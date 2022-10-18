Mesa Police Department Awarded Six Highway Safety Grants

Lead The Mesa Police Department's Traffic Unit has been awarded 6 Governor's Office of Highway Safety grants for fiscal year 2023. The grants include funding for DUI enforcement overtime, equipment and supplies plus pedestrian and bicyclist education and enforcement efforts

The Mesa Police Department’s Traffic Unit was formally awarded six Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS)

grants for fiscal year 2023. These grants will help support the Mesa Police Department’s mission and commitment to DUI

enforcement and to making Mesa roadways safe. The Mesa Police Department is very thankful to the Governor’s Office of

Highway Safety for their continued support to public safety.

The support of GOHS is fundamental in the progress, direction, and advancement of public safety programs throughout the

State of Arizona. To accomplish those goals the GOHS awards grant funding to police departments, fire departments and nonprofit

organizations. Through their grant funding program, the GOHS plays a critical role in creating and maintaining safe

roadways for the public.

Below are the grants the Mesa Police Department received from the GOHS and how the funds are planned to be utilized:

DUI Enforcement Overtime, Materials and Supplies: $83,400.00

Holiday DUI task force events

DUI enforcement related to patrol district projects

Support training and education to combat impaired driving

Portable breath test machines

DUI Enforcement Capital Outlay Equipment: $175,919.00

Forensic testing equipment

Selective Traffic Enforcement Overtime, Materials and Supplies: $60,000.00

Back to School enforcement

Speed enforcement

Occupant Protection Overtime, Materials & Supplies: $20,220.00

Child Safety Seat Education and Enforcement

Child Safety Seats/boosters

Pedestrian & Bicyclist Focus Education & Enforcement Efforts - $35,650.00

Education and enforcement of pedestrian, bicyclist, and driver violations affecting the safety of

pedestrians/bicyclists

Accident Investigation Training: $16,580.00

Collision reconstruction training courses