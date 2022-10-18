Read full article on original website
Related
Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41.
Meth-related arrests made in Montezuma
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Several search and arrest warrants were made on Wednesday by the Parke County Sheriff’s Department and the Montezuma Town Marshall’s Office. The warrants were focused on the selling and purchasing of methamphetamine in and around the Montezuma area. During the search, four...
Local school hosts “Hero Day” for first responders
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Barr-Reeve students got to see the importance of law enforcement first-hand, and show their appreciation during this years “Hero Day”. Local law enforcement agencies came down to the school on Thursday to not only be thanked, but to get a tour of the school so that they’re comfortable with the layout in case there is an emergency.
