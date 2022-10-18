We’re quite fond of a good one-tank road trip, and recently found that Excelsior Springs, Missouri, ticked that box — plus many more! This small town about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City has a long and rich history as a wellness haven, thanks to its naturally occuring mineral springs. People once flocked from across the Midwest to take in the “healing waters,” as they were known back then; many thought they had curative powers.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO