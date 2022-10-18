I'm sure everyone has been curious and waiting for the next update. Many ask me always "How is it going down there?" and I want to cry. Good news though, all the Residents are back in their apartments and the last group currently undergoing hunt and find unpacking, me included. Our new driveway and additional parking spaces are done. Looks great and sure beats the previous dust bowl and visions of sloshing through ankle deep mud before snowfall! Landscapers are starting their job to rehab the yard before winter with ferns, shrubs and trees, but the new Ponderosas are a little short I heard a squirrel complain today!

LEAVENWORTH, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO