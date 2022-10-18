ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

CBS News

Ukrainian forces bombard Russian positions in Kherson region

Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn...
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
The Independent

Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee subpoenas Donald Trump and wants him to testify on 14 November

Donald Trump has officially been subpoenaed by the January 6 House committee.The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take his deposition “on or about” 14 November.Earlier, Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $6,500 after being found guilty of criminal contempt of Congress case after refusing to comply with a subpoena from the January 6 select committee.The Department of Justice recommended that the far-right agitator and former White House adviser should be given a six-month jail sentence and a $200,000 fine. In...
CBS News

Russia unleashes barrage of missiles in Ukraine in "massive" attack

Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles overnight — "a massive missile attack" that targeted "critical infrastructure," Ukraine's air force said in a statement Saturday. Ukrainian officials confirmed at least half a dozen regions were targeted, including the capital city, Kyiv. The air force said it downed 18 out of...
CBS News

Belarus can't make foreign debt payments because of Ukraine war sanctions

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Belarus is unable to repay its foreign debt because of economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and the European Union...
CBS News

Russian-installed authorities order evacuation of Ukrainian city of Kherson

Russian-installed authorities ordered all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave "immediately" Saturday ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive to recapture the occupied area. In a Telegram post, the regional pro-Kremlin administration called on civilians to use boat crossings over the Dnieper...
CBS News

Ukrainian president claims Russia plans to blow up dam

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims Russia is planning to blow up dam in southern Ukraine and cause a “large-scale disaster.” Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says Ukraine urgently needs better air defense systems. Holly Williams reports.
CBS News

101st Airborne Division deployed to Europe to bolster NATO

Charlie D'Agata is on a U.S. military facility on Romania's Black Sea coast, where he witnessed the largest deployment of the 101st Airborne Division in Europe since World War II. The deployment comes as NATO continues to ramp up its forces on the alliance's eastern flank as the Kremlin continues to ramp up its anti-western rhetoric to explain a string of battlefield loses in Ukraine.
CBS News

Biden and National Archives sued over JFK assassination records

The Mary Ferrell Foundation, a nonprofit organization and online database containing the most comprehensive archive of records pertaining to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, has sued President Biden and the National Archives and Records Administration for postponing the release of roughly 15,000 documents concerning the former president's murder. The...
CBS News

What Putin's declaration of martial law in annexed Ukrainian territories could mean

Parts of four regions in Ukraine are now under Russian martial law, the same four regions the country illegally claimed to have annexed last month. First, CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports from Kyiv. Then, Stephen Sestanovich, a former ambassador-at-large to the former Soviet Union, and a professor of diplomacy at Columbia University, assesses the situation.
CBS News

CBS News

