Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
The holidays are fast approaching and so is "Cuffing Season"
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can you believe we are now just 35 days away from Thanksgiving *and 66 from Christmas? For many people the holidays can be tough: consequently, leading many people into "Cuffing season."Not sure what that is? You're not alone. Here with more is relationship expert and author, Jennifer Hurvitz.
WCNC
Dozes of shots fired into Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early Wednesday was a terrifying night for a family living in northwest Charlotte. Around 1:30 a.m., someone started shooting into the home where a 15-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old were sleeping along with two others. The family told WCNC Charlotte they now plan to leave the home....
North Carolina home’s Halloween display attracts thousands, becomes community staple
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is a little less than two weeks away. Here in the Carolinas people go all out not only on pumpkins and candy but also decorating. One decorated house in Concord has quickly become a Halloween must-see. The National Retail Federation says the average household will spend just over […]
power98fm.com
10 Must-Try Spots During Charlotte’s Black Restaurant Week
It’s back — Charlotte’s popular Black Restaurant Week. The event runs for two weeks and highlights some of the best Black-owned restaurants in and around the city. The Black Business Owners Corporation, better known as BBOC organizes the event. It will run October 17 – 31. BBOC members say Charlotte has done a great job supporting a number of diverse groups including Greek, Mexican, Latino, and LGBTQ. They say it is refreshing that the entire community supports the 6th Annual Charlotte Black Restaurant Week.
WBTV
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - It is a story WBTV first brought you earlier this month. A woman named Cona Tuner in Gaston County told WBTV that her brother with special needs was fired from his job at a Wendy’s. Turner told WBTV at the beginning of October that her brother had been working at the Stanley restaurant for more than 20 years with no problems.
Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
Person drowned in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person drowned in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday evening, according to MEDIC. First responders said one person died at a residential location on Polo Gate Boulevard off Brookshire Boulevard near Mount Island. MEDIC said the person was pronounced dead after 5:30 p.m. Channel 9 has a crew...
North Carolina school bus driver says parent threw bleach on her
Police and medics responded to the 4600 block of Central Avenue; the driver with burns on her face was taken to the hospital once crews arrived.
kiss951.com
Cameron’s Top Picks of Things To Do This Weekend in Charlotte (10.20- 10.21)
Thank goodness the weather is warming up a little bit this weekend, and it is looking VERY promising; highs in the low 70’s and sunny!. If you’re looking for ways to get out of the house this weekend, there are plenty! From live music, to fall festivals, sports, comedy, and craft fairs; Charlotte has a lot going on this weekend.
kiss951.com
Carolina Culinary Experiences
Charlotte, North Carolina is slowly becoming a seamless culinary experience, and there is a food tour company connecting us. New York probably has the best walking food tours and FEAST FOOD TOURS will unveil the best chefs, restaurateurs, farmers, and artisans inside Charlotte’s culinary scene with walking food tours. These culinary events, and custom excursions might be an experience for us during the holidays. Check out Charlotte food tours and custom interactive events, here. During the tours foodies walk Uptown, NoDa area, Plaza Midwood, Dilworth, and South End.
Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only
CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
iredellfreenews.com
‘I’m finally doing things I want to do’
Statesville woman thankful for cardiologist who discovered heart condition. Imagine your breathing is so labored that it’s difficult for you to walk or move. Completing once-simple tasks, like cooking or even walking across the room, seem like major feats. You are being treated for a lung condition, but feel...
kiss951.com
Kim Kardashian Advocated For Alice Johnson
From October 19th – 20th The National Summit on Mass Incarceration is providing strategic training and resources for persons impacted by incarceration. You might know the keynote speaker Alice Marie Johnson who received attention from Kim Kardashian West advocating for Johnson’s release. The 2022 National Summit on Mass Incarceration will provide strategic training and resource development for persons impacted by incarceration. Alice Marie Johnson is the CEO of Taking Action for Good, Alice puts human faces to problems in our justice system and provides a powerful voice for those who are unable to speak for themselves. She advocates for clemency and pardons for deserving individuals, policy changes that focus on redemption and rehabilitation instead of punishment. Also reforms that provide hope and opportunity instead of prison time. Her story is chronicled in her memoir, After Life: My Journey from Incarceration to Freedom.
Charlotte mom upset at charges in juvenile system: 'Your families deserve to be safeguarded'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been months since 18-year-old Kashawn Johnson was found shot and killed in north Charlotte. Since then, his mother, Tianna Nelson, has been fighting hard to make sure justice is served and the teenage suspect is held fully accountable without a chance to hurt someone else.
North Carolina firefighters save dogs from house fire with pet oxygen mask
Firefighters were called to 2891 Watercrest Drive NW around 4:19 p.m. on Saturday and found smoke showing from the home.
Charlotte woman says man kidnapped her at gunpoint, stole car
CHARLOTTE — A woman said a stranger jumped into her parked car in west Charlotte, kidnapped her at gunpoint and stole her car Monday night. At around 9:30 p.m., Kou Kerbay said she was sitting in the passenger seat of her loaner car, where out of nowhere, a stranger ran up, jumped in the driver’s seat, pointed a gun at her and drove off. It all happened outside her ex-husband’s apartment on Markland Drive near West Boulevard.
country1037fm.com
Oldest Ice Cream Store In North Carolina Is For Sale
According to WSOC-TV, a landmark Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop in west Charlotte was built in 1947. It’s the oldest franchise of the ice cream chain in North Carolina and the third oldest in the southeast. The store is at 2732 Wilkinson...
wccbcharlotte.com
Funeral Arrangements For Disabled Veteran Killed In House Fire
CHARLOTTE, NC — A disabled veteran that was killed on October 10th in a house fire will be laid to rest on October 19th. The funeral will be held at the Clark Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC. Visitation will begin at 11:30AM, followed by the home going service at 12PM.
wccbcharlotte.com
Rare Arnold Palmer Doll Stolen from Gastonia Dental Office
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are asking for help to catch a man who broke into a dental office on Hudson Boulevard and stole a rare Arnold Palmer doll. In a Facebook post, police said the 1998 Starting Lineup Timeless Legend collectible doll is in the original box, and includes the famous golfer’s signature inside the box.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mooresville Fire Captain Passes Away
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of one of their own. In a tweet, the department said Captain Brian Yon passed away Wednesday afternoon. He had fallen ill. Funeral arrangements will be released at a later time.
Comments / 0