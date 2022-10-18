Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Woman Faces 51 Months In Prison For Embezzling, Defrauding EmployerTaxBuzzBethany Beach, DE
Related
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Above the Dunes
REHOBOTH BEACH, De.– Above the Dunes in Rehoboth Beach might be a newer restaurant for the resort town, but they already have award winning dishes like their gumbo. The Foodie Team got to try that and more in this week’s Foodie Friday. Check it out!. Above the Dunes...
starpublications.online
Seaford Halloween parade for children
This year’s Halloween parade will be held on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. The lineup will be on the corner of Cedar and High Streets. Categories will be judged by the age of the child. They begin from baby to three years old, 4 to 7 years old, 8 to 12 years old, and 13 and above. Groups will also be a separate category and their award is “the best appearing group.” Judges will pick from the following categories: prettiest, most original, funniest, scariest, and the overall costume.
Cape Gazette
Ag museum opens Then One Day the Lights Came On exhibit
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village debuted a large-scale indoor/outdoor exhibit Oct. 7 that explores the life-changing impact of rural electrification on Delaware agriculture and the state’s rural communities. Then One Day the Lights Came On is a journey that leads visitors from the late 1930s, before electricity was widely available in the state, through the present-day focus on renewable, clean sources of energy. The exhibit curator is Heidi Nasstrom-Evans of Horizon Philanthropic in Lewes, and the designer is Karen Carney, Art of Area Design owner.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~723 FOX TAIL DR~SALT POND~BETHANY BEACH
723 Fox Tail Drive, Bethany Beach, DE 19930 ~ Are you ready to build your dream home at the beach? Fantastic opportunity to own a beautiful wooded lot in The Salt Pond Community on a cul-de-sac! .28 acre lot is ready for your imagination and design. The impact fees have already been paid for both water and sewer! What makes this community so spectacular is the Salt Pond is less than 2 miles to the Bethany Beach and features exceptional amenities including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts and clubhouse with fitness center, kayak launch, basketball and pickle ball. Memberships are also available to The Salt Pond Golf Club - an 18 hole mid-length course. Come see this great lot and discover the possibilities of living in Bethany Beach! Drone Footage Coming Soon!
Ocean City Today
Cottage Cafe announces its sale
(Oct. 21, 2022) The Cottage Café Restaurant & Pub in Bethany Beach, Delaware, has been sold to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware-based SoDel Concepts hospitality group. “The Cottage Café has such a sweet spot in the hearts of so many locals and visitors,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts. “Because the restaurant is in a fast-growing area, it attracts a loyal following and a new fan base.”
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Rehoboth Beach, DE
Rehoboth Beach in Sussex County is a premier beach destination known for its pristine beach and its range of seaside amenities complementing its modern resort-town vibe. Located in the eastern Sussex Country of Delaware, facing the vast Atlantic Ocean, Rehoboth Beach is one of the best beaches in the state, with over 1,327 population as of 2010.
Cape Gazette
Dwayne J. Karr, Georgetown resident
Dwayne “Jeff” J. Karr passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, surrounded by his immediate family at Milford Bayhealth Sussex Campus. He was born April 4, 1971, to Edward R. Karr and Olive J. Karr (Robinson). Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Edward Karr. He is...
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents unhappy with builder, city officials
We, the undersigned, are residents of Highland Acres and other neighborhoods in the City of Lewes. Many of us attended the meetings around the controversial decision to approve Mariner's Retreat, previously Highland Heights. We appreciate Aaron Mushrush's article in the Oct. 14 Cape Gazette, but would like to add a few more details.
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE: The Henlopen, Unit 608. Saturday, 10/22/22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. by The Mike Kogler Team. #1 Sales Team At The Henlopen. Sweeping Ocean Views to the North Shore. Call for more information: (302) 236-7648.
OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, 10/22/22 – 11:00 am til 1:00 pm. A coastal sanctuary in Rehoboth's Premier Oceanfront Condo Building located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! Rarely offered 6th floor, 2-bedroom, 2- bath unit in the Henlopen Condominium, at the north end of Rehoboth's famous boardwalk. The 1340 square feet of bright open living space offers sweeping direct ocean views to the North Shore from all living areas, balconies and bedrooms. The unit boasts a separate kitchen and 2 separate living areas, one a lounge area which can be used as an optional 3rd bedroom or flex room. The dining areas offer plenty of room to easily entertain large parties or intimate dinners. There is also a washer and dryer in the unit. The oversized master bedroom with ensuite bath offers an abundance of closet space and a private balcony with ocean views. The building provides secure access and monitoring, secured private entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, stunning rooftop pool with panoramic ocean views, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! The premier location is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. Condo fee includes Wi-Fi, cable tv service, water and sewer, trash removal, roof-top pool, indoor garage parking, and 24-hour security. The perfect year-round private beach retreat that is designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment. Call for an appointment today!
Cape Gazette
Lewes Senior Activity Center cookie walk set Dec. 10
For all who love homemade holiday cookies, cakes and pies, the Lewes Senior Activity Center cookie walk will be held from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at 32083 Janice Road, Lewes. Attendees can select from a variety of freshly baked goods made and donated by members. Offerings include...
Cape Gazette
Color theory class starts Nov. 8 at Rehoboth Art League
Local artist Joe Terrone will lead a class on the basics of color theory at the Rehoboth Art League, with sessions meeting weekly from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Nov. 8 through Dec. 13. Class will not meet Nov. 22. The backbone of painting, color theory is both the science...
Ocean City Today
Request to allow dogs on Ocean City Boardwalk in summer shot down
A resident’s request to allow dogs on the Boardwalk during select hours in the summer was promptly shut down last week with concerns of safety and busy-ness. Council President Matt James, who sits on the Police Commission, told members at a meeting on Oct. 19 that he recently received a call from a resident dog owner who asked if he could float the idea of allowing people to walk their pets on the Boardwalk from 2 a.m. to noon from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the same time that bikers, skaters and the like are permitted.
doverspeedway.com
‘Gift of Lights at Dover Motor Speedway’ to bring holiday spirit to Monster Mile
Drive-thru light presentation to be open every evening through holiday season. Displays to be set up in Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway. The holiday season will be merry and bright at Dover Motor Speedway as the “Gift of Lights at Dover Motor Speedway” drive-thru event comes to the Monster Mile.
WBOC
Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village Progresses With Volunteer Efforts
GEORGETOWN, Del. – More than 30 pallet shelter homes stood behind First State Community Action Agency in Georgetown on Wednesday, as volunteers and project organizers worked to install fire alarms and heating and air systems inside the homes. The site will eventually house 40, 64-sq-ft. pallet shelters, along with...
Cape Gazette
911 call not answered in Rehoboth
On Oct. 7, at 2:32 p.m., I dialed 911 for help and no one answered. This was the first/only time I ever called 911. An operator called me back at 2:39 p.m. The fact that my call was not answered and that minutes can count during an emergency, I contacted the Rehoboth Beach 911 center the following week to ask why my call was not answered. The gentleman who answered had a record of my subsequent conversation (when an operator called me), but said he had no explanation for why the call was not initially answered.
talbotspy.org
Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life
A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
Cape Gazette
Milton Arts Guild holds Art Walk
Artists around Milton were out and about Oct. 15, as part of the Milton Arts Guild’s annual Art Walk. The walk included 22 artists on 20 properties around downtown Milton with works including paintings, postcards, mixed media, wood carvings, ceramics and watercolors.
phillyvoice.com
Ocean City doubles price of daily, weekly beach tags in 2023 as shore town looks to increase revenue
It will be more expensive to sit on the beach in Ocean City next summer – in some instances twice as expensive – now that the city council unanimously voted raise the shore town's beach tag prices for 2023. The move will increase revenue, which city officials said...
Cape Gazette
VIA project celebrates local teachers
The Village Improvement Association recently began a unique initiative to celebrate new teachers joining schools in the greater Rehoboth Beach area. Kathy Jacobs, committee chair, created Project GREAT, gratefully recognizing enthusiastic, awe-inspiring teachers. With the help of 50 VIA volunteers and funds collected from members, Jacobs’ team turned the donations into 41 bags stuffed with items for local teachers.
Cape Gazette
NEW PRICE! Unit 617 by Bill Cullin, #1 Selling Realtor at The Henlopen, The Premier Oceanfront Building In Rehoboth! Visit: TheHenlopen.com. Call for an Appointment Today: (302) 841-7147
Being Offered at $1,190,000, this beautifully decorated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1340 square feet of living space and with ocean views is being sold turnkey. Unit 617 features a ,beautiful kitchen, luxury baths, a large living room, dining room, three balconies and a large master bedroom with bath on suite. The Henlopen Condominiums offer security-controlled access, indoor parking, secured entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, elevators, a beautiful rooftop sundeck and pool offering spectacular views of the ocean and the Delaware coastline. Located on the boardwalk with everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer. Call for an appointment today!
Comments / 0