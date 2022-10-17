From October 19th – 20th The National Summit on Mass Incarceration is providing strategic training and resources for persons impacted by incarceration. You might know the keynote speaker Alice Marie Johnson who received attention from Kim Kardashian West advocating for Johnson’s release. The 2022 National Summit on Mass Incarceration will provide strategic training and resource development for persons impacted by incarceration. Alice Marie Johnson is the CEO of Taking Action for Good, Alice puts human faces to problems in our justice system and provides a powerful voice for those who are unable to speak for themselves. She advocates for clemency and pardons for deserving individuals, policy changes that focus on redemption and rehabilitation instead of punishment. Also reforms that provide hope and opportunity instead of prison time. Her story is chronicled in her memoir, After Life: My Journey from Incarceration to Freedom.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO