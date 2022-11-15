Black Friday Samsung deals 2022: all the biggest early sales

Black Friday Samsung deals are already off to the races. We're seeing plenty of retailers launching their holiday sales early this year, and everything from smartwatches to monitors are included. Of course, Samsung itself is packing some particularly strong offers right now, but we're also seeing early discounts from Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy in the US, and Currys and Very in the UK as well.

That means it's all to play for if you're looking to beat the crowds. We've been scouring the web for all the biggest early Black Friday Samsung deals live right now to make sure you're browsing the right offers at the right time. That means we're bringing you the discounts we genuinely weren't expecting to see until November 25 here, as well as the pages and products you should be watching over the next few weeks.

We at GamesRadar generally occupy ourselves with Black Friday gaming deals , and Samsung's devices are increasingly moving into the world of high end play. Their TVs and monitors are some of the best for next-gen gaming, their tablets can hold up against a range of streaming services, and their phones can run even the most demanding of thumb-tappers in their more sophisticated configurations.

That's why we're going to be keeping a close eye on Black Friday Samsung deals this year, bringing you all the biggest discounts at the brand's official store and beyond. For now, though, we'll be keeping this page up to date with all our predictions for this year's sale, covering all the main product lines under this expansive umbrella.

Early Black Friday Samsung deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $149 $69 at Walmart

Save $80 - The Galaxy Buds Live have crashed down to $69 in Walmart's early Black Friday Samsung deals. Considering Amazon still has a $148 price on this model, and the all-time record low is $79.99, that's a stunning offer.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro | $149 $119 at Walmart

Save $30 - This is a return to the lowest price we've seen on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, with Walmart offering a $30 discount over its previous $149 sale. That's impressive considering Amazon is still retailing for $147 and the full launch price sat at $199.99.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm | $449.99 $399 at Amazon

Save $50 - You're saving $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Amazon ahead of official Black Friday Samsung deals. That's a return to the lowest price we've ever seen - and one we were waiting to take advantage of again.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128GB) | $699.99 $549 at Amazon

Save $150 - The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is dangerously close to a record low price at Amazon right now, dropping $150 from its MSRP down to $549. Considering we've only seen it $16 cheaper in the past, that's a solid result.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB) | $1,919.99 $1,519.99 at Samsung

Save $400 - The 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is actually far better value than the 256GB model right now. At Samsung, the smaller device is actually more expensive, and at Amazon you'll only find a $20 difference. With $400 off the final price (and even bigger savings if you've got another device to trade in) this is an excellent offer.

Samsung QN90 65-inch QLED 4K TV | $2,599.99 $1,599.99 at Samsung

Save $1,000 - You can save $1,000 on the QN90 QLED TV directly at Samsung today. That's a solid saving on a premium piece of kit, with discounts running across the full size range.

Early Black Friday Samsung deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | £179 £62.29 at Amazon

Save £116.71 - The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are at a new record low price at Amazon right now. With a full £116.71 off the final price, you're grabbing these true wireless earbuds for a fantastic price this week.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) | free wireless charging pad | £349 £149 at Very

Save £200 - You can save a massive £200 on the previous generation Samsung Galaxy Watch at Very right now. That's a fantastic offer, dropping the price much further than other retailers and packing in a free wireless charging pad on top.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32GB) | £219 £159 with voucher at Amazon

Save £60 - Be sure to tick the £60 voucher box for the full savings here, but once you do you're getting the lowest price we've seen on the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. In fact, this device hasn't seen any significant discounts at Amazon in its lifetime, so this is an excellent early offer.

Free Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 phones at Samsung

You're claiming over £200 worth of free kit when you buy a Samsung Z Flip 4 or Fold 4 phone directly from the brand right now. Linked here is the horizontal Fold model, with the Flip 4 hosted on a different page .

Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch gaming monitor | £549 £419 at Samsung

Save £130 - If you're after a premium QHD, 240Hz gaming monitor, look no further than this £130 discount on the Samsung Odyssey G7. We've only ever seen this 27-inch model a few pounds cheaper in the past, making this a must-see early offer.

Samsung QN90B 50-inch Neo QLED 4K TV | free soundbar | £999 £899 at Samsung

Save £100 - This is a smaller saving on the premium 50-inch Samsung QN90B, but factor in the £225 free soundbar and you're getting excellent value here. Not only that, but we're seeing similar savings running all the way through the price range as well.

Black Friday Samsung deals: FAQ

When will Black Friday Samsung deals start?

Black Friday Samsung deals generally kick off inline with everyone else, with smaller sales picking up throughout October and major discounts beginning from Thanksgiving week. Official discounts will land on November 25, of course, but we often see Samsung cutting its prices well before then.

Where to find Black Friday Samsung deals in 2022

Naturally, the biggest Black Friday Samsung deals may well be at the brand's own retail site. However, you'll also find plenty of discounts (and sometimes additional bundle incentives) at other retailers as well. These are the stores we'll be watching when the prices start falling:

US:

Samsung: often the first to offer major discounts

Amazon: regularly price matches record lows with speedy shipping

Best Buy: often includes additional bundle incentives

Newegg: best for phones, components, and storage

Walmart: excellent for budget TV and Chromebook models

UK:

Samsung: free gifts and big discounts when you go straight to the source

Amazon: regular discounts and Prime shipping

Currys: often offers additional subscription service bundles

John Lewis: regularly price matches and offers extra guarantees

Very: massive range and plenty of older models available

What to expect from Black Friday Samsung laptop deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

From the Samsung Galaxy Book to cheaper Galaxy Chromebooks, Samsung's machines are a staple of Black Friday laptop deals . Your cheapest option will be the Samsung Chromebook 4. We regularly see Intel Celeron N4020 configurations of this model (packing 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage for well under $150 / £150), and we will likely see that cost reduced to two figures come November. However, if you're after something a little more sophisticated, we'd recommend looking at the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 or the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro.

The former started life at $429 / £419 back in April, but has since hit prices of $399 / £319. That's for a base 4GB / 64GB storage configuration, but you'll find options reaching further up the price scale here. We would expect a boost over both of those record lows in Black Friday Samsung deals this year, potentially hitting $349 / £299 come November.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is the heavy hitter of the bunch. Packing the latest components into a slimline, luxury form factor worthy of any backpack, this is a pricey machine. The 13.3-inch version kicked off at $1,099.99 / £999 for an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, with prices ultimately tumbling as low as $799.99 / £739 throughout the year. We would expect these entry level configurations to drop a little further later on, though, potentially hitting $699.99 / £649.

What to expect from Black Friday Samsung deals on TVs

(Image credit: Samsung)

Black Friday Samsung TV deals span a considerable price range. From the budget TU7000 to the ultra expensive NeoQLED 8K panels, there's something for everyone on these shelves. If you're looking for something budget-friendly, we'd recommend sticking with the TU7000, or keeping a strong eye on The Frame models. Samsung itself has been offering its cheapest TU7000 model for $299 for a few months now - $100 or so off the regular $400 cost. However, we'd recommend keeping a close eye on Best Buy and Walmart for more offers on the big day as well.

Samsung's The Frame displays always get involved in the holiday sales. While we're still waiting for some larger discounts on the 2022 range, last year's selection is still readily available on the shelves - and that means some serious discounts. We've seen the 43-inch model at around $750 in the past, a rate we expect to be exceeded in this year's Black Friday Samsung deals - especially considering the age of these displays.

If you're looking to spend big this year, you'll likely be able to save big as well. We've seen well over $1,000 off Samsung's 8K displays over the last few months, with Samsung and Best Buy offering the biggest savings overall. You'll still be spending four figures here, but there's a far greater likelihood of breaking past the $2,000 barrier here.

What to expect from Black Friday Samsung watch deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will be the focus of many a deal hunter's gaze in this year's offers. Released in August, we haven't seen too much cash off these smartwatches since launch, but with a few months under their belts, Black Friday Samsung deals could present the perfect opportunity for some first discounts. The 40mm version comes in at $279.99 / £269, with the 44mm launching at $309.99 / £289. Those prices haven't seen any drops yet, but if we do see discounts in November we could be looking at $259.99 / $299.99 (£249 / £269) positions.

We will likely be seeing bigger discounts on the previous generation Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The 42mm version of this older model only recently hit its lowest ever price at $199, and has dropped to £149 in the UK so far. Launching back in August of last year, the $349.99 / £249 watch only hit $299 / £199 in previous Black Friday Samsung deals. This year's discounts will only improve things, potentially even landing at $149 in the US - we expect things to return to £149 in the UK, though.

What to expect from Black Friday Samsung phone deals

(Image credit: Future/Brendan Griffiths)

Of course, if you're after some of the most innovative devices on the market, you'll be heading to Black Friday Samsung deals in search of a new phone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, and S22 are the latest releases in this category, but come with a sometimes hefty price tag to match. You're better off heading to other retailers if you're after older devices, as prices often fall far further, especially once you factor in trade-in discounts as well.

However, we have seen the official Samsung store offering some significant discounts on its high fliers in recent times. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has seen discounts of $300 without a trade-in, with those savings soaring to $1,000 off when you send another device back as well. Considering that brings the cheapest handset from $1,919 to $619.99 at its cheapest, it's well worth checking in at the source here. If you're after something a little cheaper, though, you're more likely to find more reliable savings on the previous generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Unlocked, we've seen the $1,199.99 base MSRP slip down as low as $639.99 this year alone.

The Z Flip 4 also looks like a hot contender in this year's Black Friday Samsung deals. The latest model sees regular savings with trade-ins on top at Samsung, but an unlocked handset that doesn't require anything extra from you will generally set you back around $900 at the moment. We've seen that cost slip down to $850 in the past - but it's still an improvement over the $1,059.99 MSRP, and one we expect to see bettered come November. The Z Flip 3, by contrast, is going to be seriously hot this year. We've already seen the device dancing around a $350 sales price by itself, with no strings attached. That's excellent news for anyone after a little pizazz.

Samsung has been offering some equally lucrative discounts on its base S22 model, with big trade-in discounts and some solid savings separately as well. We've seen $50 - $100 off Verizon units (dropping the $849.99 cost to $749 / $799), but an unlocked model has hit record lows of $700 in the past as well.

What to expect from Black Friday Samsung tablet deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

The main players in the Samsung tablet world are currently the S8, S7, and the S7 FE. If you're looking to spend under $200 / £200, you can also check out the A8. The S8 is the latest and greatest to hit the shelves, launching at $699.99 / £649 and only ever reaching $544 / £549 at its lowest so far since February. Looking at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 over a similar timescale, it's easy to predict a $499 / £499 sale price on this model over Black Friday Samsung deals. If you're after that previous generation, though, you'll likely be paying a lot less.

The Tab S7 has been seen at $449.99 back in February of this year, a price we're looking forward to returning over the November sales. However, the FE version (a budget release) will be even cheaper. The $529 / £519 tablet has already dropped to $379.99 / £409 over the course of 2022, and we wouldn't be surprised to see these numbers dip even further to $349 / £399 when November rolls around.

We're also keeping you abreast of all our expectations across Black Friday gaming PC deals and Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals . Or, for more TV action, take a look at everything we expect to see in this year's Black Friday Sony TV deals and Black Friday OLED TV deals . Of course, Samsung will also feature in this year's Black Friday earbuds deals to boot.