This past weekend, I got to go to Busch Garden’s Halloween celebration called “Hallowscream,” which is an annual event that usually starts sometime in early September and continues through October 31. The experience was upgraded this year, with the park adding three new haunted houses and “terrortories” (with “monsters” emerging for scares at 6 o’clock) to explore all over the park. It also has four Halloween shows to watch if you want some downtime from riding rides. It is supposed to be a very exciting experience, so my family and I decided to take a trip to Williamsburg, Virginia to be able to attend.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO