borderbelt.org
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office creates a ‘softer’ space for crime victims
As an investigator with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Andrea DiCicco has interviewed many survivors of violent crimes. When she heard about specially designed rooms that foster physical and psychological safety, she knew she wanted to create such a space within the sheriff’s office. So DiCicco applied for...
cbs17
Fayetteville man arrested with over 330 grams of weed, police say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a man last Saturday for possessing numerous drugs, the Hope Mills Police Department announced on Monday. Last Saturday, police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Leigon and Elk roads in Hope Mills. Police said the driver was asleep at the wheel, with the vehicle still in drive at the intersection.
Man jailed for allegedly having guns, selling drugs near Robeson County school
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man arrested Tuesday in Robeson County allegedly had guns and sold drugs near a school in the Shannon community, authorities said. Michael Locklear, 58, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies, drug-enforcement investigators SWAT team members seized oxycodone, marijuana, seven firearms and drug paraphernalia while searching a home in the 9100 […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man to spend 7 years in prison for selling drugs after serving 12 years for murder
Moore County man charged with attempted murder in Aberdeen shooting
An 18-year-old man has been charged in a Saturday shooting in Aberdeen.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Funding suspended to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to alleged racist remarks
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program has suspended funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to discrimination concerns following alleged racist remarks by Jody Greene. Officials say the decision to suspend funding comes after hearing of Greene’s remarks and reviewing the...
WECT
Man sentenced to seven years in prison for methamphetamine distribution
cbs17
2 Moore Co. men charged after cocaine, weed found in drug bust, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Aberdeen men face drug charges after Moore County deputies said a search turned up cocaine, marijuana and other controlled substances. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Thursday that James Edward Gibson, 35, and John Lee Wilson Jr., 65, were arrested Wednesday following the search in the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in West End.
Suspended NC sheriff had a pattern of corruption, vindictiveness, new court filing says
District attorney bolsters case that suspended sheriff should be removed from office with new allegations of misconduct.
wpde.com
Man wanted in Dillon domestic dispute turned shooting: Police
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Thursday night at Dillon Manor apartments on McKenzie Road. When officers arrived, police said they learned that two people had been shot as a result of a domestic dispute. Police added the investigation produced an immediate person of interest. As...
myhorrynews.com
SLED investigating after death of Myrtle Beach jail inmate
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man incarcerated in the Myrtle Beach Detention Center died Thursday morning, the Horry County Coroner's Office said. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 30-year-old Brandon Campbell died at Grand Strand Medical Center just before 1 a.m. after being transported from the...
cbs17
Hope Mills man arrested for killing his brother, police say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for killing his brother, according to the Hope Mills Police Department. On Wednesday at approximately 2:02 a.m., police officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Kenmont Lane in Hope Mills. After arriving, police...
borderbelt.org
Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective
Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
WECT
Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff
WECT
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office representative, two deputies were driving with their sirens active when a pickup truck driver failed to stop and collided with one of the deputies.
cbs17
Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Socastee-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a deadly Socastee–area shooting, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Devin Lee Johnson, 18, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Sept. 22 at a car wash on Bay Road near Highway 707, according […]
WECT
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns about racist comments made by Sheriff Jody Greene, who was suspended pending the hearing on a petition for removal. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program requires grant recipients to comply with...
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Fayetteville; 1 caused a crash on a main road
One deadly shooting led to a crash overnight. A different shooting took place north of Fayetteville State University.
cbs17
Fayetteville police need your help IDing this man they say robbed a convenience store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville need your help in identifying a man they say robbed a convenience store. The Fayetteville Police Department on Thursday released surveillance images of the man they suspect of robbing the Family Fare at 100 South Reilly Road on Wednesday night. Officers say...
