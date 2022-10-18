Read full article on original website
US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee was arrested by a county sheriff in rural eastern Oregon after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It’s the latest episode that underscores tensions simmering over management of federal lands in the state’s east. A Forest Service spokesperson called the situation very uncommon but declined to comment further. The arrested employee, Rick Snodgrass, supervised the planned burn and was conditionally released from jail. District Attorney Jim Carpenter warned that Snodgrass’ federal employment would not protect him if it is determined that he acted recklessly.
Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola received a hero’s welcome Thursday when the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress gave the keynote address at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage. Those attending the largest annual gathering of Natives in Alaska showered her with standing ovations, spontaneous songs and gifts, including a bolo tie worn by her Republican predecessor, the late Don Young. Young held the House seat for 49 years until his death in March. His daughter Joni Nelson presented the tie to Peltola, saying it was a passing of the mantle. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich in an August special election. She’s competing for a full two-year term in November.
Grab a jacket before heading to outdoor events this weekend!
Santa Barbara, Calif. - Temperatures are dropping several more degrees Saturday with an upper low sliding down the border of California and Nevada. It will bring more cloud cover Saturday, but skies should clear better Sunday. A healthy marine layer may bring some morning drizzle here and there. If you're...
Video shows Maryland candidate accepting gift from Proud Boy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A video clip shows Maryland Republican governor candidate Dan Cox accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate’s primary victory party. The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox accepting a comb. Members of the Proud Boys were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Washington Post reports the clip was removed after the newspaper contacted Cox’s campaign, which responded with a statement denying an association with the young man. Although Cox has said he attended the “Stop the Steal” rally, he has said he left before the march to the Capitol.
In ‘Good Nurse,’ a serial killer exposes health care system
NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Cullen is by some estimates the most prolific serial killer in American history. But when Krysty Wilson-Cairns began writing the script about his capture, she started not with Cullen, who was sentenced to 11 consecutive life sentences in 2006, but outside the home of Amy Loughren, the nurse who first uncovered his crimes. “The Good Nurse” takes a distinctly different approach to the true-crime thriller. Cullen was convicted of killing 29 victims but believed to have killed more than 300 hospital patients while working as a nurse in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. “The Good Nurse,” starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, focuses on Loughren and on the system that enabled Cullen. It debuts Wednesday on Netflix.
Tennessee man receives 4 years in prison for Capitol breach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Tennessee business owner who scaled a wall outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to four years in prison. The Justice Department says 38-year-old Matthew Bledsoe was found guilty in July of one felony related to the Capitol breach, obstruction of an official proceeding. He was also found guilty of four misdemeanors. Federal prosecutors say Bledsoe was one of scores of people who forced their way into the Capitol as Congress met to certify President Joe Biden’s victory. Bledsoe was sentenced Friday.
Maine housing officials say House candidate’s story is false
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Public housing directors in Maine say a Republican congressional hopeful in a highly competitive race is spreading misinformation about the state’s housing policies. Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin is challenging Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who narrowly defeated the Republican in 2018. During his campaign, Poliquin has relayed a story during his campaign about a woman living in her car who told him she was taken off a housing list because of immigrants who are living in the country illegally. The Maine Association of Public Housing Authority Directors rebuked the story on Thursday with a statement to the Bangor Daily News. Eligibility for federal housing assistance is limited to U.S. citizens and noncitizens who have eligible immigration status.
Minnesota GOP secretary of state hopeful seeks tighter rules
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett says the Minnesota Legislature should mandate that the secretary of state’s office proofread every county’s ballots before they’re mailed out. Crockett held a news conference Thursday to decry ballot printing errors in four counties. She acknowledged that state law does not require the secretary of state’s office to review the ballots of each precinct across the state for accuracy — that’s long been the responsibility of Minnesota’s counties. But she suggested that Democratic incumbent Steve Simon should have caught the errors anyway. Simon’s office says the ballot misprints were quickly identified and fixed.
Election fraud case against Florida defendant dismissed
One of 20 people arrested with fanfare under an election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has had his case dismissed by a Miami judge. Those arrested had voted in 2020, the first election cycle since a state constitutional amendment that allowed many felons to have their voting rights automatically restored, except for those convicted of murder and felony sexual assault. Court records show Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch agreed Friday that Robert Lee Wood should not be prosecuted under the election integrity initiative because it did not involve multiple jurisdictions in Florida as required under the Office of Statewide Prosecution.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
DETROIT (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home...
Prosecutors ask to drop charges against Arkansas ex-senator
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to dismiss wire fraud and bribery charges against a former Arkansas state senator who was set to face trial next month for a second time after a jury deadlocked last year. Gilbert Baker, who also served as a former chairman of the state Republican party, was accused of conspiring with a former state judge who admitted to lowering a jury’s award in a negligence lawsuit in exchange for campaign contributions. Baker was set to go on trial again Nov. 8, but prosecutors filed a motion Thursday seeking to dismiss the indictment. The motion did not give a reason for the dismissal and a judge must still approve it.
At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is defending her avoidance of local media as she runs for Arkansas governor. Sanders appeared at her only debate ahead of next month’s election and said she’s often had to go directly to voters rather than through reporters. Sanders has conducted few local interviews during her run for governor. She’s the Republican nominee and heavily favored in the predominantly GOP state. She appeared at the debate with Democratic nominee Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington. Jones said voters deserve to hear more from Sanders about her plans.
‘The decisive vote’: Fetterman and Oz bet big on women in the Philadelphia suburbs
As she window-shopped with friends on leafy West State Street, Jill Walters was blunt about how she felt about the Senate candidates battling it out in the Keystone State. “I don’t really love either of them,” she said here in Media, Pennsylvania, about a half-hour drive west of Philadelphia in the seat of Delaware County.
Mistrial declared in quadruple murder case as jury deadlocks
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — The murder trial of an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting four members of his family, including his wife, has ended in a mistrial after the jury said it could not reach a unanimous verdict. Friday’s ruling came shortly after Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard had rejected a mistrial motion made by lawyers for Gurpreet Singh. They cited potential misconduct by two jurors who were reportedly arguing loudly with each other during deliberations and calling each other names. Singh was facing four counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of his wife, her parents and her aunt in West Chester in April 2019. If convicted, he could have faced the death penalty.
