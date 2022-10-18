ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

By Alicia Adamczyk
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEoZT_0idrxcsA00
Kent Nishimura/Getty

The IRS released inflation-adjusted marginal rates and brackets for 2023 on Tuesday, and many workers will see higher take-home pay in the new year as less tax is withheld from their paychecks.

Additionally, the agency released the standard deduction for next year. It is increasing by $900 to $13,850 for single taxpayers, and by $1,800 for married couples, to $27,700. For heads of household, the 2023 standard deduction will be $20,800. That’s an increase of $1,400.

Here are the marginal rates for tax year 2023, depending on your tax status.

Single filers

– 10%: income of $11,000 or less

– 12%: income between $11,001 and $44,725

– 22%: income between $44,726 and $95,375

– 24%: income between $95,376 and $182,100

– 32%: income between $182,101 and $231,250

– 35% income between $231,251 and $578,125

– 37%: income greater than $578,125

Married filing jointly

– 10%: income of $22,000 or less

– 12%: income between $22,001 and $89,450

– 22%: income between $89,451 and $190,750

– 24%: income between $190,751 and $364,200

– 32%: income between $364,201 and $462,500

– 35% income between $462,501 and $693,750

– 37%: income greater than $693,750

Additionally, the maximum Earned Income Tax Credit for 2023 is $7,430 for those who have three or more qualifying children. The maximum contribution to a health care flexible spending account is also increasing, from $2,850 to $3,050.

Wealthy Americans will also be able to exclude significantly more assets from the estate tax in 2023. Individuals will be able to transfer up to $12.92 million tax-free to their descendants, up from just over $12 million in 2022. A married couple can pass on double that. And the annual exclusion for gifts increases to $17,000.

Each year the IRS adjusts dozens of important tax provisions based on a formula set by Congress. Given soaring inflation rates over the past year, the adjustments for 2023 are more significant than in past years.

Assuming all else stays the same, this means that workers will see higher take-home pay starting in January.

The agency has yet to announce the maximum contribution amounts to 401(k) plans or the income thresholds for retirement accounts for 2023. Last week, the Social Security Administration announced a decades-high cost-of-living-adjustment, also due to inflation.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 521

Proud and Free
3d ago

This is all a load of crap! The government want us to believe they are helping us by giving is more money to bring home but it's all being taken back with all their inflation and tax increases when we spend it.

Reply(53)
302
Betty Henson
3d ago

how about we all pay taxes on what we spend. no money back no taxes on what we earn only what we spend. no money for every kid no more freebie.WE ALL PAY OUR FAIR SHARE

Reply(63)
185
Patrick Maxwell
3d ago

I'm sorry the majority of people have no concept on who really pays the taxes people think because they pay a little bit of tax that they're paying the whole thing people never question how much the government is spending maybe if they spent less you could keep more of your own money maybe everyone could keep more of their own money do you ever question how much money the government is spending do you ever question how big the government is getting the bigger the government gets the more money they need from you we have a massive federal government that provides practically no services they're there just to watch over us and make sure we give them our money

Reply(10)
77
Related
TheStreet

These States Have the Highest Property Tax Rates

The surge in home prices over the past two years means higher property tax bills for homeowners. HomeAdvisor, an online marketplace for home services, created a list with each state’s property tax rate and median tax payment now, and projected their payments for one, five and 10 years from now.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
Marry Evens

Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
SFGate

What Credit Score is Needed to Buy a Car?

How Your Credit Score Affects Your Purchasing Power When Getting a Vehicle. If only going out and buying a car was just that easy. There are several things you have to take into account before you make the plunge, including your credit score. Auto lenders will check your credit score, and the fact is, it's a big determining factor in your monthly payment.
wealthinsidermag.com

Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023

The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
Fortune

Fortune

230K+
Followers
9K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy