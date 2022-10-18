ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Did Jason Varitek’s wife just hint at Red Sox departure?

At this rate, Boston Red Sox fans are going to develop abandonment issues. While still mourning the passing of franchise legend Jerry Remy last October, they bid farewell to Dennis Eckersley, who retired at the end of the season. Could they be about to lose another franchise icon to another team?
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run

San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches

The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
The Spun

Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident

With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
HOUSTON, TX
SB Nation

Padres even up NLCS against Phillies thanks to some familial violence

A little history was made during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series with brothers Aaron and Austin Nola facing off on opposite sides. When Padres’ catcher Austin stepped to the plate against Phillies’ pitcher Aaron in the second inning, it marked the first time brothers faced off in a pitcher-hitter matchup in the playoffs. Aaron and the Phillies won that particular battle, getting him to ground out. However, they would face off again in the fifth inning, and that at-bat ended up having an impact on the final result of the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

A Cringeworthy Padres Fan Video Is Going Viral

Fans of the San Diego Padres may have already put a curse on their team as they dropped Game 1 of the NLCS to the Philadelphia Phillies by a final of 2-0. Prior to Game 1 at Petco Park, a group of men dressed head to toe in Padres gear put together a little song for their team, proclaiming that the Phillies had no chance to beat them in the NLCS, as each stanza of the “song” ended with a “That’s what’s in.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Padres' Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLCS Game 3

The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Phillies lead Padres 2-1 heading into NLCS Game 4

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (6-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Phillies starting Bryson Stott at shortstop in Friday's NLCS Game 3 lineup

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott is batting seventh in Friday's Game Three National League Championship Series contest against the San Diego Padres. Stott will operate the shortstop position after Edmundo Sosa was benched on Friday night. In a matchup versus right-hander Joe Musgrove, our models project Stott to score 7.7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Texas Rangers Hire Former Multi-Time World Series Champion Manager

The Texas Rangers announced the hiring of former World Series champion Bruce Bochy as their new manager on Friday (October 21) in a post shared on their verified Twitter account. “On behalf of the entire organization, I want to welcome Bruce and Kim Bochy to the Texas Rangers,” said Rangers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy