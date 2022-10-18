MILWAUKEE - A 97-year-old woman sent to the hospital finds she can't go back to her senior apartment. The state says the provider broke the law, but then changed its mind. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains a closed-door agreement the woman's family falls a 'betrayal' and why it could be part of a nationwide problem known as 'hospital dumping.'

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO