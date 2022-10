NEW ORLEANS – The University of Memphis football team fell on the road at No. 25/25-ranked Tulane, 38-28, on Saturday afternoon in New Orleans. With the setback, the Tigers fall to 4-4 on the season overall and to 2-3 in American Athletic Conference (AAC) play. The Green Wave improve to 7-1 on the year and 4-0 in league play.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO