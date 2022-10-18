State Of Florida Aids Aviation Project

With state assistance, Dassault Falcon Jet announced plans this week to build a maintenance facility at Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

The 175,000-square-foot facility is planned to open in late 2024 and serve customers in North America and South America.

Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier said in a prepared statement that the facility “will considerably grow our presence in the U.S., positioning us to keep up with demand for state-of-the-art maintenance services as the Falcon fleet grows.”

New Jersey-based Dassault Falcon Jet is a subsidiary of France-based Dassault Aviation. The Melbourne City Council last week approved using a $6.6 million state Department of Transportation grant for infrastructure improvements related to the project, which had been dubbed “Project Vista.”

In May, the Space Florida Board of Directors entered a term sheet to assist the company in real-estate dealings valued at $140 million.

The facility will be able to simultaneously handle up to 18 Falcon models and will include a 54,000-square-foot paint shop, according to Dassault Falcon Jet.

