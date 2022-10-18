Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors plan to rest case Thursday
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Prosecutors on Thursday, Oct. 20 plan to rest their cast in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. The state called nine witnesses Wednesday, and most of the testimony focused on the red SUV. Brooks expected to call witnesses Thursday. Jury...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Johnny Burnett sentenced; 40 years in August 2020 fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - An argument during a night out in August 2020 ended the life of a Milwaukee man. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the shooter learned his fate at sentencing in Milwaukee County court. Prosecutors on Thursday told the court this is a case of someone being shot and killed over...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal shooting; Crishawn Clemons sought by US Marshals
RACINE, Wis. - U.S. Marshals announced on Thursday, Oct. 20 that Crishawn Clemons is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson in Racine this past March. The shooting happened on Sunday, March 13. According to police, officers responded to the area of 20th Street...
WISN
Multiple high schools in SE Wisconsin receive active shooter threats; threats deemed not credible
KENOSHA, Wis. — At least nine schools around southeastern Wisconsin received threats of an active shooter Wednesday morning. Reports and scanner traffic started coming in about a threat around 8 a.m. Thursday of a threat at Bradford High School. Kenosha police say there is no evidence of an active...
No evidence of active shooter at Bradford High School: Kenosha Police
Kenosha police confirm there is no evidence of an active shooter at Bradford High School Thursday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide suspect's bail 'completely inappropriate,' judge rules
MILWAUKEE - At least one Milwaukee County prosecutor says a court commissioner is consistently setting bail too low. A homicide suspect was released on $2,000 bail Monday, Oct. 17. The suspect was back in court Tuesday when a judge ruled the original $2,000 bail was "completely inappropriate." Homicide case:. Lamar...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Extended Stay shooting, mother, daughter charged
A Texas mother and daughter have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Waukesha Extended Stay hotel on Monday. The daughter ended up getting shot with her own gun.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Merrill Park crime, residents targeted again: 'It was shocking'
MILWAUKEE - Residents of Milwaukee's Merrill Park housing complex are fed up Tuesday, Oct. 18 after criminals once again targeted their parking lot overnight. "It was shocking, this is the kind of stuff you see in the movies," resident Zachary Johnson said. It marked the fourth time since August his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha police officer testifies about evidence recovered
Waukesha Police Officer Kyle Becker testified about evidence recovered as part of the investigation after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. The evidence included a sandal and sweatshirt believed to belong to Darrell Brooks.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
School active shooter threats deemed false; 9 reports in SE Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. - Nine schools or school districts across southeastern Wisconsin received threats of an active shooter Thursday, Oct. 20 – but each was a hoax. One student in Pleasant Prairie and another at Rufus King High School in Milwaukee told FOX6 News it was a day of panic.
19-year-old woman stabbed 5 times in Janesville, suspect arrested
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a woman is recovering after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday. According to police, officers were sent to 1020 North Osborne for a stabbing around 6:29 p.m. The victim, a 19-year-old female, was stabbed 5 times, police said. She was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery. Police […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
19th and Atkinson shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Atkinson on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19. Police said the shooter(s) fired at the 22-year-old victim, who was in a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Open Record: Evicting the elderly
MILWAUKEE - A 97-year-old woman sent to the hospital finds she can't go back to her senior apartment. The state says the provider broke the law, but then changed its mind. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains a closed-door agreement the woman's family falls a 'betrayal' and why it could be part of a nationwide problem known as 'hospital dumping.'
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Michael Mattioli pretrial postponed; state can't find key witness
MILWAUKEE - In the case against former Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli, prosecutors are unable to track down their key witness. Mattioli's pretrial Tuesday, Oct. 18 was cut short. He is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Joel Acevedo in 2020, accused of putting the man in a chokehold.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis parents charged, fentanyl death of 17-month-old
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A mother and father in West Allis are both charged in connection with the death of their toddler. Court records say the 17-month-old had enough fentanyl in her system to kill an adult. A neighbor said the child, identified by the medical examiner as Alieonni Lane,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan OWI crash into house
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
WISN
Two women arrested after shooting at Waukesha hotel
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two women are in custody after a shooting inside a Waukesha hotel. Police said one woman was hit and is expected to survive. It happened Monday night near the Extended Stay America off Bluemound Road near Kossow Road. Police said they started getting 911 calls at about 7:38 p.m.
wlip.com
Man Killed in Kenosha Shooting Identified
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The person killed in a shooting in Kenosha last week has been identified. It happened just after 2 AM last Thursday in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. Carl Vines of Kenosha was said to have been found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
13th and Mitchell crash, extrication: police
MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's south side Tuesday night, Oct. 18 sent one person to the hospital, police said. The crash happened near 13th and Mitchell around 8:30 p.m. FOX6 News at the scene found a vehicle tipped onto its side. Police said one vehicle collided a second vehicle,...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Joseph Michalkiewicz Hacked Gas Station Clerk to Death With Ax | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #38
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Joseph Michalkiewicz was one of them. His release was discretionary. 38th in the...
