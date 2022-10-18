ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Eagles to play inaugural concert for arena venue near Palm Springs

Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms announced Thursday that the Eagles will bring their “Hotel California” tour to its venue next year. Band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill will open for Acrisure Arena’s grand opening concert on the night of Feb. 24, 2023, according to a statement from Acrisure Arena.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
CBS News

Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands

The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands. The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said. A similar report...
REDLANDS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Both lanes open again following major collision on Highway 99

CHICO. Calif. - 9:45 P.M. UPDATE - Both northbound lanes are open again after a major collision shutdown traffic to one lane Friday afternoon, Caltrans said. Caltrans reported a slowdown on northbound Highway 99 between East 1st Street and East 5th Avenue after a major crash. This is a developing...
CHICO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California

Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
CALIFORNIA STATE
onscene.tv

Violent Fatal Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley

10.21.22 | 6:51 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside, Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley responded to a two car traffic collision. When units arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles with major damage, air bags deployed in both vehicles and at least one person trapped, and a confirmed fatality.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Autoblog

Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspects who placed skimmers over card readers caught on camera

CHICO, Calif. - Cases of card skimming are on the rise and Chico Police urge people to be cautious. Action News now spoke with Officer Kevin Hass who showed us just how easy it is for someone to place a skimmer on a card reader and how you can check it out for yourself.
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy