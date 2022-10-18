Piedmont, AL – October 21st thru 23rd will be the Indian Mountain ATV Park Fall Festival in Piedmont. Come join them at Indian Mountain for the Fall Festival. It is also a year since they established Hammer Down Off-Road. They will be vending on Saturday and handing out free collapsible koozies and stickers! Also they will have several free giveaways going on at their vendor booth to show appreciation for helping support their small business. They will have hotdogs available from their grill as well. Stop by, say hi and grab a dog and register for giveaways at the vendor booth.

