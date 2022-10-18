Concerns about staffing during COVID surges have dropped, but nurse leaders are becoming more worried about the ability to maintain standards of care, a new survey shows. A longitudinal study conducted in August and published this month by the American Organization for Nursing Leadership focuses on new data and major shifts that have occurred in healthcare since the second of four similar surveys conducted in February 2021. The other longitudinal surveys, all conducted in conjunction with Joslin Insight, were in July 2020, August 2021, and August 2022.

