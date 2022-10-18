Read full article on original website
leavenworthecho.com
Community News
The Greater Leavenworth Museum is continuing its Open House through 2022. Admission is free to Upper Valley residents during the Open House, and each household is eligible to receive a free book (value up to $10.00). Choose from two books: Leavenworth, Then and Now or The Wenatchee Valley and its First Peoples. The Museum is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the holidays, then back to daily.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Detached Garage Lost in Fire
A detached garage on Keller Avenue in East Wenatchee was lost in a fire Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a call of someone’s private car shop on fire on the 600 Block of Keller Avenue. The fire was 100 feet away from...
kpq.com
Motorhome Lost in Fire on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee
A motorhome was fully engulfed in flames on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee Thursday. At around 9:45 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a call of a motorhome on fire at a private residence on the 1500 block of Millerdale Avenue. Apparently it started when the 911 caller was fixing the...
ifiberone.com
Authorities identify person killed in Moses Lake house fire; details about blaze released
MOSES LAKE - We now know the identity of the person who died in a house fire in Moses Lake on Thursday night. Grant County Sheriff's officials say 53-year-old Rosalind Dickson died at a home at 8927 Craw Lane in the Larson housing community of Moses Lake. The blaze was...
leavenworthecho.com
Community Foundation of NCW and Pybus University Present the Benefits of Giving
The Community Foundation of NCW is partnering with Pybus University for a special presentation, “Do Well by Doing Good: The Multifarious Benefits of Altruism” on Tuesday, October 25 at 7:00 p.m. at the LocalTel Center in Pybus Market. Drawing upon recent scientific evidence, this presentation will share the...
leavenworthecho.com
A Hopeful Whistle Stop
Some days are harder than others. On the tough days, I’ve just learned. that another citizen has given up trying to effect change, that they’ve. relinquished the notion of trusting our city’s representative government. when it comes to neighborhood and land development. They might be. saddened by...
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee woman accused of slamming into police vehicle after pursuits in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman with multiple warrants is accused of slamming into a police vehicle after fleeing from law enforcement on Wednesday in Wenatchee. The Columbia River Drug Task Force had located 28-year-old Danielle Reyes while she was driving in Wenatchee. Detectives say Reyes has multiple misdemeanor warrants and had been involved in several eluding incidents in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
ncwlife.com
Ninth Street and Valley Mall Parkway intersection will be closed
The intersection of 9th Street and Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee will be fully closed beginning Monday as work continues on the installation of traffic lights. The intersection is being converted from a four-way stop to a regulated traffic signals. The city said the closure is expected to last...
lbmjournal.com
TAL Holdings opens store in Ephrata, Washington
Vancouver, Wash. — TAL Holdings, one of the fastest growing family-owned building material centers in the Pacific Northwest, has opened a new location under the Marson and Marson Lumber brand in Ephrata, Washington. The new store has 8,000 square feet of retail space and sits on a 4-acre lot...
ncwlife.com
East Wenatchee woman accused of ramming into deputy's car
An East Wenatchee woman allegedly rammed into an unmarked and occupied police car Wednesday as detectives closed in on her for multiple prior warrants. Danielle Renae Reyes, 28, now faces a possible charge of second-degree assault, in addition to earlier counts of eluding, resisting arrest and DUI. The Columbia River...
ifiberone.com
Policing agencies in Grant County assist with active shooter situation in Okanogan County
A number of policing agencies in Grant County were summoned to assist Colville Tribal Police in the Nespelem/Keller area of Okanogan County on Thursday night. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says a tactical response team responded to the incident, which is reportedly being overseen by the FBI. The local tactical response team is comprised of officers with Moses Lake Police, Quincy Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
kpq.com
Aquatic Center Discussions Continue as Stakeholders Focus on the Final Vision
Senator Brad Hawkins met with multiple local government agencies and stakeholders to discuss progress made on his proposed Regional Aquatic Center. On Oct. 19, Hawkins held the second stakeholder meeting at the Confluence Technology Center. This project would be built on 283 acres on a site dubbed “Wenatchi Landing,” located...
leavenworthecho.com
Garten Haus Housing Update
I'm sure everyone has been curious and waiting for the next update. Many ask me always "How is it going down there?" and I want to cry. Good news though, all the Residents are back in their apartments and the last group currently undergoing hunt and find unpacking, me included. Our new driveway and additional parking spaces are done. Looks great and sure beats the previous dust bowl and visions of sloshing through ankle deep mud before snowfall! Landscapers are starting their job to rehab the yard before winter with ferns, shrubs and trees, but the new Ponderosas are a little short I heard a squirrel complain today!
ncwlife.com
Fire managers hope coming weather will help end all that smoke
Fire officials have been saying it will take a seasonal weather event to extinguish several wildfires that have been choking the region with smoke. They’re hoping the beginning of that weather event is coming Friday. Managers on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge Fires above Lake Wenatchee...
Deputies in East Wenatchee arrest man suspected of assaulting trooper, eluding police
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting a state trooper and eluding police in Wenatchee was arrested on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Victor Dominguez in East Wenatchee for two warrants. One was for a Domestic Violence Court Order Violation, and the second was for third-degree assault. The Columbia River Drug Task Force says Dominguez assaulted a Washington State Patrol...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday evening. The officials stated that a semi-cement truck was involved in the crash on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee. The officials reported that the semi rolled into a ditch. The incident happed at around 3:28 p.m. The Wenatchee...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Woman Jailed After Three Run-Ins With Police Wednesday
A 28-year-old East Wenatchee woman is in jail after numerous run-ins with police Wednesday. Officers say Danielle Reyes drove away from two attempts to pull her over within minutes in Wenatchee. They say they blocked her from driving away a third time in East Wenatchee, although she slammed into a...
kpq.com
Four NCW Counties Plan For Far Reaching Behavioral Health Services
Four North Central Washington counties are working together on a plan to offer comprehensive care for people with behavioral health issues. Commissioners from Chelan, Douglas Grant and Okanogan counties are putting a program together that would steer people with mental health and substance abuse problems away from the criminal justice system and into recovery.
Movers use furniture straps to hoist woman in crisis to safety on Chelan County bridge
SEATTLE — A truck driver and two movers jumped into action and may have saved a woman’s life on a bridge in Chelan County. Esteban Torralba and Reney Peñalosa are two movers with Full House Movers in Auburn who were on their way to an early morning gig near Republic, Washington on Oct. 11.
leavenworthecho.com
Alchemy Tap Project, first of Icicle Creek’s Visiting Artists Series, performs at local schools
Alchemy Tap Project awed local elementary school children at their last visit to the area. Photo courtesy of ICCA.
