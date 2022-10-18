Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Violent crime spree led up to killing of Seattle business owner, documents say
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man accused of going on a violent crime spree in south Seattle and the Central District will remain behind bars without bail. Ashton Christopher Leffall, 31, is accused of shooting and killing D'Vonne Pickett, Jr., outside his store in the Central District earlier this week. Leffall is also facing multiple charges for other crimes, according to King County prosecutors.
KING-5
Suspect in killing of beloved Seattle community leader held without bail
SEATTLE — The suspect in the killing of a Seattle community leader was ordered to be held without bail at his first court appearance on Friday on probable cause for first-degree murder among multiple other pending charges. The judge sided with the King County Prosecutor that the suspect, identified...
q13fox.com
Sawant says feces thrown at her home repeatedly, claims Seattle Police 'failing to investigate' threats
SEATTLE - City Councilmember Kshama Sawant wrote a letter to officials claiming the Seattle Police Department (SPD) was "failing to investigate" several escalating threats made against her, including feces being thrown at her home repeatedly. According to Sawant, bags of human feces have been thrown into her yard six times,...
q13fox.com
Police search for teens responsible for spree of robberies, random attacks in Lakewood
The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is warning people in Lakewood and Tacoma to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. Based on the surveillance video from each incident, the suspects are dangerous and appear to attack at random. The victims' ages range between 18 and 78 years old.
Suspected killer of Central District community leader arrested
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a Seattle business owner who was shot and killed Wednesday evening near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and East Union Street. Seattle Police announced the arrest Thursday afternoon and said that the arrest came in the Central District with the assistance of SWAT teams.
KOMO News
Three arrests made in Lakewood area robberies, police seeking others
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested three people Friday afternoon believed to be involved in a series of robberies in the Lakewood area. Two males and a female ranging in ages from 14 to 18 are the ones in custody. Police are still searching for five to 10 other teens,...
Seattle officer shoots dog in South Delridge neighborhood
SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer shot and wounded a dog that bit a man in the South Delridge neighborhood on Thursday evening. Two officers were responding to another call near the 9200 block of Delridge Way Southwest at 5:50 p.m. when they heard a man screaming. Officers ran...
WOLF
Seattle councilmember says people are throwing poop in her yard, criticizes police action
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant has accused the Seattle Police Department of failing to fully investigate several incidents of people throwing human excrement in her yard. There have been six incidents where Sawant and her family discovered human waste in their yard, the most recent occurred...
q13fox.com
Police arrest suspect in Seattle homicide investigation who may be linked to other shootings
SEATTLE - Seattle Police arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed in the Central District neighborhood. Detectives believe the suspect is linked to another homicide and multiple shooting investigations. Witnesses called 911 around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 to report shots fired near the intersection of E....
Seattle police searching for man accused of throwing bags of feces at councilmember's house
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for help identifying a man who is suspected of throwing bags of human feces on a Seattle City councilmember's yard. Councilmember Kshama Sawant has reported several incidents of this happening at her home in the Leschi neighborhood this...
KOMO News
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of business owner in Seattle's Central District
SEATTLE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of a father and community leader who was gunned down outside his business in the Central District Wednesday night. Police arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with the shooting. Police have not named the suspect but said they believe the suspect is linked to another homicide and multiple ongoing shooting investigations around the area. The arrested person is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police seek missing woman, last seen near Pike Place Market
SEATTLE - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was last seen near Pike Place on Thursday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), 66-year-old Annette Rees went missing at around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. Authorities say she was last seen near...
KOMO News
Kirkland to test vehicle noise identification cameras in an attempt to curb street racing
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department is testing out its new Street Racing Noise Pilot Program which will test new automated vehicle noise identification cameras. According to their press release, the program will test to see if noise camera technology can remotely capture incidents of excessively loud vehicles. Their goal is to be able to collect the data and use the information in the future to issue citations after police review the material.
Man pulling wires out of I-5 junction box caught on camera
SEATTLE — A man seen pulling wires out of a freeway ramp junction box was caught on camera after an alert Washington State Department of Transportation worker noticed that something wasn’t right. At about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, a WSDOT signal technician saw a man pulling wire out...
q13fox.com
Investigation reveals Tacoma homicide happened after a parking lot confrontation
We are learning new details about the arrest of a Tacoma murder suspect and a deadly shooting. Officers arrested a man, accused of shooting and killing a 51-year-old last week.
q13fox.com
Police seek additional victims of Seattle babysitter charged with taking explicit photos of child
SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are looking for additional victims of a babysitter and a former lifeguard, who they say is suspected of taking sexually explicit photos of a child in his care. King County prosecutors charged 23-year-old Antonio Diego Brugnoli-Baskin with sexual exploitation of a minor, dealing and possession...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police officer-in-training placed on unpaid leave for alleged cyberstalking
SEATTLE - A Seattle Police officer-in-training was placed on unpaid leave for allegedly cyberstalking a woman for nearly a year after they went on one date in 2021. According to court documents, the 22-year-old suspect went on a date with a woman he met on Facebook on Nov. 11, 2021. During that date, the suspect told the woman that he was attending the Police Academy and asked if she wanted to see his gun and badge in his bedroom, according to court documents. The woman told police she declined several times after he asked her repeatedly.
q13fox.com
1 dead, multiple injured in crash on SR 510 in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. - Troopers are investing a crash that left one person dead and sent several others to the hospital Thursday morning on State Route 510 in Thurston County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Peter Kalama Drive Southeast at about 7 a.m. The crash was blocking both directions.
q13fox.com
'King of the Econolodge:' Tacoma Police chief says 100% of crime happens in 10% of places
A staggering amount of crime in Tacoma has been committed along a half-mile stretch on South Hosmer Street. Much of the crime is centered around a string of cheap, extended stay motels between 84th and 90th streets.
sandiegocountynews.com
Washington man charged with hate crime for shooting, damaging Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall
A Washington man was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Seattle, Washington, in connection with a 2018, shooting that damaged a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall. Mikey Diamond Starrett, also known as Michael Jason Layes, 50, of Olympia, Washington, was charged in a superseding indictment with one count of damage to religious property, including the use of a dangerous weapon. He also was charged with one count of the use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The original indictment charged him with one count of unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm.
