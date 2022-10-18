ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flying Southwest Airlines: 3 Things Every Passenger Should Know

Flying has become more difficult over the years and the pandemic did the airline industry no favors. And while masks have become optional and social distancing exists only on signs, not through any actual enforcement, travelers must still deal with long lines, slow security, and airports in many parts of the country that have seen better days.
Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

It’s been a tough time for the airline industry lately. Flights are getting canceled and delayed more often, passengers are getting unruly, and a surprising amount of people think it’s completely fine to take their shoes off on a flight. But Southwest Airlines (LUV) was looking at least...
Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29

It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?

Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you’re going. But the history of trains is far more glamorous, dating back to luxurious excursions — akin to today’s cruise lines — at the turn of the 20th century.
Rental Car Worker Cheered for Refusing Service to Customer in Viral Video

A purported Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee in Atlanta denied service to a customer after she allegedly said she'd "beat [his] a**." The employee, Trey Knotts, posted about the experience on TikTok, writing: "Y'all come look at what I have to deal with at work." The video has amassed over 4.7 million views and more than 26,000 comments applauding Knotts's "professionalism." You can watch the full video here.
What Is the Safest Seat on a Plane in Case of a Crash?

The seat with the highest chances of survival in case of a crashImage by Ryan McGuire from Pixabay. What factors are most important to you when deciding where to seat on a plane? Some would choose an aisle so that it is simple to access the restrooms, while others might want a window seat with a view. Additionally, having enough legroom and choosing to sit at the front rather than the rear can also affect comfort. While sitting in the back of an aircraft with rear-mounted engines can be loud, a seat over the wing hides the view. Have you ever considered which seats on an airplane are the safest and which ones would offer you the highest chance of surviving a crash?
Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight

A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
Flight Attendant Shares “Gross” Things To Avoid On A Plane

Tommy Cimato is an Arizona flight attendant who is here to let us know more about the things that we should not be doing on an airplane. The list of do’s and don’ts that he is providing is a must-see, especially if you are someone who is traveling on a regular basis. For starters, he is here to warn people about the dangers of walking around barefoot in the cabin.
