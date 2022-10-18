Read full article on original website
Poor, less white US neighborhoods get worst internet deals
Having a fast internet connection at home has become a near-requirement for many Americans, especially with the rise of remote education and working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Phone Arena
Straight Talk launches cheap, no-contract home internet service
Straight Talk has just announced it has partnered with Walmart for the launch of its new home internet service that doesn’t require a contract. Being owned by a bigger carrier like Verizon has many advantages, and today’s announcement highlights at least one of them. The new Straight Talk...
Engadget
Comcast raises speeds for most of its Xfinity internet plans
Comcast's recent speed upgrades now extend beyond the high end. The cable giant is increasing speeds for most of its Xfinity tiers across the US. The entry-level Performance Starter (aka Connect) plan is bumping up from 50Mbps to 75Mbps, while the biggest relative gains come to regular Performance (Connect More) customers climbing from 100Mbps to 200Mbps. Performance Pro/Fast service is increasing from 300Mbps to 400Mbps, while Blast/Superfast users will get 800Mbps instead of the previous 600Mbps. And you no longer need Comcast's absolute best plans to cross the gigabit threshold — Extreme Pro and Ultrafast (now Gigabit) customers have upgraded from 900Mbps to 1Gbps.
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Internet Where There is No Service
The internet is an indispensable part of our lives. Even if we are not at our home, we can easily get access to the internet through cellular data. However, there are some cases when you have to go to a remote area without cell service. You may be going there for a few days or even staying there for a longer period of time. Or you may even have to travel through such locations on a journey.
The best cheap cell phone plans in 2022 (under $40 per month)
These phone carriers offer cheap cell phone plans costing $40 or less. Here are the pros and cons of each discount carrier and our top pick overall.
NME
Almost one million UK households cancel streaming subscriptions to cut costs, report says
Almost one million UK households have cancelled all their subscriptions to streaming services this year, according to reports. As reported by the Guardian, the total number of UK homes with at least one paid-for subscription has fallen by 937,000 between January and September. According to consumer behaviour insights company Kantar...
How We Uncovered Disparities in Internet Deals
As became painfully obvious when pandemic lockdowns began, fast, reliable internet service is a necessity today. A Pew survey released last year found that 90 percent of Americans said the internet has been essential or important to their lives over the course of the pandemic. Yet the high-speed internet options...
protocol.com
Report finds ISPs offer communities of color slower, pricier internet
Major ISPs have consistently offered poor neighborhoods and communities of color slower base internet speeds than more affluent, white neighborhoods, despite charging all of these communities the same price for service, according to a new investigation by The Markup and The Associated Press. The news organizations studied 800,000 internet offers...
techaiapp.com
Comcast will boost internet speeds in Northeast states
For the second time this year, Comcast will boost internet speeds on its most popular Xfinity customer plans, the cable giant announced Monday. Comcast is facing continued competitive pressure from rivals, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Google Fiber, to increase speeds. This summer, Comcast announced that it had lost residential broadband customers for the first time ever.
CNBC
Netflix will charge $6.99 a month for new ad-supported plan starting Nov. 3 in U.S.
Netflix is pricing its ad-supported service at $6.99 a month, which will be $1 less than Disney+ and Hulu with commercials. Commercials will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during Netflix's content. Netflix's "Basic with ads" tier will include an average of four to...
The Verge
Comcast is shutting down its gamer-centric G4 channel, again
Comcast is shutting down G4 after attempting to relaunch the gaming channel last year, according to a report from Deadline. The channel first appeared on linear cable back in 2002 until it met its demise as the final studio shows were axed in 2012, and it was eventually replaced by the Esquire Network.
The toll to scroll: Netflix introduces new fees for ‘extra users’
Netflix announced its solidified plans to curb all your sneaky, sneaky password sharing during yesterday’s quarterly earnings call—an “extra user” up-charge is coming for US subscribers in early 2023. Rumors of the fee first began circulating earlier this year, when word got out that the streaming giant was testing the change within its Latin American user base, but Tuesday’s declaration of war on account sharing makes it an all-but-done deal.
A.V. Club
Netflix added subscribers for the first time in 2022, will now stop saying when it adds subscribers
It’s been a wild year for Netflix, the likes of which could someday make for a buzzy documentary series on a streaming service that everyone in the world talks about for a week before it promptly fades away like it had never been there at all, and the whole thing began with the company announcing subscriber numbers that were lower than they were expected to be—a quarterly result that was so unheard of that shareholders sued Netflix for allegedly misleading them about the company’s prospects.
9to5Mac
Verizon launching enhanced spam filter with category labels [New labels and neighborhood spoofing detection]
Verizon is out with an update for its Call Filter and Call Filter Plus system that automatically labels and fights spam/robocalls and spam texts. The carrier’s customers are starting to see category labels like “Healthcare,” “Public Service,” and more for more context on unknown callers.
AdWeek
Netflix Launches New Profile Transfer Feature for Password-Sharing Users
Netflix is making it easier for password-sharing users to set up their own accounts with a new tool that allows them to move their profile while keeping all of their customized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and other preferences. The “much requested” Profile Transfer feature rolls out to...
TechSpot
Damaged European undersea cables impact internet connectivity worldwide
Why it matters: Multiple undersea cables in the south of France were cut overnight, making Internet access unreliable globally. Engineers fixed one broken link, and investigations are still ongoing. Fingers have been pointed at Russian submarines because of the Ukraine conflict, but investigators have not yet found any evidence supporting this assumption.
telecompetitor.com
The Learning Alliance to Offer FBA OpTIC Path Training Program
The Learning Alliance will offer the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) Optical Telecom Installer Certification (OpTIC) Path program by the end of the year, according to the FBA. The Learning Alliance works with 500 employer partners to train candidates in telecommunications. The OpTIC Path course aims to create a skilled workforce...
What Is Fiber Internet, Anyway?
When you open up the internet browser on your phone, computer, or tablet, you probably expect a quick connection and nearly immediate access to the World Wide Web. There are a number of different connection options, some that are outdated (*cough* dial up *cough*) and some up-and-comers, like fiber optic, to explore.
teslarati.com
SpaceX Starlink Aviation launches service providing up to 350Mbps on airplanes
SpaceX recently launched Starlink Aviation, a service offering high-speed, low-latency internet during airplane flights. The company already has a few airlines interested in Starlink Aviation. SpaceX plans to start delivering Starlink Aviation in 2023. It does not offer a long-term contract for Starlink Aviation, and all plans include unlimited data....
