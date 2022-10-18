Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
LIVE: So Bad It’s Good
FARGO — Being bad never felt so good as it will this Friday at the Fargo Theatre. That’s when Grindflicks Horrorfest takes over the town and fans of the worst of cinema and the best of times are taking over the screen. Billed as “a double feature of...
valleynewslive.com
Tunnel of Terror: Drive through the haunted car wash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Fargo-Moorhead. The company is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced it is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash this...
kvrr.com
LIVE: Talking with the Dead
FARGO — Are you one of those people who thinks you can communicate with the dead?. If you lived in the Fargo-Moorhead of the 1880s, you probably believed you could. That’s what records from that era show, according to the Clay County Historical and Cultural Society’s Markus Krueger.
hpr1.com
Carnivores Have Much to Choose From in the Area
You’ve probably heard about some of the brewery and winery tours happening around here. But in this column, we’re going to take a tour of many of the locally owned butcher shops. Let’s start in Dilworth at Butcher Block Meats. This market opened last summer and is located...
valleynewslive.com
How safe do residents and officials view Fargo?
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s one of the most important qualities you look at in a community when deciding to live there, safety. While that’s normally a priority for anyone, some in Fargo have been looking at the city differently, wondering if violent crimes are getting more and more common in the city they call home.
kfgo.com
Cause of fire at Maplelag Resort ‘undetermined’
DETROIT LAKES, Minn (KFGO) – The cause of a fire that destroyed a popular vacation and ski resort near Detroit Lakes last week is undetermined. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said a state fire investigator told him that he was not able to determine a definitive cause for the blaze that leveled the main lodge at Maplelag Resort last Monday. Glander said there was no indication that the fire was suspicious.
fargomonthly.com
Chef Spotlight: Punk Chef Pizza + Bar
Meet the Executive Chef of Punk Chef Pizza + Bar, Chef Cary Carr! The Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo community is full of talent, especially in the culinary industry. Talented folks from all over bring with them different and unique backgrounds, skills and passions to our area. And we want to take you inside their culinary masterminds. Let’s meet our community’s chefs in our Chef Spotlight!
kvrr.com
Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber opposes Measure 1
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is urging North Dakota voters to oppose an initiated measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators. Measure 1 would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the...
valleynewslive.com
Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled, up 130% in Fargo
FARGO/GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the...
kvrr.com
Fargo family wins one of two episodes on Family Feud
SABIN, Minn. (KVRR)- Imagine the thrill of competing under the bright lights on your favorite game show. The Meyhuber family out of Fargo had the opportunity to battle it out on Family Feud. They say the feeling of appearing on a show they’ve been fans of for so long is still surreal.
valleynewslive.com
Car fire in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a business just off Veterans Blvd. on the West Fargo side around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the 800 blk of 24th Ave. E., near Mattress Firm. Employees at Mattress Firm say the fire...
Grand Farm groundbreaking near Casselton
In February, Governor Doug Burgum selected Grand Farm for a $10M matching grant to advance technology in North Dakota agriculture.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fire destroys vehicle in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a car that was on fire, which was parked a the shopping center near Mattress Firm in West Fargo. Firefighters were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Veterans Blvd. near 24th Ave. E. Authorities say the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo family no longer parking in street, fear for safety following three hit-and-run accidents in 1.5 years
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo family is sharing their concerns about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood, following three different hit-and-run crashes which have happened outside their home within the last year-and-a-half. The Jacobson family says they moved to the Elmwood neighborhood in 2020. Mother Brooke Jacobson says the...
valleynewslive.com
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We now know at least one of the people behind an anonymous email group at the center of a leaked nude photo of a Cass County deputy, as well as several released records trying to expose cracks within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and its leader Jesse Jahner.
valleynewslive.com
Neighbors voice praise, safety concerns over proposed downtown Fargo pedestrian bridge
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Feelings are strong on both sides of a proposed pedestrian bridge in downtown Fargo as the planning process continues to inch forward. The bridge would be built over 2nd St. N. in front of Fargo City Hall, and would bring bikers and walkers above the flood walls to the greenway along the Red River.
Beloved Minnesota Resort in Lakes Country Goes up in Flames a Second Time
My heart sunk when I received the message from Mama Zee saying,. Was going to tell you that Maplelag's main lodge burned today...you could see the smoke from Lake Park, Minnesota. To give you an idea of why that's significant, MapleLag Resort is near Callaway, Minnesota and Lake Park is...
kvrr.com
Ready or not, winter is on its way
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Winter is right around the corner. KVRR’s Meteorologists Mariah Bush and Brian Barrett bring some key tips for the upcoming winter months. We’re here to bring you some key survival tips for the upcoming winter. We sat down with Jesse Grabow from Minnesota State Patrol and Melinda Beerends, the head meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, to give you the inside scoop on everything winter related. As you know, we’re no stranger to the snow and cold air in our region with a cooler weather just around the corner. It’s a good idea to have a safety plan in place for your home and for your vehicles.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two arrested after Fargo pursuit
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police arrested two women and are searching for a male driver following an early morning pursuit. Police were called to the 3300 block of 31st Ave. S. around 12:15am Thursday on a report of a disturbance and possible shots fired. When officers arrived, a green SUV fled the area at a high rate of speed. Officers gave chase. During the pursuit, a weapon was displayed from the front passenger side window but no shots were fired. Police used a tire flattening device to stop the vehicle near 32nd St. and 3rd Ave. S.
lakesarearadio.net
Man Stabbed near Mahnomen Airlifted to Fargo Hospital
MAHNOMEN (KFGO/KDLM) – A man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after he was stapped early Tuesday morning near Mahnomen. Mahnomen County Sheriff Josh Guenther says the victim was stabbed in the back at the Riverland Housing Development east of Mahnomen. A suspect has been identified, but was gone prior to the arrival of Law Enforcement.
