Mooresville, N.C., officials have ordered Josh's Farmers Market out of its location on two acres at Lowe's YMCA. The farmer's market isn't open year-round—only for specific periods during the year. The market's website says its fall season is Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, and its winter season is Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. But city officials say it is a "full-time retail establishment" not an "outdoor seasonal market." That means it must operate inside a building. The market lost its home of 30 years last year when the city widened a nearby road. It currently does not have a location to move to.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO