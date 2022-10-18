While childhood lead poisoning has been declining, it remains a persistent and preventable problem in Connecticut. The Connecticut Department of Public Health’s 2017 annual report on lead poisoning found that over 1600 children in the state had blood lead levels greater than 5 ug/dL. No level of lead in the blood of children is considered safe. Well-documented adverse health effects in children caused by lead exposure include damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, and hearing and speech problems. These problems can cause lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention, and underperformance in school. In adults and children, high levels of exposure can result in neuropathy to the upper and lower extremities, especially the hands and feet, psychiatric symptoms, tremor, lead colic, nephropathies, hypertension, and anemia. Two regional lead treatment centers were established in Connecticut to provide additional guidance and assistance with clinical management to the families of lead poisoned children. One of these regional treatment centers is located at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, the Connecticut city with the highest caseload. The Yale New Haven Lead Program and Regional Treatment Center offers a variety of services to support families and reduce childhood lead poisoning.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO