Albemarle, NC

Stanly News & Press

Oakboro passes moratorium on future housing developments

Developers or land contractors looking to construct multiple-home residences in or around Oakboro cannot do so for at least two years. Oakboro Town Council unanimously approved a moratorium on approvals for new housing developments during a meeting Monday. Commissioner Mike Efird, whose role with the council is zoning and code...
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle florist honored with special recognition during council meeting

After more than 70 years in the floristry business, where he ran Harwood’s Florist, achieved international success and served numerous presidents, Albemarle resident Claude Harwood was honored by the city council Monday night for his service to the community. “You’ve affected so many people with you and your florists...
ALBEMARLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

East Lincoln manufacturer announces $15M local investment

DENVER – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted to award the county’s industrial incentive grant to Blum to aid its upcoming investment in equipment and infrastructure at the manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters on Old Plank Road. The cabinet hardware manufacturer will invest more than $15 million in...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
businesstodaync.com

Developer plans ‘Crystal Lagoon’ in Huntersville

Oct. 19. By Dave Yochum. Developer Jake Palillo has a total of 270 acres of farmland on Hwy. 73 in Huntersville under contract with tentative plans to build a new-wave resort called Crystal Lagoons. “This is the newest type of development in the country today,” said Palillo, the developer behind...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Atrium considers selling 10 assisted living beds at Stanly Manor

Atrium Health Skilled Nursing Facilities, which oversees several nursing homes in the region, is considering selling 10 licensed adult care beds at Stanly Manor. A public notice appeared in the weekend edition of The Stanly News & Press stating that the nonprofit “provides notice that it plans to consider a resolution declaring its intent to sell the operating rights and other intangible assets utilized in connection with the 10 licensed adult care home beds at Stanly Manor at its next regularly scheduled board meeting.”
ALBEMARLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell-Statesville Schools candidates hope to sway public as early voting begins

Several candidates took advantage of the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education Candidate Forum as a chance to put their faces to the names on the ballot as early voting began in Iredell County on Thursday. For Max James Jr., Sarah Parker Pittman and Billie Spevak, it was a chance to...
WBTV

Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Roughly 1,400 Stanly County residents have received new Covid bivalent booster

About 1,400 Stanly County residents have received the new COVID-19 bivalent booster, which became available last month and specifically targets the Omicron subvariant BA.5, the dominant version of the virus, according to the Stanly County Health Department. The new vaccine is available at local pharmacies and the health department. The...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Who are Mecklenburg County’s highest-paid employees?

CHARLOTTE — From sheriffs to attorneys to IT managers, the median annual salary for Mecklenburg County employees is $59,367. But, of the more than 6,000 people who work for the county, over 450 are bringing home six figures. County Manager Dena Diorio is Mecklenburg’s highest-paid executive, with an annual...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Reason.com

Brickbat: You Can't Stay at the Y.M.C.A.

Mooresville, N.C., officials have ordered Josh's Farmers Market out of its location on two acres at Lowe's YMCA. The farmer's market isn't open year-round—only for specific periods during the year. The market's website says its fall season is Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, and its winter season is Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. But city officials say it is a "full-time retail establishment" not an "outdoor seasonal market." That means it must operate inside a building. The market lost its home of 30 years last year when the city widened a nearby road. It currently does not have a location to move to.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance. The lane is expected...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Stanly News & Press

Register of Deeds will host event for veterans

The Stanly County Register of Deeds office is promoting a Thank You For Your Service event for veterans 1-4 p.m. Dec. 6 at Stanly County Commons. All veterans are invited to attend. Local agencies will be available to offer assistance on services available to veterans. Door prizes will be available...
wccbcharlotte.com

Truck Hauling Bulldozer Crashes into House on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE — A truck hauling a bulldozer on a trailer crashed into a house in the 7500 block of Monroe Road in east Charlotte. It happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. The driver told first responders that he was traveling east when another vehicle turned in front of him. Instead of hitting the other vehicle, he careened off the right side of the road and crashed into a home.
CHARLOTTE, NC

