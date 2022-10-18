Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 24-30
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 24 – 30. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 24, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 24 – 30. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
travelawaits.com
This Small Missouri Town Is The Ultimate Spot For Relaxation
We’re quite fond of a good one-tank road trip, and recently found that Excelsior Springs, Missouri, ticked that box — plus many more! This small town about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City has a long and rich history as a wellness haven, thanks to its naturally occuring mineral springs. People once flocked from across the Midwest to take in the “healing waters,” as they were known back then; many thought they had curative powers.
Braymer, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Firefighter remains hospitalized after Friday’s grass fire
Fort Osage Fire Chief says one of the firefighters that were injured in a grass fire Friday afternoon is still hospitalized after grass fire.
KCTV 5
Homicide on highway in downtown KCMO Friday afternoon
Fort Osage wins the Suburban Red Championship and will be the top seed in Class 5, District 8. Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and...
kttn.com
Governor Parson to visit Dewey School in Chillicothe and Meadville School District
Governor Mike Parson will visit the area on October 27th. Parson will present a Blue Ribbon proclamation to Dewey Elementary School of Chillicothe at 10:15 am. The Governor will participate in discussions on teacher base pay increases at the Meadville R-4 School District at 11:30 and the Mendon High School at 12:45 in the afternoon. He will also thank first responders and the Mendon community for their response to the Amtrak derailment earlier this year.
northwestmoinfo.com
High School Schedule For 10-20-22
5:00 PM Mid-Buchanan (25-11) @ Sherwood (28-5) -Sherwood beat Mid-Buchanan 2-0 on October 8 @ Lady Husker Tournament. -winner plays winner of Russellville @ Valley Park in semifinals Friday, October 28 11 AM. -live on KKWK 100.1 FM. Class 3 – quarterfinals. 6:00 PM Oak Grove (23-5) @ Chillicothe...
Amtrak Missouri River Runner from KC to St. Louis reduces service
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner service, traveling back and forth between Kansas City and St. Louis is reducing its service from to one trip per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 16.
Two firefighters injured in grass fire burning in Jackson County
Two firefighters were injured while working to contain a quickly-moving grassfire in eastern Jackson County Friday afternoon.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Betty Ann Bagley
Betty Ann (Terry) Bagley, age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Betty Ann was born in Grundy County, Missouri on October 10, 1932, the daughter of Webster and Myrtle (Brewer) Terry. She was raised in a Christian home and at a young age was baptized in a pond near the South Evans Christian Church following an evening revival service. She graduated from Trenton High School in 1950 and then attended one year of college at Trenton Junior College. Her main interest in high school and college was home economics.
Laura Ingalls Wilder Exhibit Comes to Watkins Woolen Mill
Take a step back in time and check out the Laura Ingalls Wilder display at Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site Oct. 15-25. This hands-on exhibit is open in the visitor center 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitors have the opportunity to try on the period-style clothes Laura would have worn as a young woman: a corset, bustle and sunbonnet.
Meet the newest member of the FOX4 Morning Crew, Kristen Holloway
Please welcome Kristen Holloway to the FOX4 Kansas City Morning Crew!
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KCTV 5
KC Streetcar halted after crash at 10th and Main
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A non-injury crash between a Kansas City Streetcar and a car at 10th and Main occurred Friday morning. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday. Kansas City Missouri Police said that the Streetcar service was halted due to the crash.
KCTV 5
'She was a firecracker': Loved ones remember woman found dead in Kansas City
A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified as 15-year-old Wyatt Conroy of Blue Springs. Community leaders call for action, demand Evergy close Hawthorn coal plant by 2025. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Community leaders are calling for action and demanding that Evergy close its...
KCTV 5
Multiple fire departments fighting grass fires in Platte County
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several metro area fire departments have spent much of Friday afternoon fighting a large grass fire in southern Platte County. The fire started around 2:15 p.m. in an area just east of North Farley Road and Grass Pad Road in an area west of I-435 Highway and Kansas City International Airport.
Twin brothers accused of deadly shooting in Northland
Clay County prosecutors have charged twin brothers in an Oct. 16 shooting that killed one man and critically wounded another.
KMBC.com
Firefighters battle large grass fire in Platte County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a massive grass fire Friday in Platte County. The fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. south of Platte City on Grass Pad Road between Highway 45 and Interstate 435. Authorities said the area is surrounded by corn fields, so firefighters had some...
Driver flown to Kansas City hospital after head-on crash on K-10
One person was flown to a Kansas City hospital after a two-vehicle head-on crash in western Lawrence, Kansas, Tuesday morning.
