Body found by California fisherman in 2008 finally identified, killer still not found
The Jane Doe was named on Tuesday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Woman dubbed ‘Black Widow’ killer dies in state prison, California corrections officials say
Susan Russo, who was dubbed the “Black Widow” killer by prosecutors for having her husband murdered in 1994, died of natural causes on Friday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported. Russo was 67 years old. Russo was assigned to the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla...
Suspected Serial Killer Linked to 5 Deaths in Northern California
Police have narrowed the investigation down to one "person of interest" who has allegedly killed five men since July 8 Police have "located a person of interest" whom they believe has killed five men in the Northern California community of Stockton. On Friday, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden confirmed that investigators have narrowed the investigation to one suspect, who is allegedly responsible for the deaths of the men occurring between July 8 and Sept. 27. "These homicides occurred in the evening or early morning hours and our victims were alone," McFadden said in...
California family kidnapped on Monday found dead, Sheriff says
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Four members of a California family, including an 8-month-old girl, were found dead in a rural area on Wednesday after they were abducted in the city of Merced on Monday, authorities said.
Cause Of Death Determined For Kiely Rodni, The Missing California Teen Found In Reservoir
The 16-year-old girl had disappeared Aug. 6 after leaving a party at a Sierra Nevada campground.
Homicide suspected, remains found in mysterious California missing persons case
The body was found by hikers near Malibou Lake.
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash site
Joe Fuentes broke down in tears at a news conference when police discovered the body of his 22-year-old daughter who had been missing for two months.
California convicted rapist arrested for murder just weeks after early release from life sentence: 'senseless'
A California convicted rapist was arrested for the murder of a 60-year-old Sacramento worker just 76 days after his release under Dem-backed legislation for rehabilitating juveniles.
Calif. Mom Is Stabbed to Death in Front of 5 Her Children, Who Lost Their Father 4 Years Ago
Police are searching for the person they say is responsible for fatally stabbing a mom of five in front of her children at their east Los Angeles home. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon Friday evening.
Kristin Smart murder case: Paul Flores found guilty; Ruben Flores not guilty
SALINAS – The verdicts for the father and son on trial in the 1996 disappearance and murder of Stockton native Kristin Smart have now been read.The Paul Flores jury made their announcement first in court on Tuesday. Smart's former Cal Poly classmate was found guilty of first-degree murder.Paul's father Ruben Flores was found not guilty of being an accessory after the fact by a separate jury. Ruben Flores' verdict was reached on Monday, but the court waited until both juries had reached their verdicts to announce what was decided. The trials were heard together for nearly three months, but Paul and Ruben were being tried separately. Ruben was accused of helping his son cover up the crime. Paul's attorney made a motion for a mistrial after the jury saw a member of the prosecution hugging someone in the Smart family. That motion was denied.
insideedition.com
California Woman Plans to Sue Huntington Beach After Coyote Attacks Her Daughter
A California mom and her attorney announced they plan to sue the city of Huntington Beach after her daughter was attacked by a coyote. The ordeal happened five months ago during a beach outing with her family. The toddler's mother, Breanna Thacker, says city officials failed to follow through with plans to try to scare the coyotes away. The lawsuit comes as more coyotes are seen roaming residential neighborhoods.
4 years ago California ‘integrated’ prison yards. A judge paused the policy, citing violence
The judge’s order won’t slow down the closure of California Correctional Center.
Santa Barbara Independent
Elizabeth Duncan: The Last WomanExecuted in California
New Book on the Santa Barbara Mother-in-Law Who Paid to Have Her Son’s Pregnant Wife Murdered. Deborah Holt Larkin was an over-anxious 10-year-old living in Ventura in November 1958 when her father, a reporter for the Ventura County Star Free Press, began covering the story of a pregnant nurse in Santa Barbara named Olga Kupczyk, who had gone mysteriously missing in the middle of the night. Making it all the more ominous, Kupczyk’s purse and wallet were still in her Garden Street apartment, and her soon-to-be baby’s new clothes were folded neatly in plain sight. “It was a pivotal event in my life,” Larkin said during a recent interview.
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
OC Sheriff seeking information on homicide at Laguna Niguel hotel
Orange County authorities are seeking information in a homicide that occurred at a Laguna Niguel hotel over the weekend. OC Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to a hotel in the 2800 block of Camino Capistrano at around noon on Saturday after receiving reports that a woman was found unresponsive inside one of the rooms. When they arrived they found 36-year-old Griselda Petra Pineda-Reta dead at the scene. Investigators said a housekeeper found Pineda-Reta unresponsive in the hotel room.Deputies believe that she is a homicide victim. Her vehicle, a 1999 Honda Civic with license plate number 8BLU923, is also missing, prompting them to believe it may have been stolen. A family friend that stopped by to drop off flowers and a candle at the hotel said Pineda-Reta was a mother from South Orange County who recently lost her oldest son. She leaves behind three other children. Anyone who has information helpful to investigators was asked to call deputies at (714) 288-6740.
Admitted pedophile on trial for kidnapping dies in Arizona custody
A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old California girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records.
Remains found in Sierra foothills do not belong to missing Bay Area woman, sheriff says
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
Jesus Manuel Salgado: What we know about person of interest in kidnap and killing of California family
Sheriff’s deputies in central California confirmed their “worst fears” when a mother, father, eight-month-old baby and her uncle were found dead two days after being kidnapped.Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday night, Merced County Sheriff Vernon H Warnke said all four bodies had been found in a rural field near Indiana Road and Hutchins Road in Merced County.“There’s no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident,” said the sheriff. “I said it earlier, there’s a special place in hell for this guy, and I mean it”. One person has been taken...
Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
