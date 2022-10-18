Read full article on original website
theorion.com
Chico State’s Women’s Cross Country team proves worthiness at Bronco’s Invitational
Chico State’s Women’s Cross Country team showed up and delivered this past weekend on a winding race course on Oct. 15 in Sunnyvale, for the Santa Clara Bronco’s Invitational. Saturday saw exceptional competition for the Wildcats, competing against Division I schools and ending the event in the...
Eagles to play inaugural concert for arena venue near Palm Springs
Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms announced Thursday that the Eagles will bring their “Hotel California” tour to its venue next year. Band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill will open for Acrisure Arena’s grand opening concert on the night of Feb. 24, 2023, according to a statement from Acrisure Arena.
CBS News
Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands
The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands. The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said. A similar report...
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you also love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Día de los Muertos events in Southern California
Here's a list of Día de los Muertos events in Southern California.
abc10.com
Sleep in an iconic wigwam along historic Route 66 | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
RIALTO, Calif. — Sleepy travelers on Route 66 look no further. A cozy night's sleep awaits at the Wigwam Motel in Rialto. The tipi-shaped motel is a classic pit stop, but you won’t find rawhide or tent poles inside the rooms. The Wigwams are far from being culturally...
actionnewsnow.com
Both lanes open again following major collision on Highway 99
CHICO. Calif. - 9:45 P.M. UPDATE - Both northbound lanes are open again after a major collision shutdown traffic to one lane Friday afternoon, Caltrans said. Caltrans reported a slowdown on northbound Highway 99 between East 1st Street and East 5th Avenue after a major crash. This is a developing...
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
onscene.tv
Violent Fatal Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley
10.21.22 | 6:51 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside, Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley responded to a two car traffic collision. When units arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles with major damage, air bags deployed in both vehicles and at least one person trapped, and a confirmed fatality.
String of home burglaries in Huntington Beach may be tied to South American theft ring
Residents living in a Huntington Beach neighborhood are on edge after a string of burglaries, and police suspect the thieves may be tied to a South American theft ring.
Autoblog
Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway
Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
paininthepass.info
5 Vehicle Crash Blocked The Bypass Lane Northbound I-15 In Hesperia Friday Afternoon
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A five-vehicle crash had traffic backed up from the bypass lane on northbound Interstate 15 Freeway in Hesperia sent one to the hospital, officials said. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving five vehicles. The...
Routine Inspection Of California Pipe Leads To Chilling Discovery
How an average inspection spurred a horrifying investigation.
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino International Airport will begin new Las Vegas, NV and Hartford, CT service in February
San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) continues to populate its presence on the U.S. route map with Breeze Airways’ recent announcement of new nonstop flights to Las Vegas, NV, and one-stop, same-plane service to Hartford, CT, beginning Feb. 16, 2023, with roundtrip flights each Thursday and Sunday. Travelers can book...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects who placed skimmers over card readers caught on camera
CHICO, Calif. - Cases of card skimming are on the rise and Chico Police urge people to be cautious. Action News now spoke with Officer Kevin Hass who showed us just how easy it is for someone to place a skimmer on a card reader and how you can check it out for yourself.
KTLA.com
3 Inland Empire men arrested in robbery, pistol-whipping of Rancho Cucamonga jewelry store owner
Officials announced Friday that three men have been apprehended after they allegedly robbery a jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga, with one of them pistol-whipping the store’s owner in the process. Authorities initially identified Ontario resident Christopher Lamar, 28, and Fontana resident Angel Overa, 23, as the men who robbed...
newsantaana.com
Two Santa Ana men were arrested in Irvine for stealing copper wiring from a vacant building
Irvine police officers located two bikes parked outside of a vacant building in the west end of Irvine this weekend. The officers quickly determined that suspects were inside the building stealing copper wiring. Who will you vote for in the Santa Ana Mayoral Election in November?. Gerardo Jardon, 30, of...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities change cause of death in case of man who drowned in SoFi Stadium lake
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has updated the cause of death for a man who drowned in the lake outside of SoFi Stadium. Javier Bautista-Reyes, 45, was found at the bottom of the lake, which is roughly 15 feet deep, in the early morning of July 6.
