NCAA Football: Tulane at Kansas State

Related
KVOE
Kansas and Kansas State football face big challenges Saturday
Two big games in the Big 12 happen Saturday. The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Baylor. The Jayhawks are 5-2 while Baylor is 3-3. Kansas coach Lance Leipold says Baylor is a good program. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. You can hear the game on KVOE 1400 AM/96.9 FM with...
bringonthecats.com
How to Watch: (17) Kansas State at (8) TCU
Ten times since TCU joined the Big 12, the Cats and Frogs have locked up. Each team has posted a couple of 20-point-plus wins, but more often this game has come right down to the wire; exactly half of the meetings have ended in a one-score win for the victor.
Why K-State is expecting big things from Florida basketball transfer Keyontae Johnson
“He is one of those players who can go get a bucket whenever he wants one.”
eyrieonline.org
The Rebirth of Kansas Football
After 12 long years of dread and sorrow for KU football fans, Head Coach Lance Leipold and company have made a full 180 with the program. As this story is being written, The Jayhawks are sitting at 5-2 (.714) and fifth in the BIG 12 Standings. This year, for 2 weeks straight, KU appeared at 19 in the Associated Press Top 25. This is the first time since 2009 that the Jayhawks have been ranked in the AP Top 25. With the relevance of KU Football being restored, fans are excited once again to catch a game in Lawrence or tune into the television when they’re on the road.
SportsGrid
Kansas State Wildcats vs. TCU Horned Frogs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 9 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas State is 4-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 48.1 points per game which has been on average 2.4 points under the line for those games. In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons,...
Chris Klieman lands in two Coach of the Year watchlists
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State head football coach Chris Klieman has been named to two Coach of the Year watchlists: the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Dodd Trophy. Both awards go to the college football coach of the year. The Paul “Bear” Bryant Award is presented by the American Heart […]
1350kman.com
HSFB Preview: Key 6A Showdown For Unbeaten Indians Closes Regular Season
The final week of the high school football regular season includes a key 6A showdown with unbeaten and top-ranked Manhattan High hosting 4th-rated and 6-1 Wichita Northwest visiting Bishop Stadium at seven. The Grizzlies have reeled off six straight wins after falling to Bishop Carroll in a shootout back in week one, while the Indians have outscored their last three opponents 165-14, playing only two games this season where the outcome was determined by less than ten points. Coverage on KMAN begins at 6:30 with the kickoff at seven.
WIBW
K-State University Police Department is moving to Next Gen
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Police Department has taken communications to a new level as they are moving to a next generation 911 system. Next Generation 911 (NG911) is a digital, internet protocol (IP)-based system that will replace the analog 911 system that’s been in place for decades. The success and reliability of 911 will be greatly improved with the implementation of NG911, as it will enhance emergency number services to create a faster, more resilient system that allows voice, photos, videos and text messages to flow seamlessly from the public to the 911 network.
ESU responds to investigation for mass layoffs
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia State University has responded, after the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) authorized an investigation into the university on Wednesday. The national organization announced that it’s opening an investigation after the administration’s dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members, most of them long-serving professors with tenure. ESU spokesperson Gwen Larson gave […]
Video: Smoke from Shawnee County grassfire impacts Lawrence
Shawnee County firefighters are battling a grassfire near Forbes Field, but smoke has traveled more than 30 miles to impact Lawrence.
Kansas farm quarantined, reporting area established in Topeka for bird flu
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A backyard flock of birds has been confirmed to have a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Shawnee County. This latest case of HPAI, also known as the bird flu, was identified by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. It is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this […]
Topeka business celebrates 100 year anniversary, wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is celebrating 100 years of their doors being open. Ernest Spencer Metals is a Topeka-based company that builds products for construction companies. On Saturday, the employees and their families gathered to celebrate a century in business. In addition to celebrating 100 years, Ernest Spencer won the “Coolest Thing Made […]
Most haunted hotel in Kansas sends KSNT a message
HOLTON (KSNT) – Stormtrack Meteorologists Gabriella Gomez and Ryan Matoush joined KSNT News Anchor Katie Garceran early Wednesday morning to conduct a paranormal investigation with local professionals. The investigation took place at Hotel Josephine in Holton Kansas just before dawn. Natalie Kreiger and Jaden had been staying at the hotel overnight and had barely gotten […]
WIBW
Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Topeka police units responded to an incident Thursday morning at a downtown Topeka building. The units were called at 7:51 a.m. to a building at 635 S.W. Harrison. An awning on the east side of the building identified it as Metropolitan Place. Initial reports indicated...
WIBW
Topeka City Council member announces resignation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka City Council member is stepping away from elected office. Dist. 9 representative Mike Lesser announced he will be resigning, effective Nov. 1. Lesser told 13 NEWS he informed city manager Steve Wade of his decision Thursday. Lesser told 13 NEWS it was not an...
ksal.com
Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash
A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near the Dickinson County community of Herington. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Matthew Pfrenger of Herington was riding a 200 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle headed south on U.S. 77 Highway. An oncoming Buick Park Avenue passenger car crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle.
KVOE
Emporia teenager hurt in Interstate 35 crash near Merchant Street exit
The Kansas Highway Patrol says an Emporia teenager suffered apparently minor injuries as the result of a crash on Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The crash happened half a mile west of the Merchant Street exit shortly after 5:10 pm. Troopers say Megan Olson was southbound when she lost control of her SUV. The vehicle then rolled to the right shoulder before ending on its top.
WIBW
New concept for renovated Docking Building preserves parts of history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Renovation plans for the historic Docking State Office Building in downtown Topeka are progressing. It will be lowered to three floors, while keeping the existing foundation. The state Secretary of Administration, DeAngela Burns-Wallace said, ”The one thing about Docking, as we know, it has sat for...
1350kman.com
Junction City Commission approves counteroffer to acquire former high school property
Junction City Commissioners have reached an agreement to proceed on acquiring the former Junction City High School property. The city has been in negotiations with USD 475 to acquire the property for $1. Over the past month, the two sides have been hashing out a compromise, as the district sought removal of all building permit fees for all future projects. City Manager Allen Dinkel maintained Tuesday that he does not want to see that continue in perpetuity, but says an exception could be made on the next district project, a proposed early childhood development center.
MHK's first rage room opens in Downtown on 4th Street
Office Space, LLC has opened at the corner of 4th and Houston Streets in Downtown Manhattan. Office Space has four rage rooms, giving participants the access to a safe and controlled environment where they can release built up rage, by smashing an assortment of items, like glass bottles, plates, and small office equipment.
