MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Barr-Reeve students got to see the importance of law enforcement first-hand, and show their appreciation during this years “Hero Day”. Local law enforcement agencies came down to the school on Thursday to not only be thanked, but to get a tour of the school so that they’re comfortable with the layout in case there is an emergency.

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO