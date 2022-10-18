Two Displaced By Overnight Maryland Attic Fire Causing Thousands In Damages

17302 Old National Pike in Frostburg in Allegany County Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

A Maryland homeowner is facing thousands of dollars worth of repairs after an overnight attic blaze broke out in Allegany County.

Shortly after 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, a team of 50 firefighters from the Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Old National Pike in Frostburg when a passerby reported flames coming from the attic of a nearby home.

Upon arrival at the one-story, single-family home, the Maryland Fire Marshal said firefighters took approximately an hour to get the fire under control, but not before it gutted the attic.

In total, the marshal said that the fire caused an estimated $20,000 ($10,000 to the structure, $10,000 to its contents) in damages.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators noted that there was neither a smoke alarm nor a sprinkler in the attic. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials said that the resident and homeowner are being assisted by the American Red Cross and friends following the fire.

