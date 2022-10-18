ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
musictimes.com

Why Did Patti LuPone Quit Broadway? The Truth Behind Singer's Resignation Revealed

Yesterday, Patti LuPone surprised everyone with her shocking tweet announcing her resignation from the Actor's Equity on Broadway. At the time, LuPone has not given any further explanation as to how did she arrive at the career-altering decision. Now, the Broadway icon is finally speaking up on the truth about...
RadarOnline

Stunt Gone Wrong: SHOCKING Clip Shows Ginuwine Passing Out As He Rehearses For Criss Angel's Sin City Magic Show

R&B performer Ginuwine reportedly passed out during a magic stunt rehearsal gone wrong, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fortunately, his rep told us the singer (real name: Elgin Baylor Lumpkin) is "OK and he made a full recovery."A shocking new video making its rounds on Thursday showed the Pony hitmaker preparing his dangerous act for Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars, having been submerged in a glass cube filled with water.Moments later, he can seemingly no longer hold his breath as he hits the walls to signal his distress, leading a team of professionals around him to act fast and quickly release...
talentrecap.com

The ‘DWTS’ Cast Reacts To Selma Blair’s Exit

Outpouring love and support came from the Dancing With The Stars cast following Selma Blair’s unfortunate departure from the ballroom. The actress received praise from her DWTS family, she will be missed in the show. Selma Blair Became An Inspiration To Fellow Competitors. With her journey in the ballroom...
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Cries over Selma Blair's Dancing with the Stars Exit: 'I Love Her'

Kaley Cuoco shared a video of her emotional response to Selma Blair's last dance — and perfect score — on Dancing with the Stars Kaley Cuoco got emotional watching Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars.  In an Instagram Story filmed by Cuoco's boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the actress was seen sobbing when Selma Blair announced her step back from the series.  Cuoco, 36, who is pregnant, shared that the pregnancy may be cause for the tears — along with the overall emotional and empowering decision for Blair to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy