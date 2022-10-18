Read full article on original website
Disney Launches Web3 Music Store in Collaboration with 3D E-commerce Platform Obsess
Obsess is an e-commerce platform Disney selected to participate in its Web3 accelerator program. The virtual storefront displays soundtracks from Disney movies and shows. Users can also discover 100 years of Disney music through the virtual experience. Disney has launched a Web3 experience for its Disney Music Emporium online store...
