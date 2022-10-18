ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors to rest case, defense to begin

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Prosecutors on Thursday, Oct. 20 plan to rest their case in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Immediately following, Brooks himself is expected to make his opening statement to the jury – and begin presenting his defense.
WAUKESHA, WI
Darrell Brooks trial: Jurors view red SUV

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Prosecutors called more witnesses Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Mid-afternoon, the jury was taken out of the courtroom to view the red SUV.
WAUKESHA, WI
West Allis parents charged, fentanyl death of 17-month-old

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A mother and father in West Allis are both charged in connection with the death of their toddler. Court records say the 17-month-old had enough fentanyl in her system to kill an adult. A neighbor said the child, identified by the medical examiner as Alieonni Lane,
WEST ALLIS, WI

