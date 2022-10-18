ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladenboro, NC

cbs17

Fayetteville man arrested with over 330 grams of weed, police say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a man last Saturday for possessing numerous drugs, the Hope Mills Police Department announced on Monday. Last Saturday, police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Leigon and Elk roads in Hope Mills. Police said the driver was asleep at the wheel, with the vehicle still in drive at the intersection.
HOPE MILLS, NC
WBTW News13

Man jailed for allegedly having guns, selling drugs near Robeson County school

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man arrested Tuesday in Robeson County allegedly had guns and sold drugs near a school in the Shannon community, authorities said. Michael Locklear, 58, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies, drug-enforcement investigators SWAT team members seized oxycodone, marijuana, seven firearms and drug paraphernalia while searching a home in the 9100 […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Man sentenced to seven years in prison for methamphetamine distribution

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Anthony Jackson was sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, per a U.S. Department of Justice release. Jackson, a 32-year-old resident of Wilmington, allegedly sold an undercover agent 27 grams of actual methamphetamine. Law enforcement also...
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

2 Moore Co. men charged after cocaine, weed found in drug bust, sheriff says

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Aberdeen men face drug charges after Moore County deputies said a search turned up cocaine, marijuana and other controlled substances. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Thursday that James Edward Gibson, 35, and John Lee Wilson Jr., 65, were arrested Wednesday following the search in the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in West End.
ABERDEEN, NC
wpde.com

Man wanted in Dillon domestic dispute turned shooting: Police

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Thursday night at Dillon Manor apartments on McKenzie Road. When officers arrived, police said they learned that two people had been shot as a result of a domestic dispute. Police added the investigation produced an immediate person of interest. As...
DILLON, SC
myhorrynews.com

SLED investigating after death of Myrtle Beach jail inmate

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man incarcerated in the Myrtle Beach Detention Center died Thursday morning, the Horry County Coroner's Office said. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 30-year-old Brandon Campbell died at Grand Strand Medical Center just before 1 a.m. after being transported from the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
cbs17

Hope Mills man arrested for killing his brother, police say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for killing his brother, according to the Hope Mills Police Department. On Wednesday at approximately 2:02 a.m., police officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Kenmont Lane in Hope Mills. After arriving, police...
HOPE MILLS, NC
borderbelt.org

Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective

Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Just days ahead of a hearing to determine whether Jody Greene will remain Sheriff of Columbus County, a newly filed court document revealed numerous new allegations of intimidation and abuse of power by Greene. The document also details a sexual relationship between Greene and a detective in the Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17

Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

