ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frostburg, MD

Two Displaced By Overnight Maryland Attic Fire Causing Thousands In Damages

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445N7p_0ids0gyB00
17302 Old National Pike in Frostburg in Allegany County Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

A Maryland homeowner is facing thousands of dollars worth of repairs after an overnight attic blaze broke out in Allegany County.

Shortly after 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, a team of 50 firefighters from the Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Old National Pike in Frostburg when a passerby reported flames coming from the attic of a nearby home.

Upon arrival at the one-story, single-family home, the Maryland Fire Marshal said firefighters took approximately an hour to get the fire under control, but not before it gutted the attic.

In total, the marshal said that the fire caused an estimated $20,000 ($10,000 to the structure, $10,000 to its contents) in damages.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators noted that there was neither a smoke alarm nor a sprinkler in the attic. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials said that the resident and homeowner are being assisted by the American Red Cross and friends following the fire.

to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

Related
WDTV

Retired Preston County K-9 dies

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A story involving a vicious dog attack in the Morgantown area. A woman says her dogs were randomly attacked and killed on a walk and she wound up at a hospital herself. Candice Moench was walking her two dogs Maggie and Baby G by the Cobun...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Tribune-Review

1 killed in Westmoreland County crash

A Greensburg woman died at an Allegheny County hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Hempfield. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Patricia Blake, 71. The incident was reported at the intersection of Toll Route 66 and Business Route 66 at 5:40 p.m. State...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
theriver953.com

W.Va. high speed chase runs through 2 counties

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released more information on a high speed chase that ran through two counties in West Virginia. The report comes from Metro News out of West Virginia. The driver of a black Infiniti refused to stop when Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies attempted to pull...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

Man dead after shooting in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown Maryland man is dead after being shot Tuesday evening in what police believe was a targeted attack. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday around the Jonathan Street area. “They heard what they thought were gunshots,” Lt. Rebecca Fetchu said. “Shortly thereafter, we got a 911 […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wsvaonline.com

Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple

BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WTAJ

Suspect at large, 1 injured in Johnstown shooting

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting late Monday night in the West End area of Johnstown. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Chandler Avenue and Seminary Lane around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to Johnstown Police Department Captain Chad […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Deep Creek Lake, MD

The Deep Creek area in Maryland includes regions surrounding Deep Creek Lake. The lake itself is in the City of McHenry in Garrett County. The region is known for its outdoor activities, no matter the season. Go fishing or boating on the lake in the summer; join the festivities at...
MCHENRY, MD
WGAL

Woman charged in Chambersburg shooting

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A woman was arrested after a shooting Thursday morning in Franklin County. Natikia Brown is charged with aggravated assault. Chambersburg police said Brown shot a person in the arm around 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Central Avenue. The victim was flown to a...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wfmd.com

45-Year-old Man Shot & Killed In Hagerstown

Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – Gun violence has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Hagerstown Tuesday night. Hagersatown Police were in the area of Jonathan Street around 8 PM when they heard gunshots. As officers were trying to determined where the gunshots came from, 911 dispatchers received a call about a gunshot victim at 55 Murph Ave.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WTAJ

Case Update: Gang members found guilty in Somerset County double homicide

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that a jury has rendered a guilty verdict for Samson Washington and Marekus Benson on charges related to the double homicide of two Somerset County men. The victims, 19-year-old Damien Staniszewski and 32-year-old James Smith were killed in March of 2017. The defendants, who are members of the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WGAL

One person killed in tractor-trailer crash in Franklin County

One person was killed in a tractor-trailer crash Tuesday night in Franklin County. The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on the 4400 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township. According to emergency dispatchers, the tractor-trailer flipped over and killed one person inside. The person's name has not yet...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Single-vehicle crash in Franklin County kills one

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash in Franklin County kills one on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, the crash happened around 8:52 p.m. on the 4400 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township. The Franklin County Coroner's office was called to the scene after one person...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
387K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy