Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
electrek.co
Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why
Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
Electric vehicles have a charging access problem. These companies are working to solve it
Electric vehicles are harder to charge when you live in a rental or multifamily dwelling. Here’s how charging infrastructure can be built out to encourage wider adoption.
POLITICO
Potholes on the road to electric cars
The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)?
This stress-inducing maintenance procedure may not be as expensive--or as common--as you think. The post How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Verge
BMW will build a $1.7 billion EV battery factory in South Carolina
BMW says it will make batteries for its electric vehicles at a factory in South Carolina in the latest move by a major automaker to localize EV production in the United States. The German company plans to invest $1.7 billion in the US, including $1 billion for EV production at...
Don't Panic: Electric Cars Won't Overload The Power Grid
Just days after California passed legislation to ban the sale of ICE vehicles by 2035, the state pleaded with residents not to charge electric vehicles during peak hours. Many pointed out that this is just the beginning, and the risk of rolling blackouts will only get worse as EVs grow in popularity. But a new report from Business Insider says this is not so: the US grid is in no danger of being overwhelmed by battery-powered cars.
Recycling Today
BMW, DOE announce EV battery investments
Investments in electric vehicles (EVs) continue apace in late October, with BMW joining Honda this month in announcing the location of an EV battery manufacturing plant in the United States. Taxpayers also are involved in the investment frenzy, with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announcing $2.8 billion in funding designed “to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid.”
scitechdaily.com
Battery Tech Breakthrough: 10-Minute Charge Time Paves Way for Mass Adoption of Affordable Electric Car
Scientists develop a new technique that charges EV batteries in just 10 minutes. A design breakthrough has enabled a 10-minute charge time for a typical electric vehicle battery. A paper detailing the record-breaking combination of a shorter charge time and more energy acquired for a longer travel range was published on October 12 in the journal Nature.
Can the Grid Survive the Coming Onslaught of Electric Vehicles?
Early last month during an historic heatwave, Southern California teetered on the brink of grid collapse and the threat of blackouts loomed for several days. The crisis was averted thanks to a variety of factors, but pleas from grid operators and Governor Newsom for Californians to conserve energy were integral to the effort—officials provided citizens with a laundry list of strategies to conserve power, including turning off air conditioning and unplugging unused appliances. But the suggestion to refrain from charging electric vehicles instantly drew an outsized amount of political attention. Not least since the heatwave came just days after the California Air Resources Board announced its intent to phase out fossil fuel car sales entirely by 2035. Naturally, critics of electric vehicles used the incident as a way to paint the transition as a wasteful pipedream.
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
Washington Examiner
To own an electric vehicle, you must be rich and patient
The future of driving is electric — or so we’re told. The Biden administration has pumped billions of dollars in subsidies into electric vehicle production over the past two years in the hopes that consumers will agree to help them phase out gas-powered vehicles. But the demand just isn’t there. Toyota’s executive vice president of sales Jack Holler tried to warn the government as much this past August, telling the Automotive Press Association that battery-electric vehicles are too expensive and impractical for the vast majority of consumers.
MotorTrend Magazine
Volvo VNR Electric: Commercial Transportation’s Future Is Now
As the "truck guys" in MotorTrend's deep lineup of automotive scribes, every on- and off-road rig in existence is a vehicle of interest to at least one of the content creators in the Truck and Off-Road group. Yes, we like 'em all, regardless of make, size, engine, use, etc. Although...
retailbrew.com
We went for a ride-along with a DHL driver to see what he thinks of their electric-vehicle fleet
There we were on a recent Friday morning, in a DHL delivery truck, driving through the chaos of 38th Street in midtown Manhattan. But it was so quiet inside that when you spoke, you half-expected a librarian to shush you. We were in a Ford Transit 350 cargo van, but...
geekwire.com
MagniX branches out from electric aircraft propulsion to get into hydrogen as well
MagniX has been working on electric propulsion systems for years, but now the Everett, Wash.-based venture is adding hydrogen fuel cells to its power repertoire for carbon-free flight. The expansion plan follows up on MagniX’s partnership with Universal Hydrogen, announced two years ago, and on last month’s initial flight test...
myscience.org
Plans to triple charging speeds for electric trucks
A science and industry consortium is working on a testing station to achieve significantly higher charging rates than have been possible in the past. This is intended to increase the electrification of heavy-load transports in the future. More robust charging points and accordingly configured vehicle components are to drastically reduce charging times for heavy-duty trucks, making electric drives more attractive to freight carriers. The project’s objective is to reduce battery charging time to only 15 minutes in the future.
Uber’s advertising boss says ‘cars will become our next living rooms’ after rolling out new ad business
Uber is banking on autonomous vehicles and the supposed upcoming self-driving revolution to prop up its $1 billion advertising empire. The company is launching a new in-house advertising arm that will create targeted ads for passengers informed by their destination history, Uber announced in a statement on Wednesday. Uber’s advertising...
