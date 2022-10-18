Alan Gorrie: “There was no big time about Jimi Hendrix or Keith Moon – we hung out with those guys every night”

After her illustrious career as a country music icon, Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 yesterday, October 4, at her beautiful home in Hurricane Hills in Tennesee. Although her death came from natural causes, Loretta Lynn has established herself as one of the foundations of country music in the United States. Given her age and deteriorating health, including her stroke, the music icon passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO