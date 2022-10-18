ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Moe Coffee Says New Cafe is Coming Soon

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 3 days ago

Moe Coffee announced via social media that their last day of operation at the Market on 8th food hall in National City would be October 16th. Not to worry because the micro roastery has another location up their sleeves.

Serving up Certified Organic and ethically sourced coffee, Moe Coffee currently operates locations in North Park and Little Italy.

Beyond their fresh, small batch, single origin coffees, guests can grab a specialty latte, Matcha Frappé, or a wholesome smoothie like the Kickstart My Heart. Moe’s also serves a wealth of locally-made pastries plus paninis, pizzas, acai bowls, and sweet or savory toasts.

No mention just yet if Moe Coffee will place their next spot in National City but the cafe promises more on the new location soon. Stay updated by following their Instagram page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNwkt_0idrxXPP00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dinh Lee

Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and Scribe

Sugar and Scribe is an award winning bakery and restaurant featuring breakfast and lunch from the Food Network Champion, Maeve Rochford, who is their executive chef. Sugar and Scribe is a cute little spot in one of the small plazas of La Jolla with a decent amount of parking. I have personally never had any trouble getting parking here, but during busy times, it might be more of a challenge as parking can be difficult outside of the plaza.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Lots of activity on San Diego’s waterfront!

Right now there is a whole lot of construction activity along downtown San Diego’s waterfront. Today, during a walk along the Embarcadero, anyone could observe new buildings rising, an aircraft carrier’s hull being inspected, a cruise ship pier being reinforced, and an iconic San Diego landmark being painted!
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Charlie’s Family Restaurant: “a wetter omelet is a better omelet.”

He’s waiting as we come in: my window-cleaner friend Tim. His motto is “Your Panes Are My Pleasure.” Cheeriest chappie I know. He gets around, and he’s always steering me to the places near where he cleans windows, places like this one. But it’s more than that: “This is where I come after I do my local contracts,” he says.
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Mr. A’s – a San Diego Classic – Gets an Update

Mr. A’s, a classic Bankers Hill restaurant since 1965, has a new owner – and a new look. Named after its founder, John Alessio, the former general manager of Mr. A’s, Ryan Thorsen, bought the restaurant earlier this year and completely redid the 11,700-square-foot interior with its wrap-around outdoor patio in a $2 million renovation – the first for the restaurant since it was last remodeled in 2000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Dino-Mite: Jurassic World- The Exhibition Heads to Mission Valley

Calling all dinosaur lovers! Jurassic World: The Exhibition is coming to Mission Valley this weekend. The exhibition immerses audiences of all ages in scenes inspired by the movie. Attendees will be able to discover the science of Jurassic World, walk in the land of dinosaurs, and come face to face with some of them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

This Popular Bakery Is Bringing Ube Custard Buns to Mission Valley

Since 2020, Justin Gaspar has been quietly supplying some of the region’s best salmon tartines and crunchiest baguettes to some of the area’s top cafes through his wholesale business Hommage Bakehouse. At siblings Willy Wu Jye Hwa and Karine Beers’ La Clochette Du Coin, for example, Gaspar is the head bread supplier. Now, Gaspar is opening a shop of his own in Mission Valley. The flagship location of Hommage Bakehouse will open in the Civita Properties by early summer 2023.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Mama’s Kitchen Thanksgiving Pies Now Available for Order Online

The holidays will be here before we know it and with the giving season comes local nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen’s 18th Annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale. The fundraiser helps raise funds needed for the nonprofit to continue to provide nutritional support to San Diego residents at risk of malnutrition due to HIV, cancer, congestive heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Top 5 events for this coming weekend in San Diego!

The weekend is just around the corner, so new things are happening in San Diego within the next few days. Here are five things taking place near you this weekend!. 1. Pure Project Fall Fest (Balboa Park) Fall is upon us and it is time to enjoy Balboa Park in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

These 7 Padres Bars in San Diego Are Total Home Runs

Throw On Your Jersey and Head to These Local Bars for Some Playoff Madness. “Beat LA” was a prayer-turned-chant—a chant heard echoing and spreading from Petco Park to Gaslamp bars, to terraces in Little Italy and North County watering holes. The chant reverberated across San Diego county, infecting everyone who heard it with hope and joy. San Diego spent 34 yellow towel-waving minutes asking LA, “Who’s your padre?”
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON

October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
EL CAJON, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?

The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
BONITA, CA
What Now San Diego

What Now San Diego

San Diego County, CA
513
Followers
263
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsandiego.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy