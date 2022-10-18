Local man arrested after child porn reportedly found on his work computer

An Ammon man has been arrested after his boss reportedly discovered images of child pornography on his work computer.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Jaxsen Hall, 22, had logged into his Google Drive account on June 14 and forgot to log out when he left. Later that night, he used his home computer to view images of child pornography.

The images were reportedly automatically uploaded to Hall’s Google Drive account, leading to his boss discovering them on his account at work.

Hall’s boss called 911 to report the images. Idaho Falls Police Department detectives searched Hall’s computer and found thousands of images and videos of child pornography. The videos reportedly depicted children between the ages of 6 and 10 being sexually assaulted by adults.

Hall reportedly admitted to downloading the child pornography when questioned by a detective.

Hall was charged with five counts of willfully possessing or accessing child pornography, each punishable with up to five years in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 26 in Bonneville County Court.