Raton City Commission Meeting for October 25, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.
A regular meeting of the City Commission of the City of Raton will be held on October 25, 2022 at 6 p.m. Pursuant to City of Raton Open Meetings Resolution 2022-01 Commissioners may participate via conference call. The following subjects will be considered by the City Commission and may be considered in any order that is most convenient for the City Commission.
Oct 21, 2022-Raton Tigers vs Las Vegas Robertson-District Game
October 21, 2022 – 7PM Kick-Off Raton Tiger heads down this evening to Las Vegas Robertson Cardinal Stadium to battle it out for district play. The KRTN 2022 Tiger Roar Sponsors present live football action on the radio. Tune in to KRTN’s Live Radio Broadcast on 93.9FM & KRTN’s...
Lady Tigers end Home Match With the Loss
The Lady Tigers at 7-11 overall took to the court against the 15-4 Santa Fe Indian School Lady Braves for the final home match of the regular season Saturday afternoon, October 22, where the Lady Braves went back to Santa Fe with the 3-0 win. Since it was the last...
Raton Loses at Robertson on Special Teams Returns
Down the road they went, Walton and blocking crew, to take on the Robertson Cardinals in Las Vegas Friday night October 21, for the final game of the regular season for Raton before taking a bye week to recuperate and regroup for state tourney play. Robertson’s offense was completely stymied by the Raton defense except for two long kick returns for TDs as Robertson took a hard-fought 12 – 7 victory.
