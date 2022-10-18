TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Several parks in the Wabash valley will see improvements thanks to financial support from Duke Energy. The company is donating 40 thousand dollars to the Vermillion and Vigo County Parks Departments. In Vigo County, the funding will be used to remove invasive species at the Bicentennial Park in West Terre Haute. The goal is to give visitors a better view of the wetlands.

