Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Trump's yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv
A far-right GOP faction is urging sharp cuts to US aid to Ukraine, which would cut the legs out from under Ukraine's efforts to retake its territory.
Ukraine officials say Russia is planning "large-scale disaster" in southern territory
The war in Ukraine rages on as Russia continues to bombard towns with kamikaze-style drones and a possible large-scale attack on a dam. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams is in Kyiv with the latest updates.
Ukrainian forces bombard Russian positions in Kherson region
Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn...
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Conor Kennedy, RFK's grandson and Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, says he went to fight in Ukraine and was 'willing to die there'
Kennedy said he was sent to the northeastern front of the Ukraine war because he learned how to fight quickly, and was "willing to die there."
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Amid global energy crisis, U.S. and Russia still working together in quest for unlimited, clean power from nuclear fusion
Saint-Paul-lez-Durance, France — As global energy prices soar, 35 countries are working together at a sprawling facility nestled in the French countryside to try to create a new source of unlimited, clean power for the entire planet. Their ambition is to harness the power of the stars: nuclear fusion.
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee subpoenas Donald Trump and wants him to testify on 14 November
Donald Trump has officially been subpoenaed by the January 6 House committee.The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take his deposition “on or about” 14 November.Earlier, Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $6,500 after being found guilty of criminal contempt of Congress case after refusing to comply with a subpoena from the January 6 select committee.The Department of Justice recommended that the far-right agitator and former White House adviser should be given a six-month jail sentence and a $200,000 fine. In...
Russia unleashes barrage of missiles in Ukraine in "massive" attack
Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles overnight — "a massive missile attack" that targeted "critical infrastructure," Ukraine's air force said in a statement Saturday. Ukrainian officials confirmed at least half a dozen regions were targeted, including the capital city, Kyiv. The air force said it downed 18 out of...
Elite 101st Airborne Division practices for war just miles from Ukraine's border
Roughly 4,700 soldiers of the elite 101st Airborne Division are now stationed near the front line in Ukraine — the largest deployment of the unit in Europe since World War II. U.S. soldiers at the base told CBS News that they are "ready to defend every inch of NATO soil" if necessary.
Belarus can't make foreign debt payments because of Ukraine war sanctions
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Belarus is unable to repay its foreign debt because of economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and the European Union...
Russian-installed authorities order evacuation of Ukrainian city of Kherson
Russian-installed authorities ordered all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave "immediately" Saturday ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive to recapture the occupied area. In a Telegram post, the regional pro-Kremlin administration called on civilians to use boat crossings over the Dnieper...
Ukrainian president claims Russia plans to blow up dam
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims Russia is planning to blow up dam in southern Ukraine and cause a “large-scale disaster.” Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says Ukraine urgently needs better air defense systems. Holly Williams reports.
101st Airborne Division deployed to Europe to bolster NATO
Charlie D'Agata is on a U.S. military facility on Romania's Black Sea coast, where he witnessed the largest deployment of the 101st Airborne Division in Europe since World War II. The deployment comes as NATO continues to ramp up its forces on the alliance's eastern flank as the Kremlin continues to ramp up its anti-western rhetoric to explain a string of battlefield loses in Ukraine.
Biden and National Archives sued over JFK assassination records
The Mary Ferrell Foundation, a nonprofit organization and online database containing the most comprehensive archive of records pertaining to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, has sued President Biden and the National Archives and Records Administration for postponing the release of roughly 15,000 documents concerning the former president's murder. The...
What Putin's declaration of martial law in annexed Ukrainian territories could mean
Parts of four regions in Ukraine are now under Russian martial law, the same four regions the country illegally claimed to have annexed last month. First, CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports from Kyiv. Then, Stephen Sestanovich, a former ambassador-at-large to the former Soviet Union, and a professor of diplomacy at Columbia University, assesses the situation.
