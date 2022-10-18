ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarkio, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hamburgreporter.com

Former Sidney musicians band together for Southwest Seven

A band made up primarily of former Sidney High School musicians are making their rounds under the name “The Southwest Seven.”. Nicole Zavadil, the band instructor, said the first notion of the musical group came up during a conversation with then high school senior Cale Phillips. Zavadil, who taught...
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop

(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
SHENANDOAH, IA
nodawaynews.com

Platte Valley rolls into match-up with East Atchison

Platte Valley Football moved to 7-1 on the season after beating Stewartsville 52-24 in Barnard October 14. Now the team looks forward to the regular season finale in Tarkio against the 8-0 East Atchison Wolves October 21. Head Coach Johnnie Silkett is happy with the win. “This was a great...
VALLEY, NE
kmaland.com

Council Bluffs man booked in Mills County burglary

(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is charged in connection with a Mills County burglary investigation. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Christopher Allen Vanderloo was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant for 2nd degree criminal mischief and 3rd degree burglary. The arrest took place at the Pottawattamie County Jail at around 9 a.m.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County wreck injures 2

(Glenwood) -- Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of 310th Street and Noyes Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Toyota driven by 64-year-old Rosemary Gordon of Sidney was southbound on 310th Street approaching a T-intersection when a 2010 Ford driven by 58-year-old Gary Cowan of Malvern pulled from a stop sign on Noyes and entered the intersection. Gordon's vehicle was unable to stop in time, and struck Cowan's vehicle in the driver's door.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Emerson teen dies in a rollover accident in Mills County

(Mills Co) An Emerson teen died in a rollover accident in Mills County Friday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the 17-year-old female was driving a 1998 Honda Civic eastbound on Noyes Avenue and lost control after traversing through the intersection with 290th Street. The Honda left the roadway to the left and rolled several times, coming to rest on its wheels in a field.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Cass County, Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation. The operation was discovered after firefighters attacked a structure fire. The fire was reported at or near a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, which is just north of Beaver Lake.
CASS COUNTY, NE
agupdate.com

Yields better than expected in dry Southwest Iowa

GLENWOOD, Iowa — John Stouder got an early start to harvest as he picked corn Sept. 30 near here in Mills County. By Oct. 12, the Southwest Iowa farmer was nearly done with beans but had about 700 acres of corn yet to harvest. Rain has been scarce in...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Anna Kristine Kite, 37, of Council Bluffs, was arrested October 13th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of OWI. Bond was set at $1,000. Ruben Rodriguez, 36, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested October 14th for...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested on drug and other charges in Montgomery County

(Montgomery Co) Two people were arrested on drug and other charges in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, October 18 at approximately 11:26 p.m., Deputies were looking for a wanted fugitive at 3262 150th Street. Deputies arrived at the house and located the male, 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater of Villisca. Fitzwater attempted to run from Deputies. During the investigation, Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence. Jessie Fitzwater was arrested for two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
WIBW

Two teens arrested in Brown Co. for arson of patrol vehicle

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriffs’ Office has arrested two teenagers following an arson investigation. The Sheriffs’ Office says that a 14-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested in connection to an arson incident that occurred on September 6 involving a Brown Co. Patrol car. The Sheriff’s Office...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Pioneers upset Bulldogs in season finale

NEBRASKA CITY-An epic River Country Rivalry game would take place at Pioneer Field on Friday night. Nebraska City and Auburn would square off in an end of season finale that would look much different for both teams. Auburn with only two losses on the year would be looking to solidify a high seed in the Class C1 playoffs. While Nebraska City with only on win on the season would look to end the year on a high note.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Crash Claims One Life

(Emerson) A Pottawattamie County man died in a single-vehicle crash in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened on Tuesday at 6:53 p.m. near the 25-mile marker on Highway 34 in Mills County. Authorities say 52-year-old Richard Keith Snyder of Treynor died in the crash. According to...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Redding Resident Pleads Guilty to Forgery in Insurance Fraud Investigation

The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau reports a Ringgold County resident has pleaded guilty to forgery following an investigation. Forty-four year old Lesa Darrah of Redding pleaded guilty to one count of Forgery, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, after an investigation in May indicated that she had forged information on an insurance document presented to the local police department following an accident investigation.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA

