Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
Chelan Douglas Health Board Bans Discussion On COVID Vaccine
The Chelan Douglas Health Board will no longer allow discussion about COVID-19 vaccines at its meetings unless the topic is on the board's agenda in advance. The board passed a motion by member Jerrilea Crawford to adopt the restriction at this week's meeting. Crawford made her motion after fellow board...
kpq.com
Aquatic Center Discussions Continue as Stakeholders Focus on the Final Vision
Senator Brad Hawkins met with multiple local government agencies and stakeholders to discuss progress made on his proposed Regional Aquatic Center. On Oct. 19, Hawkins held the second stakeholder meeting at the Confluence Technology Center. This project would be built on 283 acres on a site dubbed “Wenatchi Landing,” located...
ifiberone.com
Vendor working with Grant County Auditor’s office blames in-house COVID outbreak for ballot issues
EPHRATA - On Friday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office put out a press memo about another vendor-related issue its dealing that’s affecting ballots. Grant County contracted with Immedia/PMA for the printing and mailing of the ballots. Grant County Auditor Michele Jaderlund released the following statement from the vendor...
kpq.com
Water Smart Garden Coming to Icicle River Middle School
Chelan County is working with Cascade School District to install a Water Smart Garden at Icicle River Middle School. The Icicle Work Group (IWG) is collaborating with Chelan County to implement low-water irrigation strategies for outdoor gardening, with the school serving as an educational example. For the next five years,...
kpq.com
Incumbent Douglas PUD Commissioner Concerned About Large-Load Users
Aaron Viebrock is running for re-election as Douglas County Public Utility District Commissioner 3. Viebrock began serving his first term with the board of commissioners in 2017 and is the current board president. The Waterville native says he's seeking a second term on the board after being initially encouraged to...
ifiberone.com
Policing agencies in Grant County assist with active shooter situation in Okanogan County
A number of policing agencies in Grant County were summoned to assist Colville Tribal Police in the Nespelem/Keller area of Okanogan County on Thursday night. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says a tactical response team responded to the incident, which is reportedly being overseen by the FBI. The local tactical response team is comprised of officers with Moses Lake Police, Quincy Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
FOX 28 Spokane
Gold mining company violates law more than 3,000 times in Okanogan County
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A federal judge has ruled that Crown Resources, the parent company to Buckhorn Mountain gold mine in Okanogan County, holds more than 3,000 violations of the Clean water act. According to Crown Resources, “Crown adhered to the highest environmental standards during operation and closure of the...
kpq.com
Black Bear Attack in Downtown Leavenworth
The Enchantments area in Leavenworth is currently closed while the Department of Fish and Wildlife work to find the black bear who attacked a Leavenworth resident Saturday morning. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to stay away from the Enchantment Park Way area off of Commercial Street in...
Overdose Deaths Continue to Kill Yakima Residents
Another month has passed in Yakima and overdose deaths continue. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says at the beginning of August the number of overdose deaths was 41. In September the number was 50 overdoses. Today the number is 58. That's less than last year's number at this time when 76 people had died from drugs in Yakima County. Last year a record 98 overdoses happened the most the county has ever recorded.
kpq.com
Chelan County Extending Fire Restrictions Through October 28
Chelan County is leaving Stage 1 fire restrictions in place until next Friday, October 28th. The move to extend the restrictions comes as the first rain and snow storm of the season is expected to greatly diminish wildfire danger starting Friday.. Spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons says the county is aware of...
Movers use furniture straps to hoist woman in crisis to safety on Chelan County bridge
SEATTLE — A truck driver and two movers jumped into action and may have saved a woman’s life on a bridge in Chelan County. Esteban Torralba and Reney Peñalosa are two movers with Full House Movers in Auburn who were on their way to an early morning gig near Republic, Washington on Oct. 11.
ifiberone.com
Chemical processor in Moses Lake fined nearly $200,000 for more than 60 safety, health violations
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake-based manufacturing company that works with dangerous chemicals is facing nearly $200,000 in fines for dozens of safety and health violations. A Washington State Department of Labor & Industries inspection reportedly found 46 serious and 17 general violations involving Two Rivers Terminal LLC, which works in agricultural fertilizer, airports, pulp and paper, and water treatment. The company also has plants in Pasco and Umatilla, Ore.
lbmjournal.com
TAL Holdings opens store in Ephrata, Washington
Vancouver, Wash. — TAL Holdings, one of the fastest growing family-owned building material centers in the Pacific Northwest, has opened a new location under the Marson and Marson Lumber brand in Ephrata, Washington. The new store has 8,000 square feet of retail space and sits on a 4-acre lot...
WA receives $200 million from DOE for battery manufacturing in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the U.S. Department of Energy announced two companies are planning to build battery component manufacturing facilities in Moses Lake. The two facilities will get $100 million each from a new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Program intended to help increase domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electric…
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Detached Garage Lost in Fire
A detached garage on Keller Avenue in East Wenatchee was lost in a fire Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a call of someone’s private car shop on fire on the 600 Block of Keller Avenue. The fire was 100 feet away from...
Tri-Cities judge candidate responds to claims she inflated qualifications in voters’ guide
The candidate said she stands by her experience.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Police Find Suspect Through Community Outreach
The East Wenatchee Police Department was able to find a vehicle prowling suspect through community support Thursday. On Tuesday morning, the caller reported their tools missing after they returned to their car at Eastmont Lanes Monday night. On Wednesday, East Wenatchee Police asked the community to help officers locate a...
kpq.com
Motorhome Lost in Fire on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee
A motorhome was fully engulfed in flames on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee Thursday. At around 9:45 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a call of a motorhome on fire at a private residence on the 1500 block of Millerdale Avenue. Apparently it started when the 911 caller was fixing the...
Over 100 dogs rescued in Skagit County now ready for adoption
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption. The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. A total of 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima residents ask for more information about missing boy
Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read “Did you forget,” “We need answers” and “Justicia para Lucian.”...
Comments / 1