning. Many schools went into active shooter protocols in response to the threats, none of which were deemed credible by the FBI and local law enforcement.
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash

MADISON, Wis. — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker.The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died with her mother Alyssa Ortman in July, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday. The lawsuit names Bewley and three insurance companies as defendants.Bewley, who represents a state Senate district that covers the northwestern part of the state, pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance on July 22 and into the...
Wisconsin sees more children in the hospital with RSV

Jordan Leavy-Carter's car was found in Beloit two days earlier, and he used to live in the city. More children hospitalized with RSV, which looks like common cold. If a child with cold symptoms shows decreased appetite or drinking, get them checked by a doctor. Why there were fewer political...
Wisconsin Pubic Service and WE Energies Warn Residents of Utility Scammers

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -Wisconsin Public Service and WE Energies are working with law enforcement throughout the state to remind customers to keep their guard up against scammers who may demand payment while threatening to turn off your service immediately. "Demanding immediate payment using prepaid cards or third party apps, like...
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Plummet

Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin plummeted over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc County saw a drop of 18 cents per gallon over the past 7 days and now averages $3.79. Sheboygan County saw the smallest decline, dipping 14 cents to $3.79, while Calumet County’s...
St. Paul man pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearm

(FOX 9) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm that was used in a 2021 shootout. Court documents say Laquell Kilgore-Hodges, 25, was driving a rental car on the afternoon of Nov. 18, 2021, when a shootout began involving him, the passengers in his car, and people in another car.
