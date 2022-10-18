ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Study shows certain foods reduce hot flashes associated with menopause by 88%

A new study, published by the North American Menopause Society in the journal Menopause, found that a diet intervention is about as effective (88%) as hormone replacement therapy (70–90%) for reducing menopausal hot flashes, without the associated health risks. The WAVS trial—the Women's Study for the Alleviation of Vasomotor...
Portsmouth Herald

Health and Wellness: Knee surgery gone wrong? It's more common than you think

Arthroscopic knee surgery is one of the most common surgeries performed - despite research telling us that it’s not nearly as effective as most people are led to believe. Furthermore, the science tells us that people who do undergo arthroscopic knee surgery are likely to have knee arthritis that advances more rapidly - resulting in a total knee replacement that quite possibly could have been avoided. ...
shiftedmag.com

Hair Care Review: What Are the Best Hair Care Products?

When it comes to hair care, there are a variety of products that can be used to achieve different looks. From shampoos and conditioners to styling products and treatments, there is no shortage of options to choose from. However, not all products are created equal, and it is important to know what to look for to find the best products for your hair. In this blog post, we will take a look at some of the different hair products that are available and help you choose the right ones for your needs. To know more about hair care, visit this site https://www.clevermunkey.com/2013/12/my-experience-at-yun-nam-hair-care.html?m=1.
Refinery29

Hyaluronic Acid Is Falling Out Of Favor — Here’s Why

Before retinol came along and stole its thunder, hyaluronic acid was considered the gold standard. Scientists, dermatologists, and skinfluencers alike regarded hyaluronic acid highly thanks to its many benefits, but mainly (and probably most impressively) how it can hold 1000x its weight in water. Not to be mistaken for an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy