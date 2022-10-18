ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

nerej.com

Northeast Private Client Group negotiates $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. in New Haven, CT

New Haven, CT Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) brokered the $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. The development site is a fully approved and shovel-ready 96-unit multifamily site located in the downtown area. Approved amenities include a rooftop terrace, a full gym, community club rooms, elevators, and bicycle parking. Additionally, the first floor has approvals for multiple office/flex commercial spaces geared towards creating a collaborative business incubator environment.
NEW HAVEN, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

City of Bridgeport to Host Two Ribbon Cutting Events

The City of Bridgeport will be holding two ribon cutting events on Wedensday, Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail. It will take place at 4 pm. This trail runs along Virginia Avenue near The Square@Bridgeport retail shopping center to the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Hinkle Lake Road.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
luxury-houses.net

This $12.5M Private Estate Has Every Feature Desired in a Family Compound in Westport, CT

The Estate in Westport is a luxurious home featuring amazing indoor/outdoor flow, hidden rooms and unique character now available for sale. This home located at 47 Charcoal Hill Rd, Westport, Connecticut; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Meredith Cohen – William Raveis Real Estate (Phone: 718 570 5254) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Westport.
WESTPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

After 30-Plus Years, National Retailer to Close at Mall

A Bridgeport City official as well as a store employee have confirmed that one of the oldest retail establishments at Meadowbrook Mall will be closing its doors. JOANN Fabric will cease operations early next year after more than three decades inside the facility. The business is a national retail chain that provided a wide range of fabrics along with sewing and arts and crafts supplies.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Yutes Gone Wild

2022-10-21@9:00pm–#Milford CT– Police were called to Walmart at 1365 Post Road when 30-45 teens started “making a mess and fighting” according to our viewer. Police detained the teens and then released them to their parents.
MILFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Still Prefer Westchester, Danbury? Bradley Airport Announces New Routes

Bradley International Airport is after you again Western Connecticut air travelers, especially if you're a Florida, Arizona, California, or Utah transplant. I recently asked 'Which airport is more convenient to Danbury, Bradley or Westchester?', and man, there was a clear cut winner in the social media comments - Westchester. Most mentioned that they choose the 80 MPH average of 684, compared to the crawl of 84 through Waterbury and Hartford. I've always preferred Bradley, but that's because of the unpredictability of NY traffic.
DANBURY, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- October 20, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook was happy to report that he spent some time on the water this week and was able to find a late season push of local false albacore. It has been quiet on the albie front lately, but it seems like we’re getting one last October push, similar to what we saw in LIS last season. Striped bass can still be found blitzing on peanut bunker all over the area, so there is no shortage of light tackle action, even if the albies don’t cooperate. Tautog fishing has been decent, but the more well-known spots have been hit hard, and the catch still tends to be dominated by shorts. As the water continues to drop, the fishing pressure should decrease, along with the number of small fish in the area. It also appears that targeting cleaner water has helped anglers find keeper fish, as some of the water has gotten cloudy with the recent rains.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge

SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
SHELTON, CT
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’

Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport lies in eastern Fairfield County at the estuary of the Pequonnock River on Long Island Sound. As the largest city in Connecticut, it also earned the name Park City because of its more than 1,300 acres of public park space. Established in 1821, the city got its name from...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Breeze Airways offers 4 new flight destinations from Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday that it will be launching four new flight destinations from Bradley International Airport in Hartford. Breeze will now be offering direct flights from Hartford to Phoenix, AZ; Vero Beach, FL; Provo, UT; and San Bernadino, CA. The airline released the following information regarding these new flight […]
HARTFORD, CT

