TODAY.com
Mila Kunis got booed on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ multiple times — and responded perfectly
Mila Kunis didn’t get the warmest welcome from New York City during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. Host Jimmy Kimmel brought his Los Angeles based show to Brooklyn for a week with plenty of celebrity guests, including Kunis, who was promoting her new Netflix movie “Luckiest Girl Alive.”
Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
Ok Magazine
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in
Christian Bale says Leonardo DiCaprio is Hollywood's first-choice actor in any film. For example, the actor said the creators of "American Psycho" originally wanted DiCaprio to star. "To this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it," Bale told GQ.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson Fell For Her Husband in High School
Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, have known one another since they were kids. She reveals how they started dating.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Lucas Black Reveals Why He Left the Show Behind
NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black is opening up on why he exited the series back in 2019 and how he knew “it couldn’t last forever.” An original cast members of NCIS: New Orleans, the actor played Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until his character was killed off in Season 6. He also appeared on NCIS from 2014 to 2017.
TODAY.com
Resurfaced TODAY clip of 'Hocus Pocus 2' star Kathy Najimy goes viral: I didn't want to offend 'real witches'
A resurfaced clip of "Hocus Pocus 2" star Kathy Najimy is going viral, and it hits very close to home. In the clip from 1993 shared widely on TikTok and Instagram, the then 36-year-old actor was promoting the first "Hocus Pocus" on TODAY. The interview took an interesting turn when...
Selma Blair Reveals When She Knew She Had to Leave ‘DWTS’ as Derek Hough Brainstorms Her Finale Return
An abrupt end. Selma Blair detailed her decision to leave Dancing With the Stars after she exited the show during the Monday, October 17, episode. "I didn't want to leave," the Cruel Intentions star, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly after the show on Monday, adding that a doctor's visit last week was the moment she […]
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role
With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
musictimes.com
Why Did Patti LuPone Quit Broadway? The Truth Behind Singer's Resignation Revealed
Yesterday, Patti LuPone surprised everyone with her shocking tweet announcing her resignation from the Actor's Equity on Broadway. At the time, LuPone has not given any further explanation as to how did she arrive at the career-altering decision. Now, the Broadway icon is finally speaking up on the truth about...
Stunt Gone Wrong: SHOCKING Clip Shows Ginuwine Passing Out As He Rehearses For Criss Angel's Sin City Magic Show
R&B performer Ginuwine reportedly passed out during a magic stunt rehearsal gone wrong, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fortunately, his rep told us the singer (real name: Elgin Baylor Lumpkin) is "OK and he made a full recovery."A shocking new video making its rounds on Thursday showed the Pony hitmaker preparing his dangerous act for Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars, having been submerged in a glass cube filled with water.Moments later, he can seemingly no longer hold his breath as he hits the walls to signal his distress, leading a team of professionals around him to act fast and quickly release...
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Derek Hough thinks having a wheelchair user on the show would be 'wonderful'
"I love stepping into the unknown," Derek Hough told Insider about his experience adapting dances on "Dancing With the Stars."
Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Puts Work 'Before' Her Marriage To Ben Affleck: 'She Had Him Fooled'
Things may not be as perfect as they seem in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage, as reports have hinted that there is already trouble in paradise after just three months due to the 53-year-old Marry Me actress’s ongoing work commitments, which allegedly appear to outweigh her relationship commitments.
Emma Slater, Trevor Donovan Expand on Relationship After Alfonso Ribeiro Asks If Their ‘DWTS’ Chemistry Is ‘Real’ or ‘Acting’
It was hard to deny the connection between Emma Slater and Trevor Donovan on the Monday, September 26, episode of Dancing With the Stars — and Alfonso Ribeiro wasn’t afraid to ask the season 31 duo about their chemistry. “I gotta know — are those your acting skills or was that real?” the cohost asked […]
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Courteney Cox’s Jaw-Dropping Net Worth From Her ‘Friends’ Salary and More: How She Makes Money
Could she BE any richer? Courteney Cox has amassed a jaw-dropping net worth thanks to her multi-million-dollar salary during her time on Friends, her longtime career in entertainment and more. Keep scrolling to see how Courteney makes money!. What Is Courteney Cox’s Net Worth?. The Alabama native is worth...
talentrecap.com
The ‘DWTS’ Cast Reacts To Selma Blair’s Exit
Outpouring love and support came from the Dancing With The Stars cast following Selma Blair’s unfortunate departure from the ballroom. The actress received praise from her DWTS family, she will be missed in the show. Selma Blair Became An Inspiration To Fellow Competitors. With her journey in the ballroom...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Cries over Selma Blair's Dancing with the Stars Exit: 'I Love Her'
Kaley Cuoco shared a video of her emotional response to Selma Blair's last dance — and perfect score — on Dancing with the Stars Kaley Cuoco got emotional watching Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars. In an Instagram Story filmed by Cuoco's boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the actress was seen sobbing when Selma Blair announced her step back from the series. Cuoco, 36, who is pregnant, shared that the pregnancy may be cause for the tears — along with the overall emotional and empowering decision for Blair to leave...
talentrecap.com
Ryan Seacrest Tests Positive for Covid-19, Will This Affect ‘American Idol’?
Ryan Seacrest has shared on Instagram that he tested positive for Covid-19. The American Idol host was recently with the rest of the cast in Las Vegas as they began filming for the upcoming Season 21. Could his illness affect the show?. Ryan Seacrest Tests Positive for Covid-19 “I don’t...
