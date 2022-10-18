Suspects wanted: Trees stolen from military cemetery in Ohio

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

RITTMAN, Ohio (WJW) — Police are looking for information about trees stolen from Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.

In a Facebook post , Rittman police said 10-12 trees were stolen from the military cemetery on Rawiga Road.

Ten to twelve of these types of trees were stolen from the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Rawiga Road.

Anyone with information should call Officers Derek Miller or Chance Sigler at the Rittman Police Department at 1 330-925-8040.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.