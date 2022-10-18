ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Darrell Brooks trial: Jurors view red SUV

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Prosecutors called more witnesses Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Mid-afternoon, the jury was taken out of the courtroom to view the red SUV. Video was provided later of that viewing. Before one word of new...
