ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ammon, ID

Local man arrested after child porn reportedly found on his work computer

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxzoQ_0idry5zL00

An Ammon man has been arrested after his boss reportedly discovered images of child pornography on his work computer.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Jaxsen Hall, 22, had logged into his Google Drive account on June 14 and forgot to log out when he left. Later that night, he used his home computer to view images of child pornography.

The images were reportedly automatically uploaded to Hall’s Google Drive account, leading to his boss discovering them on his account at work.

Hall’s boss called 911 to report the images. Idaho Falls Police Department detectives searched Hall’s computer and found thousands of images and videos of child pornography. The videos reportedly depicted children between the ages of 6 and 10 being sexually assaulted by adults.

Hall reportedly admitted to downloading the child pornography when questioned by a detective.

Hall was charged with five counts of willfully possessing or accessing child pornography, each punishable with up to five years in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 26 in Bonneville County Court.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Police: Manhunt underway for armed suspect in connection to possible abduction of child near Pocatello school

POCATELLO — An intense police manhunt is underway for an allegedly armed individual who possibly abducted a child in the area of Alameda Middle School on Thursday afternoon. The good news is that the child involved in the possible abduction is safe, police said. The child was located by police in the area of Olympus Drive and Pocatello Creek Road over 90 minutes after the possible abduction. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police investigating possible abduction of child

The Pocatello Police Department is investigating a suspicious set of circumstances that may involve the possible abduction of a juvenile. The juvenile was located in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek Road, but we are asking for the public's help in locating and identifying a vehicle of interest. A photo of the vehicle is attached to this alert. The vehicle was seen in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek at approximately 5:20 p.m. Thursday at which time the juvenile exited the vehicle. We believe that the vehicle was also seen in the area of Pole Line and Cedar at 5:30 p.m. We are asking anyone with information concerning this vehicle or incident to contact the Investigations Division of the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6121.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men arrested, third suspect wanted in connection to alleged gang-related attack at house party

POCATELLO — Two local men were recently arrested and a third man is wanted in connection to an alleged gang-related attack of a local man at a house party Jamaal Kent Bell, 19, and Eli Flores, 18, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm following a recent Pocatello police investigation of the Oct. 7 incident. Both Flores and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Incident near Pocatello school was not attempted abduction

Through further investigation, we were able to determine that incident was not an attempted abduction. The vehicle referenced in ealier releases was in the area, but was not involved in the incident, and the report of an armed suspect was unfounded. School District 25 as well as the Idaho State University will be notified of the positive outcome of the investigation. We wish to thank all who were involved in assisting with the investigation.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man arrested, facing felony charge for threatening man with ax

POCATELLO — A 43-year-old local man has been charged with a felony after police say he threatened another man with an ax. Kevin Lee Farnsworth, of Chubbuck, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 11:53 p.m. on Sunday. Chubbuck police officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue for the report of a physical disturbance. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man arrested for reportedly threatening victim with ax

POCATELLO — A 43-year-old local man has been charged with a felony after police say he threatened another man with an ax. Kevin Lee Farnsworth, of Chubbuck, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 11:53 p.m. on Sunday. Chubbuck police officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue for the report of a physical disturbance. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Sheriff's deputies arrest local man caught on doorbell camera reportedly trying to break into vehicles

Early Friday morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Pearce Dr. after receiving a report of a man trying to break into vehicles. The reporting party advised they could see from their doorbell camera an unknown male attempting to get into their vehicles in the driveway. A Deputy located a male on foot in the area that matched the description and appeared to be the suspect seen in the doorbell video. The male, 43 year old Steven T. Clapp of Bonneville County,...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man reportedly attacked car repossession crew with knife

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly drew a knife while confronting several people attempting to repossess a car. The crew were at the home of Timothy William Stanton, 49, and reportedly had a notarized order to take the 2006 Dodge Ram. They told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Stanton approached them with the knife and slashed one of the tires on the truck. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with marijuana possession, domestic battery and malicious injury to property following disturbance

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on Rebel Rd. in Ammon yesterday afternoon to a report of a disturbance between a man and woman. Dispatch received the call around 4:30pm advising that an intoxicated male had left the residence after damaging property and pushing the reporting party against a wall. A Deputy arrived and was advised 21 year old Chays R. Henrie of Ammon had damaged the house, property, and a vehicle before leaving. During the disturbance and in recent instances, Henrie was...
AMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local drunken driver attempted to steal woman's van after crashing into parked cars

POCATELLO — A 32-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he crashed into three parked cars while driving drunk and then attempted to carjack a woman. Jacob Douglas Kolsen, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony attempted grand theft as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and battery. The incident began to unfold around 10:18 p.m. on Oct. 5...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man who threatened woman with hammer sentenced to probation

An Idaho Falls man who was accused of threatening a woman with a hammer was sentenced to four years of probation Tuesday. Kevin Davenport, 46, accepted a plea agreement that dismissed the charge for the attack. In exchange, he pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance. Davenport was given an underlying sentence of 18 months to four-and-a-half years in prison, time he will not have to serve if...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found

In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

One rushed to hospital via ambulance after two-vehicle wreck at busy Chubbuck intersection

CHUBBUCK — One person was rushed to the hospital via ambulance following a two-vehicle crash at a busy Chubbuck intersection. The collision between a Pontiac sedan and Chevy compact SUV occurred around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday at Yellowstone Avenue and Pole Line Road near Pine Ridge Mall. A female occupant of one of the vehicles was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

TOP COP: Chief Schei presented with POST Academy's highest honor

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department added four new officers to its ranks Tuesday and the agency’s chief received the highest award from the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training Academy. Chief Roger Schei was awarded with the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Executive Certificate — the highest certificate awarded to law enforcement officers in the state. “This certificate is presented to those senior officers at the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Missing local teenager found safe

UPDATE Runaway juvenile Korbyn Domning has been located, returned to family, and is safe. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who provided tips and information that assisted in locating her. ORIGINAL STORY The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Child injured during ISU homecoming parade in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A female juvenile was injured Saturday morning during the Idaho State University homecoming parade in Pocatello. Around 10:30 a.m. the child’s foot was run over by one of the parade’s floats near East Center Street and South Fifth Avenue, Pocatello police said. The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police described the child’s injuries as minor. Authorities did not provide the child’s name or age.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

LDS church buildings damaged by vandalism in Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings adjacent to Caldwell Park were vandalized early Friday morning. Pocatello police responded to the two church buildings in the 100 block of South Seventh Avenue around 6 a.m. after a passerby reported the vandalism. Police found several smashed glass doors and windows at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church building and adjacent family history center. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy