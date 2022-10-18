Moe Coffee Says New Cafe is Coming Soon

Moe Coffee announced via social media that their last day of operation at the Market on 8th food hall in National City would be October 16th. Not to worry because the micro roastery has another location up their sleeves.

Serving up Certified Organic and ethically sourced coffee, Moe Coffee currently operates locations in North Park and Little Italy.

Beyond their fresh, small batch, single origin coffees, guests can grab a specialty latte, Matcha Frappé, or a wholesome smoothie like the Kickstart My Heart. Moe’s also serves a wealth of locally-made pastries plus paninis, pizzas, acai bowls, and sweet or savory toasts.

No mention just yet if Moe Coffee will place their next spot in National City but the cafe promises more on the new location soon. Stay updated by following their Instagram page.

Photo: Official

