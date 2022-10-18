ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Violent crime spree led up to killing of Seattle business owner, documents say

SEATTLE, Wash. — A man accused of going on a violent crime spree in south Seattle and the Central District will remain behind bars without bail. Ashton Christopher Leffall, 31, is accused of shooting and killing D'Vonne Pickett, Jr., outside his store in the Central District earlier this week. Leffall is also facing multiple charges for other crimes, according to King County prosecutors.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Suspect in killing of beloved Seattle community leader held without bail

SEATTLE — The suspect in the killing of a Seattle community leader was ordered to be held without bail at his first court appearance on Friday on probable cause for first-degree murder among multiple other pending charges. The judge sided with the King County Prosecutor that the suspect, identified...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of business owner in Seattle's Central District

SEATTLE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of a father and community leader who was gunned down outside his business in the Central District Wednesday night. Police arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with the shooting. Police have not named the suspect but said they believe the suspect is linked to another homicide and multiple ongoing shooting investigations around the area. The arrested person is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police seek missing woman, last seen near Pike Place Market

SEATTLE - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was last seen near Pike Place on Thursday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), 66-year-old Annette Rees went missing at around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. Authorities say she was last seen near...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Kirkland to test vehicle noise identification cameras in an attempt to curb street racing

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department is testing out its new Street Racing Noise Pilot Program which will test new automated vehicle noise identification cameras. According to their press release, the program will test to see if noise camera technology can remotely capture incidents of excessively loud vehicles. Their goal is to be able to collect the data and use the information in the future to issue citations after police review the material.
KIRKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police officer-in-training placed on unpaid leave for alleged cyberstalking

SEATTLE - A Seattle Police officer-in-training was placed on unpaid leave for allegedly cyberstalking a woman for nearly a year after they went on one date in 2021. According to court documents, the 22-year-old suspect went on a date with a woman he met on Facebook on Nov. 11, 2021. During that date, the suspect told the woman that he was attending the Police Academy and asked if she wanted to see his gun and badge in his bedroom, according to court documents. The woman told police she declined several times after he asked her repeatedly.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

1 dead, multiple injured in crash on SR 510 in Thurston County

LACEY, Wash. - Troopers are investing a crash that left one person dead and sent several others to the hospital Thursday morning on State Route 510 in Thurston County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Peter Kalama Drive Southeast at about 7 a.m. The crash was blocking both directions.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
sandiegocountynews.com

Washington man charged with hate crime for shooting, damaging Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall

A Washington man was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Seattle, Washington, in connection with a 2018, shooting that damaged a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall. Mikey Diamond Starrett, also known as Michael Jason Layes, 50, of Olympia, Washington, was charged in a superseding indictment with one count of damage to religious property, including the use of a dangerous weapon. He also was charged with one count of the use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The original indictment charged him with one count of unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm.
OLYMPIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy