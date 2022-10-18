Read full article on original website
Did Jason Varitek’s wife just hint at Red Sox departure?
At this rate, Boston Red Sox fans are going to develop abandonment issues. While still mourning the passing of franchise legend Jerry Remy last October, they bid farewell to Dennis Eckersley, who retired at the end of the season. Could they be about to lose another franchise icon to another team?
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger and Girlfriend Chase Announce Baby Number 2
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger and his girlfriend, supermodel Chase Carter, announced on Instagram that they're expecting their second child.
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Unleashes a Massive Bat Flip After Postseason Homer in KBO
Former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig is playing in the Korean Baseball Organization playoffs and making quite an impression.
Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run
San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches
The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident
With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Future With Team Not In Discussions According To GM
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has one year left of arbitration
Dodgers News: SNLA Analyst Predicts Bellinger Will Play 'Elsewhere' in 2023
Jerry Hairston Jr. thinks Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger needs "a new voice" and that he will be playing somewhere other than Los Angeles in 2023.
Padres even up NLCS against Phillies thanks to some familial violence
A little history was made during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series with brothers Aaron and Austin Nola facing off on opposite sides. When Padres’ catcher Austin stepped to the plate against Phillies’ pitcher Aaron in the second inning, it marked the first time brothers faced off in a pitcher-hitter matchup in the playoffs. Aaron and the Phillies won that particular battle, getting him to ground out. However, they would face off again in the fifth inning, and that at-bat ended up having an impact on the final result of the game.
Astros-Yankees predictions: Who will rule the ALCS?
This is what we've been waiting for all season. The rematch is on after the Yankees general manager claimed that the team hadn't reached a World Series because of the Astros' cheating.
Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season
The Boston Red Sox already are in talks to bring back one of the key contributors of the 2022 season with a few weeks before free agency opens up.
A Cringeworthy Padres Fan Video Is Going Viral
Fans of the San Diego Padres may have already put a curse on their team as they dropped Game 1 of the NLCS to the Philadelphia Phillies by a final of 2-0. Prior to Game 1 at Petco Park, a group of men dressed head to toe in Padres gear put together a little song for their team, proclaiming that the Phillies had no chance to beat them in the NLCS, as each stanza of the “song” ended with a “That’s what’s in.”
Padres' Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLCS Game 3
The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
As White Sox manager search continues, Rangers hire Bochy
One of the first dominos has fallen in baseball’s managerial hiring season. The Rangers announced Friday they're hiring former Giants skipper Bruce Bochy as their next manager. Bochy agreed to a three-year deal, according to a team release. Bochy, a three-time World Series champion while managing the Giants, was...
Padres’ Profar Ejected for Arguing in Ninth Inning vs. Phillies
The San Diego infielder struck out on a checked swing and was promptly ejected to the excitement of Philly fans at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies lead Padres 2-1 heading into NLCS Game 4
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (6-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Dodgers Prospects Andy Pages & Jose Ramos Enjoying Playing Together In Arizona Fall League
Andy Pages and Jose Ramos are among the seven Los Angeles Dodgers prospects on the Glendale Desert Dogs rosters for the 2022 Arizona Fall League, and both were instrumental in a 4-3 win over the Peoria Javelinas. Glendale was trailing 1-0 in the third inning when Pages hit a three-run...
Phillies starting Bryson Stott at shortstop in Friday's NLCS Game 3 lineup
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott is batting seventh in Friday's Game Three National League Championship Series contest against the San Diego Padres. Stott will operate the shortstop position after Edmundo Sosa was benched on Friday night. In a matchup versus right-hander Joe Musgrove, our models project Stott to score 7.7...
Texas Rangers Hire Former Multi-Time World Series Champion Manager
The Texas Rangers announced the hiring of former World Series champion Bruce Bochy as their new manager on Friday (October 21) in a post shared on their verified Twitter account. “On behalf of the entire organization, I want to welcome Bruce and Kim Bochy to the Texas Rangers,” said Rangers...
