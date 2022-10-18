Read full article on original website
ISU 2022 Homecoming is Here
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a big weekend in Terre Haute as Indiana State University celebrates homecoming. The festivities kick off tomorrow morning with the blue and white parade. It starts at 9 a.m. at 9th and Cherry. Open houses will follow at the various colleges on campus, and a tailgating event at Memorial Stadium will lead up to the football game.
Duke Energy helps revamp local parks
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Several parks in the Wabash valley will see improvements thanks to financial support from Duke Energy. The company is donating 40 thousand dollars to the Vermillion and Vigo County Parks Departments. In Vigo County, the funding will be used to remove invasive species at the Bicentennial Park in West Terre Haute. The goal is to give visitors a better view of the wetlands.
Spooky turnout at Ryves Hall Youth Center’s trunk or treat
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Family night at Ryves Hall Youth Center had a spooky turnout Wednesday evening. October’s family night theme was trunk or treat. Organizations like Fifth Third Bank, Wabash Valley Railroad Museum, Project Never Broken, Wabash Valley Misfits, and much more were passing out candy to all the ghouls and goblins. The event also included games and activities for the children and adults.
1,000 people expected to attend “Fright Night”
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As Halloween inches closer, the Sullivan FFA chapter is putting the finishing touches on their annual “Fright Night”. All of the fun and festivities will take place at the Ag barn located behind Sullivan Middle School on Saturday, October 22 from 5-9 p.m.
EFD briefs situation at Morton Warehouse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The scene of the Morton Warehouse continued to smolder earlier this morning, even rekindling itself after the building caught fire Monday morning. Fire crews have been on the scene throughout the day extinguishing hot spots as the fire continues to burn itself out. After a fire this severe, that process could take days.
Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41.
Raw video of the blaze at Morton’s Warehouse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – WTWO’s Nexstar sister station WEHT was at the Morton’s Warehouse fire Monday morning. Early Monday, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now “under control.”
Merom woman arrested for impaired driving in stolen vehicle
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Reports of a stolen vehicle and a short foot chase led to charges of theft and DUI for a Merom woman. According to Indiana State Police, after receiving a report of a stolen Chevy truck, a trooper was able to locate the white truck in question at around 9:15 Thursday night.
Holiday World’s “Halloween in the Sky” will include 2023 announcement
SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) – 300 drones will take flight for two nights at Holiday World’s “Halloween in the Sky”. The new drone and fireworks spectacular will be themed entirely to Halloween and will end with a special announcement about the park’s plans for 2023.
