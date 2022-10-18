Alan Gorrie: “There was no big time about Jimi Hendrix or Keith Moon – we hung out with those guys every night”

Read full article on original website
Related
25 things only hardcore fans know about Led Zeppelin III
We pay tribute to the Welsh cottages, pints of beer and pet dogs that made Led Zeppelin III possible
The Beatles Song John Lennon ‘Was Always Bitterly Ashamed Of’
John Lennon was ‘bitterly ashamed’ of his performance in a song with The Beatles, but he was still proud of the final result
Brian Johnson names his favourite Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath songs
AC/DC's Brian Johnson appeared on the BBC's Tracks Of My Years show and revealed the 10 songs that soundtracked his life
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
iheart.com
Here's How Michael Jackson, Princess Diana Would Look Today If Still Alive
An AI-generated image of the late Princess Diana's potential appearance if she were alive today has stirred much controversy online. The Princess of Wales' image was published on Instagram as part of a collection by Turkish photographer and artist Alper Yesiltas. The image shows Diana, who would be 61 this...
Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Eminem’s Drug Addiction ‘Skyrocketed’ After Proof Died: ’75 to 80 Valiums a Night’
Eminem and fellow Detroit rapper Proof were friends since childhood. When Proof died in 2006, Eminem had a hard time dealing with the loss — and his drug addiction 'skyrocketed' as a result.
Elvis Presley Reportedly Slept With Frank Sinatra’s Girlfriend
Frank Sinatra wasn’t really a fan of Elvis Presley or his music. However, he became so popular that Frank invited Elvis to be on his show in 1960. Elvis was a special guest to celebrate his return to the United States after being in the military for two years in Germany.
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
The Old Man review – Jeff Bridges can barely put his socks on, but he sure can shoot
Bridges plays an ex-CIA agent who has been in hiding for decades. Now, he’s paranoid old enemies are out to get him. Are they? Of course!
George Harrison’s Sister Said He Would Have Been ‘Horrified’ to Learn She Was Cut Off by His Estate
George Harrison set his sister up with a pension. After his death, his estate cut her off, but she said she wasn't upset about it.
'Hot Mess' Drew Barrymore Had Screaming Off-Air Meltdown Before Taping Talk Show Episode
Talk about waking up on the wrong side of the bed. Taping for Drew Barrymore's recent episode of her talk show was anything but a typical day at the office, with the actress seemingly losing her cool before the cameras rolled. According to an insider, Barrymore arrived to set late...
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
musictimes.com
Loretta Lynn Net Worth 2022: Music Icon Wanted Her Fortune Converted To Cash Before Death
After her illustrious career as a country music icon, Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 yesterday, October 4, at her beautiful home in Hurricane Hills in Tennesee. Although her death came from natural causes, Loretta Lynn has established herself as one of the foundations of country music in the United States. Given her age and deteriorating health, including her stroke, the music icon passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Loretta Lynn Said Conway Twitty Laughed at Her for Breaking Her First Grammy, but He Didn’t Laugh for Long
Loretta Lynn shared a Grammy win with Conway Twitty might, and it came with a memorable story.
This lovely video of Ozzy Osbourne leaving his cane behind to dance with wife Sharon will warm your blackened heart
Ozzy and Sharon shared a romantic moment at a birthday celebration on Friday - and you can now watch the video
Paul McCartney Said 1 of the ‘Strangest’ Rumors About Him is True
There are many rumors that have circulated about The Beatles over the years. Paul McCartney shared one of the true rumors about himself.
Faith Hill Absolutely Crushed A Cover Of Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” Back In 2009
One of my all-time favorite country songs is Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).”. The country icon sadly passed away on Tuesday morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90, and I haven’t been able to get this one out of my head ever since.
Comments / 7