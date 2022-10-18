ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

State Of Florida Aids Aviation Project

By News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqful_0ids5wxC00

With state assistance, Dassault Falcon Jet announced plans this week to build a maintenance facility at Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

The 175,000-square-foot facility is planned to open in late 2024 and serve customers in North America and South America.

Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier said in a prepared statement that the facility “will considerably grow our presence in the U.S., positioning us to keep up with demand for state-of-the-art maintenance services as the Falcon fleet grows.”

New Jersey-based Dassault Falcon Jet is a subsidiary of France-based Dassault Aviation. The Melbourne City Council last week approved using a $6.6 million state Department of Transportation grant for infrastructure improvements related to the project, which had been dubbed “Project Vista.”

In the news: DOJ Slaps LaFarge Concrete Company With Nearly $800 Million Fine For Funding ISIS

In May, the Space Florida Board of Directors entered a term sheet to assist the company in real-estate dealings valued at $140 million.

The facility will be able to simultaneously handle up to 18 Falcon models and will include a 54,000-square-foot paint shop, according to Dassault Falcon Jet.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
floridianpress.com

Ron DeSantis Announces Record Unemployment Numbers

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced the second lowest unemployment rate in Florida’s history, hitting 2.5%, while simultaneously achieving the second fastest GDP growth across all 50 states, despite national GDP slipping into a recession (two consecutive quarters of declining GDP). This is the lowest unemployment rate for the state since October 2006.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

AAA looks to expand Florida's 'move over' law to include all drivers

TAMPA, Fla. — AAA Auto Club Group is launching the "Move Over for Me" initiative in hopes of educating drivers about moving over for disabled cars on roadsides. Florida's current 'move over' law requires drivers to slow down and move over one lane for utility and municipal vehicles and tow trucks. It does not make drivers move over for any other disabled vehicles, even with hazard lights on.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

SW Florida Owners Surprised by FEMA’s 50% Rule

If damage exceeds 50% of a home’s market value, owners can’t just repair what was destroyed – they must upgrade the entire home to current building codes. Scores of Floridians are getting a crash course on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) 50% rule governing rebuilding homes after Hurricane Ian. And for many, the FEMA rule is an unpleasant, problematic surprise after all of Ian’s damage and traumas.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

How will La Niña affect Florida during winter 2022-23?

With Florida experiencing its coldest temperatures in months this week, this winter-like weather may have many wondering how bad winter will be during this upcoming 2022-23 season. Meterologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) believe there is a 75% chance of La Niña for the 2022-23 winter season — but...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Florida property insurance premiums will likely spike again: Citizens CEO

NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The CEO of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance says he expects another spike in premiums after Hurricane Ian. Citizens CEO Barry Gilway told 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi it's likely premiums will spike by 20 to 30% next year, statewide. And not just for Citizens, the state insurer of last resort, but for everybody.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Judge Refuses To Block Florida Education Law

  A federal judge has refused to block school districts from carrying out a new state law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms, rejecting arguments by parents, students and a non-profit organization. The ruling Thursday by U.S. District Judge Wendy
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
FORT MYERS, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
141K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy