Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville Town Board gives green light to project that includes Timber Road extension
For the better part of the last 25 years, an extension of Timber Road has been talked about by the many members of the Mooresville Board of Commissioners that have come and gone. On Monday night, that long-awaited road was finally approved. During its second meeting in the month of...
Stanly News & Press
Oakboro passes moratorium on future housing developments
Developers or land contractors looking to construct multiple-home residences in or around Oakboro cannot do so for at least two years. Oakboro Town Council unanimously approved a moratorium on approvals for new housing developments during a meeting Monday. Commissioner Mike Efird, whose role with the council is zoning and code...
'It's out of place' | Matthews residents concerned about possible development on Idlewild Road
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews residents are once again hoping to put a stop to a large development that could be built on Idlewild Road. In 2010, residents along Idlewild Road rallied against plans for a town home and single-family home community off Stallings Road. The proposal was then denied by town council.
qcnews.com
Half-constructed Uptown Charlotte property remains vacant, neighbors grow frustrated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Neighbors in Charlotte’s First Ward are wondering why a prime piece of real estate continues to sit vacant. The only thing on the lot is a new multi-story parking garage, but no one is allowed to park there. If you frequently visit...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle florist honored with special recognition during council meeting
After more than 70 years in the floristry business, where he ran Harwood’s Florist, achieved international success and served numerous presidents, Albemarle resident Claude Harwood was honored by the city council Monday night for his service to the community. “You’ve affected so many people with you and your florists...
lakenormanpublications.com
East Lincoln manufacturer announces $15M local investment
DENVER – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted to award the county’s industrial incentive grant to Blum to aid its upcoming investment in equipment and infrastructure at the manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters on Old Plank Road. The cabinet hardware manufacturer will invest more than $15 million in...
Action 9 helps retired Mooresville officer get new law enforcement license plate
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Frank Owens spent years as a Mooresville police officer. He served on the town’s Board of Commissioners and even earned the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest award the governor can give for public service. Now, Owens spends his day volunteering in...
businesstodaync.com
Developer plans ‘Crystal Lagoon’ in Huntersville
Oct. 19. By Dave Yochum. Developer Jake Palillo has a total of 270 acres of farmland on Hwy. 73 in Huntersville under contract with tentative plans to build a new-wave resort called Crystal Lagoons. “This is the newest type of development in the country today,” said Palillo, the developer behind...
Stanly News & Press
Atrium considers selling 10 assisted living beds at Stanly Manor
Atrium Health Skilled Nursing Facilities, which oversees several nursing homes in the region, is considering selling 10 licensed adult care beds at Stanly Manor. A public notice appeared in the weekend edition of The Stanly News & Press stating that the nonprofit “provides notice that it plans to consider a resolution declaring its intent to sell the operating rights and other intangible assets utilized in connection with the 10 licensed adult care home beds at Stanly Manor at its next regularly scheduled board meeting.”
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell-Statesville Schools candidates hope to sway public as early voting begins
Several candidates took advantage of the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education Candidate Forum as a chance to put their faces to the names on the ballot as early voting began in Iredell County on Thursday. For Max James Jr., Sarah Parker Pittman and Billie Spevak, it was a chance to...
WBTV
Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
Stanly News & Press
Roughly 1,400 Stanly County residents have received new Covid bivalent booster
About 1,400 Stanly County residents have received the new COVID-19 bivalent booster, which became available last month and specifically targets the Omicron subvariant BA.5, the dominant version of the virus, according to the Stanly County Health Department. The new vaccine is available at local pharmacies and the health department. The...
Who are Mecklenburg County’s highest-paid employees?
CHARLOTTE — From sheriffs to attorneys to IT managers, the median annual salary for Mecklenburg County employees is $59,367. But, of the more than 6,000 people who work for the county, over 450 are bringing home six figures. County Manager Dena Diorio is Mecklenburg’s highest-paid executive, with an annual...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
Brickbat: You Can't Stay at the Y.M.C.A.
Mooresville, N.C., officials have ordered Josh's Farmers Market out of its location on two acres at Lowe's YMCA. The farmer's market isn't open year-round—only for specific periods during the year. The market's website says its fall season is Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, and its winter season is Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. But city officials say it is a "full-time retail establishment" not an "outdoor seasonal market." That means it must operate inside a building. The market lost its home of 30 years last year when the city widened a nearby road. It currently does not have a location to move to.
U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance. The lane is expected...
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry gives clearer timeline for its move from spot near Uptown
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company has given a better timeline of when it will officially move. The vice chair of the foundry’s board, Roddey Dowd, said they plan to cease operations at the foundry near Uptown sometime during the third quarter of 2023. Many believe...
Stanly News & Press
Register of Deeds will host event for veterans
The Stanly County Register of Deeds office is promoting a Thank You For Your Service event for veterans 1-4 p.m. Dec. 6 at Stanly County Commons. All veterans are invited to attend. Local agencies will be available to offer assistance on services available to veterans. Door prizes will be available...
wccbcharlotte.com
Truck Hauling Bulldozer Crashes into House on Monroe Road
CHARLOTTE — A truck hauling a bulldozer on a trailer crashed into a house in the 7500 block of Monroe Road in east Charlotte. It happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. The driver told first responders that he was traveling east when another vehicle turned in front of him. Instead of hitting the other vehicle, he careened off the right side of the road and crashed into a home.
