peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Virginia Aquaplex Grand Opening Scheduled For October 29
HAMPTON—Fifteen months after officially breaking ground, the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex, located at 1908 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton, will hold its official grand opening on Saturday, October 29 from 10am to 3pm. The event will feature free entertainment, refreshments, games, and pool demonstrations. At 10:30am, a program featuring Olympic gold...
WAVY News 10
World Famous Orange Crush
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mike Standing with Waterman’s Restaurant joined us in the kitchen to show us a couple of drinks that will be featured at the Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Mike made a seafood Bloody Mary and the World Famous Orange Crush. Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. The...
eagleexaminer.com
Review of Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream
This past weekend, I got to go to Busch Garden’s Halloween celebration called “Hallowscream,” which is an annual event that usually starts sometime in early September and continues through October 31. The experience was upgraded this year, with the park adding three new haunted houses and “terrortories” (with “monsters” emerging for scares at 6 o’clock) to explore all over the park. It also has four Halloween shows to watch if you want some downtime from riding rides. It is supposed to be a very exciting experience, so my family and I decided to take a trip to Williamsburg, Virginia to be able to attend.
sancerresatsunset.com
Things to Do in Colonial Williamsburg during Christmastide
Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia is lovely, quaint, and heart-warming all year round, but never more so than during Christmastide, which runs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. I try to go for at least a day every December. The purpose of this post is to help you plan your...
Local shelter offering “Howl-o-ween” adoption promotion
According to a press release, the discount will be available through Oct. 31 and adoption fees are $31 for dogs and cats and $13 for small animals.
peninsulachronicle.com
Golf Ball Drop To Raise Funds For Olde Towne Medical And Dental Center
JAMES CITY-Imagine golf balls raining from the sky — okay, from a bucket truck — above a practice green and the ball that falls in the hole commanding a $1,000 prize. That’s the unique idea behind “Drop Everything for Olde Towne!,” a fundraiser to benefit Olde Towne Medical and Dental Center, a nonprofit clinic serving the uninsured and underinsured in Greater Williamsburg.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Seafood Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Hampton University Celebrates Grand Opening of Starbucks Store on Campus
HAMPTON, Va. Oct. 20, 2022 – Today, Hampton University and Starbucks Coffee Company celebrate the official grand opening of a new location on campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The store is located in The Shops at Hampton Harbor at 1000 Settlers Landing Rd. “Hampton University proudly welcomes Starbucks...
Big Dreams: Critically ill child in Chesapeake gets donation for special trip
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on May 4, 2016. Ryan Blanco is a normal 7-year-old in many ways, including his dream of going to the Happiest Place on Earth. But there's a difference - Ryan is considered to...
vabeach.com
7 Interesting Places in Virginia Beach
What is special in Virginia Beach? The Virginia Beaches are a great place to visit if you are looking for some fun in the sun. There are many different activities to do and places to see in the Virginia beach area. You can go to the beach, go fishing, go on a nature hike, or even just relax in a hammock and enjoy the view.
peninsulachronicle.com
The Hound’s Tale Kitchen Now Open In Downtown Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG—For years, patrons of the popular The Hound’s Tale restaurant in downtown Williamsburg have been asking owners Steve and Michelle Sieling if they can rent the space out for private events. Until recently, that answer has usually been “No.” Now, with the recent opening of The Hound’s Tale Kitchen next door, the answer is most certainly a “Yes.”
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next month
A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Virginia next month. Read on to learn more. On November 3, 2022, a new HomeGoods location will hold its grand opening in Suffolk, Virginia.
Free Food Bank Event at Military Circle Mall for Military Families
NORFOLK, Va. — The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) hosted a drive-thru food distribution for military and veteran families Saturday. Organizers were expecting more than 800 families to show up for free food and resources at Military Circle Mall. This is the latest effort by the MFAN to combat...
After more than 4 decades, beloved Norfolk costume shop set to close
NORFOLK, Va. — For the last 43 years, Liz Hermann has surrounded herself with all sorts of eclectic things - rubber chickens, clowns, magic, and any costume you can think of. At Novelties Unlimited in Norfolk, these "things" are more than just her business. Hermann opened the costume shop...
Virginia Beach gym owner hosts fundraiser to pay for father's heart transplant
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman is asking the community for help to raise funds for her dad's heart transplant. Emily Throckmorton owns Kaizen Athletics, an adaptive gym off Virginia Beach Boulevard. This weekend, the gym will host a fundraising workout to help pay for her dad's medical bill.
Honors bestowed upon two members of 13News Now family
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some special honors were bestowed upon two members of the 13News Now family this week. Military reporter Mike Gooding and retired reporter and anchor Joe Flanagan received plaques at the Association of Naval Aviation Monument. The memorial honors some truly special American heroes, like Mike's...
Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk
Many leaders from the world of finance, consumer brands academia as well as performers are scheduled to attend
travelawaits.com
The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Roads Fall Regional Career Fair To Be Held October 25
NORFOLK-Co-sponsored by the Hampton Roads Workforce Council and Norfolk Works, the Hampton Roads Fall Career Fair will be held on Tuesday, October 25, from 10am to 3pm at the Norfolk Scope Arena. The arena is located at 201 E. Brambleton Ave. in Norfolk. Since October is National Disability Month, the...
Crews responded to garage fire on E Little Creek Road in Norfolk
According to a Facebook post from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire occurred in the 400 block of E. Little Creek Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed with flames.
