France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
nftgators.com
MetaStreet Joins Forces with Meta4 Capital to Co-host First Annual Metaverse Economic Forum
The Metaverse Economic Forum is dedicated to projects building the financial infrastructure of the metaverse. Leading industry players will debate and discuss the complex challenges within the industry. Speakers include the founders of CyberKongz, Ethereum Name Services, ReadyPlayerDAO and more. MetaStreet and crypto-focusd fund, Meta4 Capital, have teamed up to...
