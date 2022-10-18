Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Police investigate crash on West Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday night heavily damaged the back end of a car, but nobody was seriously hurt, according to Fort Wayne police who were at the scene along W. Jefferson Blvd. An ambulance, firetruck and police officers were all present as they investigated the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Whitley County man sentenced to 20 years in assault of stepdaughter
WHITLETY COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 56-year-old Whitley County man has been sentenced after court documents say he assaulted his stepdaughter over the span of several years. Probable cause documents say police were called on June 16, 2021, by a mother who was reporting that her daughter...
WOWO News
Man in life-threatening condition after early morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on the city’s south side. It started around 1:30 AM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were out on patrol when they heard gunshots nearby. Additional officers went to that area to help search for the source of the gunshots.
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases
WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: 13 cars damaged in weekend hit-and-run crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are looking into a hit-and-run crash over the weekend that caused damage to over a dozen cars on the city’s south side. FWPD says around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, officers responded...
95.3 MNC
18 year-old man identified as victim of deadly shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
WANE-TV
Police investigate shooting south of downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a reported shooting that happened somewhere south of downtown Monday evening. Police were called to the BP gas station at the corner of Broadway and Taylor Street. A gas station clerk said someone walked into the gas station saying they had...
WANE-TV
Stepmom accused of beating Fort Wayne 9-year-old to death has a new plea deal; won’t testify against her spouse
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 9-year-old victim was told to call her “Dad.”. In mid-December of last year, Alesha Miller aka “Dad,” beat to death her stepson, Elijah Ross, while his two older brothers watched, according to a probable cause affidavit. Now, Alesha Miller, 31,...
Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals have entered not guilty pleas to charges returned against them by a recent session of the Allen County grand jury:. Adrian Houston, 34, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Travis Jarvis, 28, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Otis...
WOWO News
Four crash victims ID’d by Allen County Coroner’s Office
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has identified four people who have died as the result of separate crashes in Allen County. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on October 14, Fort Wayne police were notified of a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. A rear seat passenger was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.
abc57.com
Goshen Police looking to identifying female in reference to fraud case
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a fraud case. If you have any information on the female in the attached photo, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at [email protected] or send them a message on Facebook.
WISH-TV
Muncie woman sentenced to 40 years for dealing heroin that led to overdose
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie woman will spend 40 years in prison after dealing drugs to a woman who later overdosed and died. A Delaware County judge sentenced 33-year-old Vera Morgan on Wednesday. A jury in August convicted Morgan of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. The jury found Morgan to be a habitual offender, prolonging her sentence.
WANE-TV
Prosecutors charge 52-year-old man with molesting two children under 15
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is charged with molesting two children younger than 15 over the course of a year, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 52-year-old Charles E. Stoudimire with a Level 1 felony count of child molesting and a Level 4 felony count of child molesting.
WANE-TV
Passenger in crash on Hessen Cassel dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the 5 people hurt in a crash in southeast Fort Wayne Friday evening has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, just south of East Paulding Road. Police said a vehicle crossed the center...
WANE-TV
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
95.3 MNC
Male killed after crash, shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
abc57.com
Goshen man hospitalized with multiple injuries following single-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning on County Road 16 at 12:51 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that the driver, a 25-year-old man from Goshen, was traveling east on County Road 16 at the time of the incident.
WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 2:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place regarding a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat of a red passenger vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
wtvbam.com
Angola man arrested on 14 child exploitation counts following lengthy investigation
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested on Tuesday after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to a news release issued by the Angola Police Department, 32-year-old Steven Messer was arrested in the 400 block of Henry Place for an initial charge of 15 level 4 felony counts of child exploitation.
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman, 36, arrested after alleged domestic violence incident
A woman was arrested after Goshen Police were called to Brookside Manor where a domestic incident was allegedly taking place. Officers were called just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, after getting a 911 call where the dispatcher hear an argument and the person asking for police. On arrival,...
