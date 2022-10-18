ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stray Kids’ ‘Case 143’ Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

By Xander Zellner
 3 days ago

Stray Kids ‘ “Case 143” tallies a second week at No. 1 on Billboard ‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Oct. 22), powered by Twitter.

The song is the lead single off the K-pop group’s new set MAXIDENT , which debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 117,000 equivalent album units earned in the Oct. 7-13 tracking week, according to Luminate. Album sales comprise 110,000 of the set’s sum, marking the fourth-largest sales week of any title this year.

“Case 143” became the Stray Kids’ first No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs a week earlier. The act is the fourth group to top the chart this year, joining BLACKPINK, BTS and SB19.

Running down the top five on Hot Trending Songs, TREASURE’s “Hello” jumps 4-2, hitting a new high in its second week; Lisa claims both Nos. 3 and 4 with former four-week No. 1 “Lalisa” and “Money,” respectively; and BamBam’s “Slow Mo” rises 8-5 (after reaching No. 3).

Billboard ‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Billboard ‘s Hot Trending Songs chart will be on pause after the latest, Oct. 22-dated ranking. A new iteration of the chart will return Tuesday, Nov. 1.

