Why long-term care advocates are holding their breath over likely Congress power shift
DENVER — The effort to alter long-term care workforce policies is waiting on pins and needles for Nov. 8 Congress election results. When a different party gains a majority in either chamber of Congress, not only do important committee and subcommittee leaders change, so also do the staff who are the key touchpoints for advocates and lobbyists, noted Linda Couch, vice president of housing for LeadingAge. She offered workforce strategy insights at a workforce policy update session Wednesday at the LeadingAge Annual Meeting and Expo.
BREAKING: CMS toughens stance on worst-performing nursing homes
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services today announced it is increasing its scrutiny of chronically low-performing nursing homes by revising its Special Focus Facility Program. The agency said it will toughen requirements for completion of the program, increase enforcement actions and lengthen the monitoring period for facilities that enter...
Investigations into healthcare COVID relief heat up
After several Provider Relief Reporting periods, the government is holding true to its word and ramping up audit and investigation activities. More providers are beginning to receive civil investigative demands related to use of COVID-19 funding, and they call for the production of documents that include corporate organization descriptions, patient information, contracts, and communications with employees, staff and other physicians, Derek Staub of Frost Brown Todd wrote in a blog for Bloomberg Law Thursday.
OIG urges CMS to evaluate home health use of telehealth
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services should evaluate how the use of telehealth affected the quality of home healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIG). The government watchdog issued the recommendation in a report to the Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Worry over nursing standards increases, but hope emerges in new survey
Concerns about staffing during COVID surges have dropped, but nurse leaders are becoming more worried about the ability to maintain standards of care, a new survey shows. A longitudinal study conducted in August and published this month by the American Organization for Nursing Leadership focuses on new data and major shifts that have occurred in healthcare since the second of four similar surveys conducted in February 2021. The other longitudinal surveys, all conducted in conjunction with Joslin Insight, were in July 2020, August 2021, and August 2022.
Shingrix shingles vaccine protects seniors for 10 years, new data show
Adults aged 50 and older are protected against shingles (herpes zoster) for at least 10 years after receiving the vaccine Shingrix, according to new data from drugmaker GSK. Interim data from ongoing clinical trials demonstrated overall efficacy of more than 80% over a follow-up period of approximately six to 10 years after initial vaccination, GSK reported. Efficacy results were similar to those in earlier trials, but with evidence of longer duration. There were no new safety concerns during that time, the company added.
