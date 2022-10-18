Suspects wanted: Trees stolen from military cemetery in Ohio
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Breaking News
RITTMAN, Ohio (WJW) — Police are looking for information about trees stolen from Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.IRS sending letters to 9 million Americans with unclaimed stimulus checks
In a Facebook post , Rittman police said 10-12 trees were stolen from the military cemetery on Rawiga Road.Midterm elections: Can I vote by mail in Ohio?
Anyone with information should call Officers Derek Miller or Chance Sigler at the Rittman Police Department at 1 330-925-8040.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0